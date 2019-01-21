Edwards in fine form

GEOFF EDWARDS got back to winning ways as he dominated the latest contest in the Remenham Angling Society’s winter series with a net of 62lb 15oz consisting of two carp and skimmers to 2lb caught on the pole at 16 metres with maggot and soft pellet.

In second place was Justin York with 33lb 9oz made up with one carp plus skimmers landed on the pole with pellet and in third position was Pete Bowles with 23lb 3oz.