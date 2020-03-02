We mustn’t panic over coronavirus (or be too complacent)

WHEN I searched online for how many films Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon has been in, the answer “at least 61” popped up.

The figure is as high as it is vague and is the basis of the parlour game “six degrees of Kevin Bacon”.

For those that don’t know, the game involves challenging yourself to find the shortest path between a chosen actor and Kevin Bacon based on who they have acted alongside.

It is built on the idea that, in this day and age, two people on Earth are six or fewer acquaintance links apart — the concept of “six degrees of separation”.

The world is interconnected to a degree never previously seen, allowing local crazes to spread quickly across the globe.

The South Korean pop song Gangnam Style reached three billion views on YouTube in 2017 — just one example of crazes that also include the ice bucket challenge, Furbies and David Beckham hairstyles.

That’s all well and good when what spreads is (arguably) something positive. When it comes to disease, our global closeness becomes more of an issue.

By now, the novel coronavirus first isolated in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province has become international news, if not yet a full blown pandemic, although the lines do blur slightly when it comes to this definition.

Pandemic originates from the Greek words “Pan” meaning “all” and “Demos” meaning “people”. According to the World Health Organisation, a pandemic occurs when there is a worldwide spread of a new disease.

At the time of writing, there have been 74,675 reported cases in China and only 1,076 globally, roughly half of which are accounted for by the passengers of the cruise liner Diamond Princess.

Thus far, experts have not deemed this to represent a “worldwide spread” so the term epidemic is probably more suitable, signifying a more local spread.

It is fortunate that, although we have high levels of rapid integration between countries, our understanding of the modes of disease spread (in the case of coronaviruses, mostly via respiratory droplets) and international communication and co-operation means that something like this has far less impact than it might have done in the past. Historically, true pandemics were far more devastating. The most recent example, the Spanish flu of 1918, is estimated to have killed about 100 million people and is thought to have infected about 27 per cent of the world’s population.

Perhaps the most famous of them all is the bubonic plague, or “Black Death”. The most widely known outbreak of this decimated the populations of Europe throughout the 14th century, killing about 75 million people.

The culprit, a bacteria known as Yersinia pestis, is still around today and between 2010 and 2015, accounted for 3,248 cases of plague worldwide.

Nowadays, it can be treated with antibiotics but in the 14th century, people still believed in such things as the four humours, conceived in part by the Roman physician Galen, who also apparently coined the term “plague”.

In the belief that the plague was a punishment from God, some practised self-flagellation to repent for their sins. It didn’t do much good.

A similar outbreak, known as the plague of Justinian, broke out across the Byzantine Empire in AD 541 and it is thought that this was also due to a form of Yersinia pestis. This affected between 13 and 26 per cent of the world’s population.

Both forms of plague were so transmissible and virulent in large part because of the fleas on the back of rats that were transported along the Silk Road and across the oceans on ships.

The association with animals is quite a common feature in disease outbreaks and epidemics. There are many viruses carried by animals that do not infect humans.

However, all it takes is a genetic mutation in this virus to enable it to cross the species barrier.

The resulting pathogen is one to which populations have no innate immunity, hence the tendency for them to spread more rapidly. That is what is thought to have happened in the case of the novel coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are widespread in our population already and many are responsible for a simple cold.

However, various forms can cause more severe illnesses, for example, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003. This was a coronavirus.

The current outbreak was thought to have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan and the transfer from animal to human is known as zoonotic.

SARS was thought to have been caught from civet cats and the coronavirus that caused the MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) virus in 2012 originated from dromedary camels.

It should be easy to guess where the H1N1 influenza virus that caused the swine flu outbreak in 2009 came from.

With so many different names, things can get a bit confusing. WHO takes responsibility for naming the disease itself (the latest coronavirus has now been christened COVID-19) but the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses is responsible for naming the virus based on its genetic make-up. It has labelled it as SARS-CoV-2.

In an attempt to prevent unnecessary fear in the regions that suffered most from the SARS outbreak in 2003, and perhaps taking a leaf out of Prince’s notebook, WHO is referring to it as “the virus responsible for COVID-19”.

In the modern age, notwithstanding the risk to human life, there is potential for huge economic impact during outbreaks such as this through restriction of human movement so vital to industries such as tourism and shipping. As such, tremendous efforts are being made to look for solutions. Much of this builds on successful work carried out in the past.

Smallpox is the flagship example of the success of vaccination. Caused by the variola virus, smallpox was responsible for about 300 to 500 million deaths throughout the 20th century but was officially eradicated through vaccination in 1979.

Only one other disease has been wiped out in the same way, though it is less well known. Rinderpest was a virus that affected cattle and buffalo and, again through vaccination, was declared formally eradicated in 2011.

Interestingly, it is thought that the modern measles virus may have branched off from the rinderpest virus (making it zoonotic) around the 11th century.

The Ebola virus that affected West Africa between 2012 and 2016 did not reach pandemic proportions, although it caused 11,310 deaths in the affected regions. (Ebola was also zoonotic, coming from apes, bats and deer.)

Following the development of a vaccine, the outbreak was halted. This was largely due to the rapid co-operation between drug regulators, pharmaceutical firms and charities across the world which, along with WHO, collaborated more closely than they normally would have done.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation was set up following the Ebola outbreak and aims to forearm experts all around the world against future outbreaks of disease.

As a result, techniques and templates for faster vaccination development have been outlined and experts are using new technology in gene sequencing more and more.

The genetic sequence of SARs-CoV-2 was published by Chinese scientists in January and work is already under way to find a vaccine.

At the time of writing, there have been 2,121 deaths from COVID-19 in China and seven elsewhere around the globe.

A WHO representative was quoted as saying that “only when efficient community transmission outside China is occurring will it become a pandemic”. The current aim is to try to prevent this from happening. Hopefully it will not but if it does, it is possible that it might become an established seasonal disease like flu.

To put it into perspective, the mortality rate at the moment for COVID-19 is around 2 per cent. This is greater than the 0.1 per cent mortality of influenza, although clearly new information and data is coming through almost daily.

It may turn out that, due to significant numbers of unreported cases, 2 per cent is an overestimate. When compared to the 70 per cent mortality of Ebola, it is somewhat more reassuring, although of little comfort to those in that 2 per cent (largely the elderly and those with long-term conditions).

In America between 2017 and 2018 about 60,000 people died from influenza, so this is no time to become complacent. Neither is it time for panic as around 81 per cent of COVID-19 is mild and self-limiting.

Current advice in the UK if you are experiencing fever, coughing or shortness of breath and have travelled to either China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Republic of Korea or Malaysia in the last 14 days (thought to be the incubation period), is to call 111.

The same goes if you think you may have come into contact with anyone else exposed to the virus. You should NOT come to your GP surgery. As far as I know, there is no current advice on what to do if you come into contact with Kevin Bacon.

