Stay calm and sensible to send virus packing

NO doubt it has been a strange few weeks for all of us in the light of the outbreak of Covid-19, so an update would be in order.

While everyone either catches up with the latest box-sets or struggles to navigate the remote desktop software on their computers so they can work from home, I am changing tack.

For the time being, rather than writing the usual fortnightly column, I will instead be providing a weekly update on all the latest healthcare advice and any local efforts to help those most vulnerable.

You may or may not already be aware that general practice surgeries have changed the way they normally work in response to the change in demands.

There has been a move towards a full triage service either online or on the telephone for anyone wishing to consult with a GP.

The current advice if you have either a new continuous cough or a fever (or, of course, both) is to stay at home and use the online NHS 111 service to find out what to do next — try not to ring 111 if you don’t have to. Do not go to your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

The situation is fluid at present and with numbers of covid-19 cases expected to rise greatly over the coming days and weeks, the way we work may need to change further in order to deal with that increase; not least because some NHS staff will also need to begin to self-isolate.

This may mean that surgeries and community services are working with a skeleton crew and so staff from different surgeries may be drafted to and fro to help out.

I would therefore stress how vital it is that everyone follows strict social distancing along with any other advice provided. We must all work together to avoid unnecessary pressures on a system that is going to be at full stretch.

As mentioned above, if you do have a question about what to do, the NHS website is the starting point. If at any stage you are advised to attend a GP surgery, please follow the instructions you have been given carefully. Please do NOT just try to walk into the surgery.

At the time of writing, there have been 5,018 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 223 deaths in the UK. These numbers will rise and in order to slow this rise down as much as possible we need to be taking all the necessary precautions.

The virus in question, known as SARs-Cov-2, is one for which we have no innate immunity. In other words, our immune systems have not built up any defence to it yet. Although those in high risk categories are most at risk of experiencing the more life threatening complications, it is unpredictable in all age groups and so we must ALL pay attention to the social distancing advice.

It’s no use saying “I’ll be fine, I’m pretty healthy” — first, because no one can be sure and, second, because if you pass it on to three or four other people they may not fare so well.

The key is not just about preventing deaths from the virus itself but also about reducing deaths from other conditions that might otherwise be prevented if the health service were not under strain and intensive care units were not full.

The demand for groceries and toilet paper has garnered a lot of media attention. The same thing is now happening with medications. There is currently an unprecedented demand for prescriptions which is having an effect on both surgeries and pharmacies. That is not a cue to rush out and order your medications — instead, everyone should try to manage their medications as normally as possible. Please do not stockpile and please note the following...

1. We are asking that people are issued one month’s medication at a time as opposed to the two or three months’ worth that some people usually request.

2. Please look after our pharmacists. They are rather busy as one might imagine and, as such, many are now advising a five-day turnaround for prescriptions.

3. If you have not required an inhaler for several years, please do not request one. Supplies of inhalers are beginning to be affected and they need to be available for people that use them every day. If you are asthmatic, the advice is to use your inhalers as you normally would do. For more information if you are asthmatic, visit Asthma UK.

4. Ibuprofen has been in the news as something which, according to a lot of unreliable sources, makes covid-19 worse. There is no firm evidence to support this and certainly anyone who takes anti-inflammatories for existing conditions should not stop their medications. However, official advice has shifted amid the uncertainty about ibuprofen and so you should just take paracetamol should you develop the symptoms of covid-19.

5. Despite anecdotal and unreliable stories on social media, there is absolutely no evidence that ACE inhibitors (a type of medication used for high blood pressure) are not safe to take during the current outbreak.

The European Society of Cardiology has released a statement stressing this lack of evidence and strongly advising patients to continue their usual hypertensive medication.

6. Please could patients contact their practices to nominate a pharmacy for their prescriptions to be sent electronically if this has not already been set up. We would ask that patients don’t come to the practice itself to request prescriptions. For those who are registered with a dispensing practice, they will continue to receive their medications in the usual way but please request your prescriptions online or via email.

7. We cannot provide letters regarding self-isolation for employers but there is an “isolation note” facility via 111 online.

These are unprecedented times and, while a lot of people are concerned about their businesses and livelihoods, others are anxious about the situation as a whole. Mental wellbeing is vitally important and the World Health Organisation has offered some holistic advice regarding this.

This includes simple measures such as minimising contact with news that causes distress if prone to anxiety. Perhaps limit updates to once or twice a day from a trusted source. Be careful when using social media — trust nothing on there for definitive medical or scientific advice, however authentic it may seem.

Despite these reservations, nevertheless, I should add that social media has an important role when used properly. For those wanting to help out the community, there is a co-ordination effort going on via the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group on Facebook.

Self-care may become more important in the coming weeks and the NHS website is a good resource for this. Even if self-isolating, that is no excuse not to be active. There are plenty of ways to do this within the confines of your own home. Just be a bit

creative.

Overall, be sensible. Panicking about this will help no one but ignoring it is even more unhelpful. If we all use common sense and follow the advice that is provided by trusted sources, we can avoid many of the projected worst-case scenarios.

On behalf of the local GP network, we would like to thank everyone for the support and patience already received. Stay safe and there will be an update in a week’s time, at which point there may be further information on some of the plans already in the pipeline.