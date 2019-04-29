Monday, 29 April 2019

Solicitors can help ease stress

IF you are looking for legal advice and assistance, K J Smith Solicitors are specialist family and divorce solicitors who can provide you with support and guidance for issues involving: divorce and family law; wills, trusts and probate; powers of attorney; and deputyship applications.

Although we can’t take away the stress of divorce, family breakdown or bereavement, we can help to ease it.

Through understanding and prompt action, our family solicitors aim to provide practical solutions to help you resolve any family matters as quickly and as amicably as possible.

Our dedicated and caring team of family law solicitors always aim to deliver an efficient and professional service with continued support and advice throughout.

We have dealt with a vast number of cases from the simple to the highly complex. Speak to our team today for immediate professional advice.

We are highly regarded for our expertise in family law and are a recommended and ranked firm in the Legal 500, the leading guide to law firms in the UK.

If you would like to visit our team of family solicitors, we have offices in Henley, Woodley, Reading (head office), Reading (central), Windsor, Basingstoke, Guildford, Beaconsfield, Abingdon and Ascot.

We serve a wide range of other areas including Bracknell, Gerrards Cross, Maidenhead, Marlow, Oxford, Slough, High Wycombe and Wokingham.

Why not contact our team of divorce solicitors for a free initial consultation today? This can take place in any one of our offices or over the telephone.

For more information, visit www.kjsmith.co.uk

