Health service is good for us but not so great for the climate... until now

WHAT does a round trip from Henley to Birmingham have in common with an asthma inhaler? Incredibly, the trip of around 180 miles in your car produces carbon emissions (CO2e) similar in greenhouse gas impact to the use of just one of a certain type of inhaler.

Considering there are about 5.4 million asthmatics in the UK, that’s a big impact. An hour of using a higher carbon anaesthetic in surgery, as another example, has the same carbon footprint as a 230-mile car journey.

There is no doubt how vital our health and social care service is but there is, unfortunately, a downside to the work it carries out. Globally, healthcare accounts for around 4.4 per cent of the world’s net CO2e.

In the UK, the NHS is higher than the global average, accounting for 5.4 per cent of the total emissions, which is equivalent to 11 coal-fired power stations.

Measures to tackle the UK’s overall carbon footprint were formalised in the 2008 Climate Change Act. This set out plans to reduce greenhouse emissions by 34 per cent by 2020 and by 80 per cent by 2050 compared with 1990 levels. Since 2019, the target for 2050 has been upgraded to a “net zero” position. The fact that health and social care was to be a big part of this process has not been ignored. The NHS Sustainable Development Unit was set up in the light of these targets to focus on the environmental impact of our health service.

Since 2008, its progress has been hampered somewhat. After all, a lot has happened to say the least. The introduction of the top-down reorganisation of the NHS in 2012 provided a significant distraction to a process that might otherwise have received more focus. Add to that the lack of sufficient funding for the NHS over the last decade, alongside the frenzied planning amid uncertainty surrounding Brexit, and you can see there have been barriers to an initiative whose importance is becoming increasingly obvious. Worryingly, the unit’s website still refers to aiming for a “reduction by 2015”. Regardless, it seems that the nation is at least on course to meet the overall targets initially set for 2020. However, it is widely predicted that the UK is significantly behind in the longer term and that targets for the next five and 10 years will not be met.

With a new target of net zero for 2050, this does not bode well, especially considering some calls to be far more ambitious. The overall aim is to keep global temperatures below a 1.5c rise from pre-industrial temperatures. The UN Intergovernmental panel has warned that we have just 12 years to act to keep global warming at a maximum rise of 1.5c.

How does our health service produce these levels of CO2e? Most directly, two thirds are related to goods and services that the NHS procures and uses, for example, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. The other third is from the direct energy use in NHS buildings. The NHS produces around 5.5kg of waste per patient each day, far more than France or Germany. In 2017, the NHS sent 15 per cent of its waste to landfill, a total of 47,000 tonnes. The NHS also accounts for almost 10 billion road journeys each year, about 3.5 per cent of all road travel. It is also a big user of single-use plastics. One of the driving forces behind these was the AIDs crisis which encouraged the use of materials that could be easily sterilized. Plastic is cheap and durable and can easily be modified with coatings that make them particularly resistant to microbes. Unfortunately, it is estimated that 34 billion tonnes of plastic will pollute our natural environment by 2050.

While consumers have little choice over some aspects of what the NHS uses in their care, there are some areas where this is not the case. NHS services across England used more than 600 million disposable cups between 2013 and 2018. This is an area the sustainable development unit highlighted for improvement.

Not all asthma inhalers are especially bad for the planet. The most harmful ones use propellant gases which are many times more damaging than CO2. In the UK, 70 per cent of inhalers use these gases while only 30 per cent are dry powder inhalers that are far less damaging. In Sweden, 90 per cent of the inhalers used are the less harmful dry powder ones. Room for improvement then. Encouragingly, in January, a panel was set up to examine and analyse ways to get the NHS to net zero by 2050. An initiative called “For a greener NHS” was created to encourage the 1.3 million staff to work as greenly as possible. It could be something as simple as using the right bin, turning computers and printers off at night or walking or cycling to work. As the NHS chief executive says: “If health services across the world were their own country, they’d be the fifth largest emitter on the planet.”

Since January, we have been a little busy with something else. I have not yet mentioned covid-19 until now but of course it is hugely relevant. The panel’s original plan was to present its report at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this year but that was postponed. However, we have all seen images of the clear canals of Venice and the haze-free mountain views in India.

Carbon emissions in the last three months have fallen like never before. Analysis from

carbonbrief.com shows that CO2e will fall by 4 to 8 per cent globally this year, a reduction of two or three billion tonnes of warming gas. The International Energy Agency says the world will use six per cent less energy this year, equivalent to losing the entire energy demand of India. It also estimates that road transport activity by the end of March had fallen fell to 50 per cent of the 2019 levels. This is the sort of drop that we will need to see annually if we are to reach the target of net zero by 2050.

Obviously we can’t expect a few months of lockdown every year.so the changes therefore must be more fundamental. From the point of view of the health services, changes in the way we work have already taken hold. For example, even before the word “covid” was on everyone’s lips, the panel set up in January was exploring ways to use technology to reduce unnecessary outpatient trips to hospital. That approach has come far sooner than expected — perhaps dangerously so. Only the next few months will tell us just how much. Having said that, all across the health service there is a new normal that we must now embrace and stabilise in the safest way possible.

Some are warning that, as with previous dips in carbon emissions, the current decrease may be followed by sharp rises. Perhaps health and social care in the UK doesn’t have to follow in those footsteps, instead forging a new normal that puts climate at the forefront.