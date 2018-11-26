Edwards in fine form

THE ninth leg of the Remenham Angling Society’s chairman’s series took place at Whitehouse Lake near Tadley, where Geoff Edwards took top spot with 56lb 4oz consisting of carp, skimmers and tench landed on the pole at six metres and also across to the island with pellet and maggot.

In second place was Justin York with a mixed catch of 24lb all caught on the pole with corn and maggot and in third place was Mark Harrison with 11lb 11oz.

On Sunday, it was Edwards who once again reigned supreme as House Lake at Milton Pools was fished for the first time this season by Remenham in the tenth leg of the series. Fishing the pole at 16 metres with pellet, Edwards landed skimmers steadily throughout the match and added four bonus carp to weigh in 48lb 10oz.

In second place was Ian Chaplin with 31lb 2oz consisting of skimmers and one carp landed on the pole at 13 metres with red maggot over groundbait and in third place was Mark Harrison with 18lb 2oz of carp and skimmers landed on the pole.