Edwards’ haul wins the day

REMENHAM Angling Society’s chairman’s series continued at Milton Pools with Campbell’s Lake where Geoff Edwards, who fished the pole shallow with pellet at 14 metres, triumphed having caught carp before switching to the inside with maggot and continuing to catch carp to weigh in 154lb 9oz.

In second place was Justin York with 109lb of small carp landed on the pole short with maggot and corn and in third place was Steve Johnson with 107lb 2oz of carp landed on the pole with pellet and meat.

Bowsaw Lake near Odiham provided the venue on Sunday as the series continued with York taking top spot by the narrowest of margins as he weighed in 130lb 15oz of carp landed on both the method feeder and the pole on the inside with maggot. In second place was Ade Bowles with 130lb 6oz of carp landed on the pole with maggot and meat and in third place was Mark Harrison with 122lb 12oz of carp.