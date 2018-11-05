Top catch for Edwards

HIGH Pool at Tunnel Barn Farm Fishery provided the venue for the sixth leg of Remenham Angling Society’s Chairman’s Trophy with the anglers enjoying a warm and sunny late October day.

Steve Johnson landed F1 carp on the pole at six metres as well as across to the island and down the edge with pellet and maggot to weigh in a winning total of 96lb 10oz. In second place was Neil Read with 68lb 5oz of F1s and carp caught on the method feeder and pole with pellet and in third place was Justin York with 24lb 4oz of F1s landed on the pole with pellet.

Last Sunday it was Campbell’s Lake at Milton Pools that was fished in the seventh leg of the series in much more wintery conditions.

Geoff Edwards landed carp on the pole at 13 metres and on the inside with pellet and maggot weighing in 121lb 11oz comfortably winning the match. In second place was Ian Chaplin with 73lb of carp and third Mark Harrison with 68lb 5oz of carp.