Keep following official advice as it does help

OVER the last week, some of the hardest hit areas, such as Italy and Spain, have begun to see a slowing in the number of new cases of covid-19. While this is encouraging, other countries are beginning to see an increasing number of cases. For us in the UK, little motivation for sticking to the strict isolation advice could be more powerful than having a Prime Minister in intensive care.

Though the message is no doubt sounding a bit tedious by now, isolation remains as important as it has ever been and is no doubt the reason why we have not seen a higher number of deaths. This is little comfort to the significant number that have been affected even with these measures. (Tragically, at the time of writing, 10,612 have died, although the number is likely to be higher if groups like care home residents are included).

While the lockdown continues, it is therefore worth reinforcing some of the isolation advice, particularly in light of the new category of shielded patients to which the Government has been sending letters because this may have created some

confusion.

Prior to the lockdown, anyone over 70 or who considered themselves to be medically vulnerable was advised to stay at home if possible, perhaps asking others to deliver shopping.

Under the current lockdown, however, this advice has extended to the whole population and so one should only leave the house or flat under the following

circumstances:

• To shop for basic

necessities

• For one session of local exercise a day

• For any medical need or to provide care for a vulnerable person

• To travel to work but only if one cannot work from home

However, a further category, known as shielded or extremely vulnerable people, has been created by the Government.

The advice for these people is not to leave the house at all, unless in extreme circumstances, for a 12-week period from the receipt of the letter.

The initial letters to people in this category were sent by NHS England (your GP will have had no control over this) where the following medical circumstances apply:

• Active treatment with chemotherapy or

radiotherapy

• Some cancers, such as leukaemia

• Organ transplant patients

• Certain genetic conditions, such as sickle cell (not sickle cell trait)

• Severe COPD, asthma or other respiratory conditions, such as cystic fibrosis

• Those with reduced immune responses or those on immunosuppressant medication

• Pregnant women with heart disease

The primary function of this letter was to offer advice on the more extreme isolation measures applicable to the recipients but it also gave those who received it the option to contact local sources of social support for help such as with shopping or accessing medications.

However, even if you have not received this letter, you may still be able to access this support and the local hub you need to contact is the South and Vale hub on 01235 422422 — option 1. Please be mindful, however, that the support these services can provide is finite, so if you can rely on friends and family alone you should do.

The following websites may be helpful: http://oxfordtogether.org http://oxfordshireallin.org

But please also be aware of the hugely generous support available from local groups, a list of which is printed in the Henley Standard each week.

It is important to recognise (and this is where some confusion may have arisen) that you are not free to head outside at the first available opportunity just because you have not received a letter.

As well as everyone observing the general lockdown provisions, those who were in the original at-risk category but did not receive a letter (a far larger group) should, if possible, take extra care and if they have relatives that can pick things up for them so much the better. If the lockdown is lifted before 12 weeks, this distinction will become even more relevant.

The advice on contacting the 111 online coronavirus service remains the same if you develop symptoms of a cough and/or a fever. As the weeks progress, 111 will either advise you on self-care at home or put you in contact with your local GPs if they feel you need to be reviewed face to face. They may then arrange to see you either at the surgery or at a designated hub clinic. The local one has been set up at Townlands Memorial Hospital and will assess people who are struggling with their breathing to see if they require further escalation in care.

I should stress that people must not simply turn up at Townlands. To access the service, call or contact 111 online in the first instance.

It is not easy to put other health conditions on hold during this period. Your GP surgery will still be doing child immunisations, for example, so vital things are still happening and, as always, your GP or practice nurse will be available over the phone.

Anyone who is diabetic and has an issue they need to discuss may benefit from a new diabetes helpline that the Oxfordshire NHS Trust has set up. It is open from 8am to 4pm every day on 01865 857357. They can also be contacted by email on dsnop.ocdem@nhs.net.

A 24/7 mental health helpline was also set up last week in order to ease pressure on the 111 service. It serves Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. For adults, call 01865 904997 and for children and young people, call 01865 904998.

Once again, thank you to everyone for following the advice, helping each other out and clapping for us all on Thursday evenings and thank you also, for the generous donations and supportive gestures to local NHS and support services. Even a small contribution makes a big difference.