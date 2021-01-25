Monday, 25 January 2021

Guidance on angling

THE Angling Trust has published new guidelines to help anglers fish safely, locally and responsibly without falling foul of the law.

Angling is a “reasonable excuse” recognised by government but you should be able to show that you have acted in line with the current covid-19 restrictions.

Organised sporting gatherings are prohibited so no match fishing is allowed and the exercise is limited to once a day, so no overnight fishing.

To remain within the law you should only fish locally and avoid crowded places.

Since lockdown was reintroduced earlier this month more than 2,000 people have joined the trust.

For more information and to see the full guidance, visit https://anglingtrust.net/

