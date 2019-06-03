Goldsmith will help realise your vision

HAVE you noticed there’s a new goldsmith at Lawsons Goldsmiths?

Laura Sadler studied jewellery manufacture and 2D design at Holts Academy of Jewellery in Hatton Garden, London, alongside an apprenticeship for designer maker, Joanne Gowan, which resulted in becoming the manager of Gowan Jewellers in Hertfordshire.

Creating timeless pieces to be handed down through generations is what drives Laura’s creativity. Whether it be a one-off, bespoke commission or your inherited/old jewellery redesigned into contemporary pieces. This can be accomplished by using your metal and gemstones, or using fresh metal and sourcing precious or semi-precious gemstones to design something personal for yourself or a loved one. Laura’s love of Henley has been deep rooted from birth, as her father has rowed here annually since the Sixties. Firstly at the Royal Regatta for Henley’s Leander club, then in more recent years Upper Thames and Bedford at the Henley veteran championships.

Laura’s love of the water has led to her living on the canals and rivers for the past nine years on her beloved canal boat.

Laura has always dreamed about living on the River Thames after numerous boating holidays and she is hoping to find a mooring on her favourite stretch between Windsor and Henley.

Laura is very much looking forward to meeting the people of Henley, designing and creating their fine, precious jewellery and becoming a part of the community.