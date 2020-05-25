There has never been a better time for us to wash our hands properly

THE word “germ” has negative connotations despite it being the original Latin word for seed or sprout (hence germination).

Horticultural references aside, the term is more familiar to us as something that causes disease, whether that be bacteria, virus, fungus, protozoa or even a prion, which is to blame for BSE and CJD.

Doctors tend to refer to the more medically accurate definition of a “pathogen”. Covid-19 is a result of one such germ — the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

We haven’t always known what causes disease. For many centuries, the miasma theory of disease was prevalent. That is the belief that diseases such as cholera and the plague were caused by foul smelling clouds of air in which poisonous vapours were held.

Our understanding of infectious disease began to change in the mid-1800s with discoveries from such eminent scientists as Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch and an entire field of medicine emerged as a result.

We now know that disease is caused by certain pathogens that are either completely foreign to an individual or become pathogenic when they reach certain levels within one’s body.

For different pathogens, there are different modes of spread. For example, cholera is spread via the faeco-oral route. For the influenza virus, we know that it is more of a respiratory pathogen.

It is also through the respiratory pathway that covid-19 is thought mainly to operate. although there is much research still required.

What is important in preventing the spread of diseases such as Covid-19 are the measures we take to reduce transmission. This will become more and more important as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Hand washing has received a lot of coverage since this all began — and rightly so. It is felt that this message, as much as anything else, has significantly helped in reducing the spread.

Many surveys to measure how often people wash their hands have been carried out over the years. Suffice to say, we’re not very good at it. Globally, as many as four out of five people don’t wash their hands after going to the toilet.

There has been evidence for a long time that hand washing helps reduce infection, even before “germ theory” developed fully.

In 1847 a Hungarian physician named Ignaz Semmelweis observed mortality rates during labour. He found that the rate of mortality was significantly higher when births had been led by doctors when compared with midwives. He realised that, as doctors neither wore gloves nor washed their hands, there was a link between the autopsies that they were carrying out and the births that they were subsequently attending.

Washing hands between these activities produced a marked improvement in these figures, albeit without any recognition for poor Dr Semmelweis — his theory was largely rejected at the time and he eventually died in a mental asylum at the age of 47.

He would surely be pleased to know that, while we don’t do it as often as we should, we are at least aware of the benefits of hand washing. He would be less impressed with the fact that only five per cent of us wash our hands correctly (33 per cent don’t even use soap).

We should be using warm soapy water and washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol gel is better than nothing but should be seen as an additional measure. Anything with an alcohol volume above 60 per cent is suitable. As it is, one study found that 26 per cent of UK hands had faecal bacteria on them. Fourteen per cent of bank notes and 10 per cent of credit cards the same. Little wonder then that we pass on disease so readily.

With diseases that get into the body via the mouth, nose or eyes, it is important not to touch them with unclean hands. Numbers vary on how often we touch our faces but one study of students measured an average of 23 times an hour.

Even after a good hand wash, it is easy to re-accumulate pathogens such as the virus that causes covid-19. While no one is certain, estimates of survival times of this virus range from several hours on surfaces like copper or cardboard to a few days on plastic and stainless steel.

That is why it is particularly important to wash your hands properly before eating and after you have been touching potentially unclean surfaces.

I should mention that smart phones and keyboards are a particular pitfall here. Some studies have found that phones can carry as many as seven to 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat — and no wonder considering how often we use them.

Covid-19 can be transmitted by touch but also via respiratory droplets. It is very difficult to study just how far these can travel or how much can be transferred via this route but it is important for us all to be aware when this can happen. A sneeze (which travels at almost 100mph) is the best example while mucus and saliva mists can travel up to 27ft — about the length of a London bus.

This droplet-containing gas cloud can stay in the air for several minutes, although larger droplets tend to fall to the ground (and surrounding surfaces) more quickly than smaller ones. Aerosol droplets (those smaller than five microns across) are the ones that stay in the air for longer. Consensus is that covid-19 is transmitted mostly on droplets larger than this but there is a feeling that it could also transmit via these smaller aerosols too. Bear in mind that air temperature and humidity will also have an effect.

To that end, cover your mouth whenever you sneeze, preferably in the corner of your elbow or in a tissue. And wash your hands afterwards! Even talking loudly can expel droplets around 3ft away, hence the need for sensible physical distancing.

General advice is that even someone two days off developing symptoms can pass it on but this is fairly arbitrary. We still don’t know the level of infectivity for someone who has the virus but is asymptomatic. Better therefore to err on the side of caution. Beware masks. They have some benefits but there are some caveats. They can be good for prevention of spread from whoever is wearing the mask where that person is infectious but require proper use and should be worn in appropriate circumstances. Wearing a mask all day might prompt you to touch your face more and therefore actually increase your risk of picking up covid-19. Likewise, wearing it over your mouth but not your nose is hugely counterproductive.

If you do wear one make sure you use it properly or you may be better off without. (One tip from the surgeons, don’t turn your head as you normally would do when you sneeze or you may fire the unsavoury material out of the sides of the mask straight into someone’s face).

Bear in mind also that masks are not all equally effective. Much depends on both the material and the design. Hence they can give a false sense of security, making people less careful about social distancing.

This is not the time to get complacent. While we begin to consider emerging from our homes, we should still do so only if we absolutely need to. When we do, we should look out for any situations that might put us or others in the firing line and wash our hands on returning.

I suppose that’s one way of staying alert.