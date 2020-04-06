Please follow the official advice and stay at home for all our sakes

SINCE my column a week ago lockdown is well under way. I hope you’re all doing okay.

For those who live alone, it’s a time for quiet contemplation and for those with children a time to tear your hair out. Here is an update on what we know so far.

The new coronavirus causing the disease (known as covid-19) causes respiratory symptoms, primarily a cough, a fever or both together. Other symptoms, including fatigue, muscle aches (myalgia) and a sore throat have been documented. There is some anecdotal evidence that loss of taste and/or smell may also herald the onset of infection.

It is important to realise that people can be completely asymptomatic but potentially could still spread the disease. That means that if you have it it is possible that you could pass it on to several others who might not cope with it as well. In turn, they may occupy a bed that may be vital to someone else at some stage, maybe even someone you know.

Please, therefore, continue to observe the lockdown measures in place. For most of those with symptoms it will be self-limiting, meaning your body will get on top of it eventually and you will recover. There is no firm information suggesting that, once you have had it, you are completely immune. However, it is probably unlikely that you will suffer twice or at least if you do get it again it may be milder.

In a minority of cases, it may cause you to feel more unwell and affect your breathing. If this is the case, visit the 111 website first. They may advise you to continue to rest and self-care or they may advise you either to call a 111 operator or your GP. However, if you are very worried that your breathing is deteriorating rapidly, you can call 999.

With something so fast moving, normal opportunities to get stringent evidence-based information are not as numerous so we must err on the side of caution with much of this.

With testing due to be rolled out for various sections of frontline NHS workers (at the time of writing), there is also currently a trial underway at Oxford University testing the viability of another test that may assess whether or not someone has had covid-19 already.

On the face of it this is good news but, as with all information, we must be cautious. An inadequate test can cause more problems than it solves so this cannot be rushed. (A test in Spain had to be withdrawn after it was realised that it had only a 30 per cent detection rate.) Whatever innovation or information is emerging, we must weigh it up sensibly taking into consideration its source.

Hopefully by now, the Government’s requirements for the lockdown are clearer and we should all be observing the social distancing measures. Remain at least 2m from anyone else and observe strict handwashing practices, even when you have been at home all day. Furthermore, washing food and food packaging with soapy water when it is first brought into the house is a good idea.

By now, there is a bit of an information overload when it comes to this outbreak. For those who savour as much information as possible this can be seen as a positive but in situations such as the current one this is not the case for everyone. Apart from the anxiety it is causing, one can potentially get confused by all of the different forms of information flying around. A simple approach is often the most effective. Here are the key points:

• Stay at home unless absolutely necessary

• Observe strict social distancing if you have to leave the house

• Update yourself once or twice a day maximum about the situation — not via social media but use a trusted source such as www.nhs.uk

• Stay active and eat healthily

• If you are feeling anxious, seek help via online sources:

www.mentalhealth.org.uk

www.mind.org.uk

www.headspace.com

www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/

talkingspaceplus

• Request your medications as you usually would but please bear in mind that prescriptions are being limited to a month at a time at the moment and pharmacies are advising to allow five days for prescription requests.

• If you have symptoms or think you have been in contact with any confirmed cases, go to the NHS 111 website for instructions.

• If you feel you may have covid-19 and are struggling to breathe, look at the 111 website or call them but please be aware your GP surgery is still open and you can call us. If we need to see you, we will talk you through the procedure. Please do not just turn up at your surgery without an appointment. If you are significantly concerned about your breathing, call 999.

Of course, all the usual ailments people suffer from have not gone away. Clearly, we are asking that anything routine is put on hold for the time being but if we need to see you we need to see you. Much can be managed over the phone, however, and surgeries are currently operating telephone triage services alongside e-consults. Information can be found on your surgery’s individual website.

Baby and child immunisations are still going ahead and are vital in order to avoid other epidemics in the future. Please do not cancel these appointments.

The minor injuries units around the region, including at Townlands, Abingdon and Witney, but not the Royal Berks, are still open from 9am to 6.30pm. They are also operating a telephone triage service. Patients are welcome to turn up unannounced but will have to call the unit from their car to be triaged. Instructions will be on a board outside the entrance.

A&E is a last resort. It is for absolute emergencies and should not be used for anything else.

It is possible that some things will change over the coming days and weeks so watch out for any information updates and, in the meantime, stay active, stay healthy and stay at home.