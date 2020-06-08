With so much uncertainty, there’s still plenty of work to do

CHANGE is afoot this week in terms of the covid-19 lockdown.

Reception classes and years 1 and 6 have gone back to school, shielded patients have been advised they can at least go out of their houses if absolutely necessary and the test and trace system is just over a week old.

Clearly these are unchartered waters and we must all be

cautious.

At the same time, some semblance of normal life is required to avoid collateral damage, both to our economy and to the way we look after ourselves in other ways.

Lockdown measures have been a huge challenge to mental health, for example. Added to that, while many people have found they can manage many minor medical issues themselves with the help of online guidance, others who would have benefited from a fully operational health system have gone without.

Operations and treatments have been postponed and there has been an understandable reluctance to attend for investigations that could turn out to be vital. In this respect, things must return to normality as soon as possible.

At the same time, and as I have said before, we must use this as an opportunity to analyse how we use the NHS to its fullest potential.

There is still no treatment available for covid-19, nor is there a vaccine, but numerous trials are underway to try to remedy both of these.

The much-lauded hydroxychloroquine has had quite a lot of press (not always necessarily helpful!), the latest twist being that, when it comes to covid-19, it may not be very good.

In fact, for the time being, trial arms using hydroxychloroquine have been paused while researchers assess data suggesting that in some cases it may even be counter-productive.

For example, one trial that looked at 100,000 patients from multiple countries who were randomised to receive hydroxychloroquine showed a higher mortality rate and an increased frequency of irregular heartbeats compared with those not taking the drug.

Patients taking the drug for other conditions should of course continue to do so and should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their doctor. The media furore surrounding just this one drug goes to show how cautious we must be when complicated matters are over simplified.

Remdesivir, the anti-viral used to good effect during the Ebola outbreak a few years ago, seems still to be the front runner in treatment circles.

Meanwhile, trials on a vaccine continue, hampered by falling frequencies among test subjects of contact with the disease and ethical questions over whether intentionally to infect volunteers should the natural rate of infection fall below levels at which statistically valid results can be obtained.

Of course, with lifting the lockdown measures, there are questions as to whether infection rates will remain low or whether they will begin to creep up again as everyone becomes less cautious.

No one knows for sure and we must all do our bit, bearing in mind there are a significant number among us who may be carrying it around without knowing.

The Re number is the tool the Government are using to assess whether measures are working or need tightening again.

If there are local outbreaks, there is the possibility of mini-lockdowns if one area is particularly badly affected.

The test and trace system is an integral part of collecting the data for this. If you develop symptoms of covid-19 (new cough, fever and/or loss of taste or smell) you can now be tested.

To access this, visit the NHS website to apply for a test, bearing in mind that this needs to be done within five days, and you will then either be sent a home testing kit or be asked to visit a regional testing site.

If positive, you will be asked to isolate and an attempt will be made to trace and inform any contacts you might have had so that they too can isolate.

Of course, this is all subject to availability of swabs and there may not always be capacity so please only request a test if you are symptomatic.

There has also been more information about the antibody test (a blood test) this week.

It will be offered initially to frontline staff. However, there may be at some stage an option for clinicians, if they feel it is clinically necessary, to test patients for the presence of covid-19 antibodies.

In this area at least, contrary to the announcements from above, that is not in place at the moment, so please don’t all ring in for antibody tests.

At present, clinical need is rare for such a test considering the lack of knowledge over duration and strength of immunity. In other words, there is no justification for saying that a positive antibody test should alter behaviour in any way.

In the end, it all comes back to those simplest of measures: hand washing, staying at least 2m apart, and following the lockdown guidelines.

With the Thursday evening NHS clapping having come to an end last week, I think it is now time to revert to my more familiar fortnightly updates for the time being, perhaps with something not completely covid-19 related next time. After all, other health issues have not gone away.

Having said that, I will of course include any relevant updates. Should anyone want me to write about anything specific (covid or non-covid related) please do let me know.

Finally, a word on everyone who has volunteered throughout this crisis in one way or another. Their contributions, big or small, have been uplifting and vital for so many people in and around Henley and, for that reason, they should feel very proud.

With it being Volunteers’ Week 2020 this week, it is important for us all to be aware of the work people have done and to encourage as many to join in as possible in the future.

This situation is far from over and the coming weeks will be just as challenging if not more so. Lots of work still has to be done.