Prevention is the real key to fighting cancer

OUR bodies contain more than one hundred million million cells, each with a specific role to play. That the human body can function as a result of these cells all working together is something I often marvel at.

For most of the time these cells will get on with their jobs without any fuss, whether that is through maintaining structure, storing fats and sugars, fighting infection or transporting oxygen around the body.

Just occasionally, however, something will go wrong.

It is thought that one in two people in the UK will develop some sort of cancer in their lifetime. Worldwide in 2015,

8.8 million people lost their lives due to cancer, which equates to around one in six global deaths.

Comprising more than 200 different types, cancer is a family of diseases the threat of which everyone is aware, but it is not a new phenomenon.

The earliest instances were reported in the Edwin Smith Papyrus from ancient Egypt from around 1600 BC. These describe breast tumours which were removed by something referred to, rather alarmingly, as a fire drill (most likely some form of primitive cauterisation).

The Greek physician Hippocrates referred to malignant lumps or growths as “carcinos” due to the appearance of the vessels in such tissues and their resemblance to the legs of crabs.

Later, Galen coined the term “oncos” to refer to lumps of any type and this is the origin of the modern term for the medical speciality oncology.

It was a long time before the true nature of cancer became apparent and it took observation, along with co-operation within the greater scientific community from the 18th century onwards, to spark a meaningful move towards understanding cancer more completely.

In particular, our greater focus on epidemiology (the study of the distribution of disease) paved the way for our modern day advances.

For example, one 17th century physician in Italy noted that celibate nuns seemed to have a virtual absence of cervical cancer compared with the general population. We now know the risk of cervical cancer is significantly increased with the presence of the human papilloma virus, widely spread among sexually active people.

Another, this time from 1775, noted a large incidence of scrotal cancer in chimney sweeps, thought to be related to the soot which we now know is one of many carcinogens.

With modern understanding of our bodies at the cellular level and their genetic driving force, cancer and its origins are becoming clearer. At a basic level, the genetic code contained within each of our cells is vulnerable. Should the code in just one cell mutate there is the potential, for example, for the production of excessive proteins telling the cell to divide or for others that stop division to be silenced.

Most of the time, our immune system will recognise such an anomaly and sweep in to get rid of it. However, if there is a chain of mutations in just the right (or wrong) order that prevents any of these fail safes from working, the cell may begin to divide uncontrollably. In this case, eventually a tumour will develop. Depending on the type of cancer, and the area of tissue in which it develops, it can take years for a noticeable tumour to develop. Some cancers are far more aggressive.

One of the features of a malignant cancer is its potential to spread. The technical term for this is metastasis. Abnormal cells can spread through the bloodstream or the lymphatic system and lodge in different areas of the body where secondary tumours may develop. Generally, if this has occurred, the cancer is much more difficult to treat.

Early recognition and diagnosis is therefore very important. As doctors, we look at clinical symptoms and examination findings relative to each area of the body that might be concerning.

In conjunction with this, blood tests can sometimes be helpful, although these can often be normal even with advanced cancers and there is no one specific “test” for cancer.

Certain types have tumour markers that have some benefit but these can be very non-specific and not that sensitive. X-rays and CT and MRI scans are arguably of greater use but again are not always 100 per cent. In reality, it often requires a combination of all of the above to reach a diagnosis and indeed the early recognition and diagnosis of cancer is certainly an area in the UK that needs improvement.

The most common cancers in the UK are of the breast, lung, bowel and prostate. Between the four of them, they account for more than half of all cancers. Thanks to huge research efforts, survival rates (often measured in five-year survival) for some types like breast cancer can be up to 80 per cent. Other rates, such as of pancreatic cancer and oesophageal cancer, are much lower.

For many cancers, there is a specific risk factor. For example, some viruses, such as HPV or hepatitis B, increase the risk of cervical and liver cancers respectively while UV radiation exposure significantly increases the risk of skin cancers such as melanoma.

By far the biggest single contributing factor for any cancer, however, is smoking. Tobacco on its own is responsible for around 22 per cent of cancer-related deaths.

Obesity is another culprit, strongly linked to multiple different types of cancer, as is high alcohol intake. Red meat and processed meat have come in for criticism in recent times as well. It is thought that those who consume moderate amounts of red meat and processed meats, for example, sausages, bacon, salami etc, are 20 per cent more at risk of colon cancer compared with low meat eaters.

The overwhelming majority of causes are things we can do something about. According to the World Health Organisation, between 30 and 50 per cent of all cancers are preventable. Vaccination against cancer-causing viruses could prevent 1.1million cancers a year and the HPV vaccination programme in the UK is an example of this.

It is thought that healthier diets could prevent 1 in 20 cancers. Something as simple as increasing dietary fibre (i.e. wholemeal bread, brown rice, fruit, vegetables, pulses such as beans, and nuts) will lower your risk of colon cancer.

Having said that, it is unlikely that specific “superfoods” will directly affect risk on their own. The term “superfood” is more of a marketing tool and, although anti-oxidants contained within them (.eg. in blueberries, green tea etc), work well in the lab, in the body things are a little different. The key is to use them as part of a good balanced diet.

Prevention, therefore, as with many conditions, is vital when it comes to cancer. Beyond that, of course, is its treatment. One of the most common types is radiotherapy, which may be used as part of treatment in as many as half of cancers. It uses focused ionising radiation to kill cancer cells directly, often shrinking tumours enough to be operated on and removed.

Chemotherapy is also synonymous with the treatment of cancer in modern times. Either on their own or in combination, chemotherapy agents (of which there are around 100 or more types) attack the division process of cells.

These are systemic medications, meaning they work throughout the whole body. As cancer cells are the ones likely to be dividing more than other cells, chemotherapy targets these more, although side effects do arise in normal cells that naturally have high rates of division, such as hair or bone marrow.

In 2018/2019, £442 million was spent on cancer research. Hormone therapy, immunotherapy and even genetically altered viruses that target cancer cells are all receiving attention from researchers.

With the advent of our understanding of the human genome, more targeted personalised cancer treatment may one day soon be as widespread as chemotherapy.

Our interest in targeting cancer is understandable. Its reach is universal and, if not already, then it will likely affect us all in one way or another.

Preventing, recognising and treating it is incredibly important, particularly in younger people who still have much of their lives to live. When one considers how directly and dramatically cancer can impact upon people’s lives, it is little wonder that cancer research is such a popular charitable recipient.

However, in an already ageing population, we must also begin seriously to consider the consequences of our ability to treat it. A world in which cancer is no longer a threat is also one in which populations will grow and in which already heavy pressures on health and social care will increase.

As we are beginning to experience with threats like antibiotic resistance and climate change, we can be guilty of failing to acknowledge and to seek to mitigate the negative impacts of our advances. It is vital that we don’t allow all that work against cancer to create a whole new set of problems.

• Next time: The impact of healthcare on the climate.