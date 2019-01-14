York and Bowles lead way

REMENHAM Angling Society’s winter series continued with the second leg fished at Tunnel Barn Farm on Extension Pool where Pete Bowles came out on top with 47lb 14oz of skimmers and f1 carp caught mostly on the pole at 14 metres with maggot and pellet.

In second place was Geoff Edwards fishing similar tactics where he weighed in 31lb 8oz of skimmers and f1’s and in third place was Steve Johnson with 20lb 6oz.

Last Sunday saw the third match in the series which was fished at Holme Grange Fishery near Wokingham.

Justin York opted to fish the pole short for roach catching them steadily through the match on red maggot weighing in 29lb 3oz which proved to be enough for victory, narrowly beating Ian Chaplin whose six method feeder caught carp weighed in at 28lb. In third place was Pete Bowles with an all roach net of 26lb 9ooz caught on the pole with maggot.