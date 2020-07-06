It really is time to fix problem of social care but how and at what cost?

SOCIAL care has become a somewhat divisive issue over the years. Politically speaking, it has always played the role of the overlooked relative, less favoured and less partial to the limelight in comparison with its more famous cousin, the NHS.

Many people wrongly believe that social care and the NHS fall under the same umbrella and yet, while we have had a National Health Service since 1948, there is no such thing as the NSCS. What then is “social care” and how does it work?

Broadly speaking, social care refers to all forms of personal care that an individual might receive along with other practical assistance provided for those who require extra support.

Typically anyone requiring social care, be they young or old, will be someone unable to cope with those care needs themselves due to one form or another of mental or physical disablement.

We might recognise this as the provision of carers to help with washing and dressing for example or, for less able individuals, the supported living provided by a care home.

It can extend to making additions to a house to make it safer – the installation of hand rails or ramps, for instance - or the help of someone to supervise medications and collect shopping.

In this country, before the Second World War, individuals requiring additional help had a rocky time to say the least. Many had to rely upon charitable or faith organisations that provided voluntary care if there were no family members who could fit the bill. As far back as 1601, however, there was a form of publicly funded support available. The Poor Law, as it was known, required local parishes to care for destitute people without family support.

In the 19th century, this gave rise to the infamously Dickensian workhouses we know about from the world of literature.

Often the available support varied widely between different locations and was very much focused on providing the bare minimum.

By 1845, two thirds of English and Welsh counties provided publicly funded asylums into which supposedly mentally ill individuals were placed.

Bear in mind that, even up until the Thirties, unmarried motherhood counted as one reason to be admitted and homosexuality remained so into the Fifties, so the idea of who was “able” and who was otherwise has historically been severely misguided.

Mental health was poorly understood and was very much separate from medical care. Neurological conditions such as dementia were also a developing concept and sufferers were often tossed into these asylums without any further thought.

What is clear to us now is just how strong the overlap is between your care needs and your physical or mental health.

One of the critical moments of relevance was the formation of the NHS. When it came into being, the hospitals were all merged under its jurisdiction. All older and disabled people being cared for were separated into the “sick”, who were placed in these hospitals, and “those needing care and attention”. This latter group were placed into residential care — mostly old workhouses — and responsibility for them was transferred from the NHS to local authorities (councils). To this day, that is where the responsibility for social care lies.

Since then, there has been a shift from more institutional social care into more of a “care at home” approach.

In addition, over the decades, social care has become increasingly privatised. About 84 per cent of care homes are privately owned, according to the Government and there are around 20,000 different care at home organisations.

Organisations that provide care will get their funding from two main sources: the local authority (public funding) and private payments. Herein lies arguably the biggest difference between the NHS and the social care sector — funding.

It is still a common misconception that one can obtain free care should it be needed in the same way we can receive free healthcare. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

At the moment anyone in England requiring social care must pay the local authority for its provision. The only exception is when the sum total of your savings and assets, including the value of your house, falls below £23,250. This means-testing approach has come in for some criticism over the years, not least because of the potential for someone being forced to sell their house in order to pay for their care.

To that end, many people choose to rely on family members as much as possible to deliver care. Some estimates state that there are around 8.8 million family carers in the UK. Many of these people will have no training and often no support. (For anyone who needs help or advice on this matter, visit www.carersoxfordshire.org.uk Support is also available for young carers here. In addition, the Bluebells Day Centre in Henley offers activities and also respite on Monday and Thursdays.)

With an ageing population — the Nuffield trust estimates that by 2037 one in four people will be over 65 - the demand for social care is only going one way and supply is buckling.

One sign of this, often focused upon in the media, is the phenomenon known as “bed blocking”. Technically referred to as Delayed Transfer of Care, the term essentially refers to someone who is taking up a bed in a hospital who has been discharged medically but for whatever reason is not able to leave. The biggest reason cited is consistently a delay in organising care packages.

Overall, however, delays from the NHS side of things are a bigger factor than on the social care side. The knock-on effect is that if beds are not emptying, they are also not available for new patients, hence long queues in A&E and increasing NHS waiting times.

As patients stay longer in these beds, their mood suffers, they are at increased risk of infection and, if delayed for more than seven days, they will experience, on average, a 10 per cent decline in muscle mass due to long periods of immobility. Once out of hospital, the challenge to rehabilitate then becomes greater still.

Without adequate funding, wages for care providers remain among the lowest in the country and the quality of training for carers suffers, as does subsequent quality of care.

The term “social admission” is grudgingly used when there is simply nowhere else for a patient to go other than hospital even if they are not classically unwell. Personally, I remember one occasion last winter when I spent literally two hours on the phone to various different organisations trying to find an alternative to hospital for one frail patient who ended up being admitted anyway when it became clear that there was no capacity anywhere for care in the community. As frustrating as this is for us GPs, when there is no capacity in the social care sector — typically more marked during the winter months — there is no other choice but for the patient to go to hospital.

All of the above means that, as the mismatch between the two systems continues, people regularly feel as if they have not been given adequate support. Age UK estimates that

1.4 million people are not getting the care they need.

What is the answer? That is a huge question to which no one really knows the answer. That there is a problem with the system, I think there can be no doubt.

Various suggestions have been made to address its shortcomings. Increasing awareness of the availability of care for those who need it, capping the amount one has to pay for care, deferring payments until after death (i.e. out of the deceased’s estate), increasing the means testing threshold from £23,350 to £100,000, or even more radically introducing an NHS-style funding system that ensures everyone’s care is free.

This last option sounds great but one estimate puts the amount of private money spent on care per year at £10 billion. With the extra demand in a free system, one could expect that amount to go up dramatically.

That more money is needed is beyond doubt. How we pay for it is anyone’s guess. But more than that, fundamental change is perhaps needed with the current system to make it more efficient and to integrate it better with the health service.

Before the last election, Boris Johnson stated that one of his top priorities would be to “fix social care once and for all”.

For that however, we need a plan. As yet, no such plan has emerged and coming up with one is far easier said than done.