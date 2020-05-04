Statistics and why the Government will be gambling on ending lockdown

MANY people say that 90 per cent of all statistics are made up. This is, of course, a joke but, while not completely accurate, it does raise a pertinent point and is of particular relevance at the moment as we seem to be drowning in statistics of one kind or another — the number of covid-19 cases and deaths, the number of tests etc.

Statistics are defined as a science dealing with data about the condition of a state or community. On paper, therefore, very useful at the moment you would think. And yet lately the sheer volume of the data has become somewhat counterproductive.

Statistics are useful things but only if they are reliable. Unfortunately, not all of them are. In an ideal world they are there to bypass conjecture and speculation and give solid data on how something is performing so that we can do something about it.

Over long periods, where discrepancies in data are ironed out in the mix, things like births, deaths and marriages and imports and exports can be assessed to give a good idea of trends and changes over time; to measure progress or lack thereof or to inform policy decisions.

When it comes to covid-19, however, a lot of data has been collected over a very short time from a lot of different places and this gives rise to uncertainties. Just last week, estimates of the death rate in the UK were revised upwards by the Financial Times from the Government’s figure of just over 17,000 to around 41,000. The difference was in the inclusion of deaths outside a hospital setting in places like care homes, which have been hit hard.

In a previous column, I quoted a figure of a 22 per cent reduction in accident and emergency attendances. This covered a particular area over a particular time frame. Some papers are saying this figure is more like 50 per cent, no doubt based on different areas and over different time frames.

What is clear is the tendency for some data to be interpreted rather loosely in order to serve a cause and we must all be on the lookout for this across all levels of media. Figures quoted without context or further elaboration should be rationalised; they should not necessarily always be taken as read.

There has been much speculation about the differences, for example, in death rates between countries. One of the biggest discrepancies in data has been in what is called the case fatality rate (in other words, how many people die compared with how many cases there have been). Countries like Germany and South Korea have fared very well in this respect when compared to the UK and Italy, for example. Further links have been made between case fatality rates and levels of testing; testing levels have been higher in the former two countries.

Making statistical comparisons with other countries is not necessarily unreasonable, as long as we don’t put too much emphasis on them and make sure that we take full account of their context.

Many will agree that testing more aggressively is the key to improving outcomes for covid-19. There can be no doubt about its benefit when it comes to managing the spread of the virus — testing more gives us a higher quality of statistic and by definition something more useful upon which to base decisions.

The number of deaths is, at least on paper, a reasonably straightforward statistic to gather and even the wide discrepancy between 17,000 and 41,000 mentioned above is easy to explain.

If we switch to the number of cases, however, the data become almost meaningless. At the time of writing, the World Health Organisation puts the number of global cases at 2,810,325, but most experts agree that the true figure is much higher.

Moving back to the UK, our case numbers are based on tests. Many of us will have had symptoms but will not have been tested. Many more will have had the virus without even having symptoms. The thought is that the proportion of people who are asymptomatic is quite low but how do we know that? The answer is simple — we don’t.

Case rates are regarded as important as they can be used to give us an idea of mortality. You often see death rates between one and three per cent quoted but, again, these are simply unreliable without adequate levels of testing. If, for example, we found that there have indeed been 10 times more cases than the officially confirmed number then the calculated death rate would drop by 10 times.

What case numbers do give us is a trend, albeit at significantly marked-down levels. Even this is not perfect when you consider different levels of testing at different points within a certain time frame.

Analysis of statistics needs to be done with a careful eye. Rather than simply relying on case rates from testing, we can look, for example, at tests per size of outbreak. As the number of tests has failed to meet the increase in the number of cases in the UK since the beginning of March, the number of people tested per confirmed case has gone from 400 to less than four. This low number suggests that there are many cases going unrecognised.

What is important, however, is to consider the fundamental accuracy of the data being collected, both between regions of the same country and certainly between countries.

Take, for example, the way data on cases and deaths are collected. For a confirmed case of covid-19, a patient will be electronically coded on a discharge form or electronic record depending on whether the physician doing so (potentially rushed off their feet) inputs it all correctly. Plenty of cases will be missed at the first hurdle. Likewise, without the benefit of testing, a GP, for example, may have a hunch that a patient has covid-19 and some will code it thus in the notes, while others may not.

Death certificates can state covid-19 as a cause of death, even without testing, but again this may be done on an individual clinician’s judgement. Even if testing positive, a patient who has died from pneumonia secondary to covid-19 may have covid-19 somewhere on their certificate but the primary cause may still be given as pneumonia.

Even in the UK there is room for significant deviation. If one expands that to other countries, you run into all sorts of other confounding factors that will distort the data relative to that of another country. Some report deaths just in hospital, others report all deaths, even at home.

Philosophy and training in coding may be different from one country to the next. Facilities and infrastructure to process and report the data to the necessary bodies may be better in some places than others. Then factor in population densities, availability of healthcare, age structures, access to public advice and the general public’s persuasion to follow it and you will probably conclude that comparison between countries is futile.

The issue on everyone’s lips at the moment is how to get out of the current situation as soon as possible with as few deaths as possible for the sake of our economy. International data has a part to play in all of this but we can’t necessarily rely entirely upon other countries’ experiences. But nor can we afford to wait forever.

Much emphasis has been put on the data modelling to predict certain scenarios. One would hope that SAGE is mindful of the drawbacks in the statistics in circulation currently (if you input rubbish, you get rubbish out).

The only certainty is that nothing is certain in this situation and I would argue that the numbers should be treated with caution by those making the decisions. The next step is going to be a gamble on behalf of the Government. I don’t envy them.