Too much caffeine is bad for you but it does have its upsides, too

WE as a species enjoy our indulgences. Many of these have been curtailed in recent months but, even though the cafes are only just re-opening, the UK’s tea and coffee obsession has remained.

In the UK, we drink around 70 million cups of coffee each day. Globally, that figure rises to 2.25 billion. We drink even more cups of tea — as many as 100 million cups each day in the UK.

We know that smoking is bad for us and we know that alcohol is bad for us. The tea and coffee issue is more contentious, however, and the truth is it’s a bit of both.

Of course the factor that links the two of these popular beverages together is caffeine, described by some as the world’s most widely consumed psychoactive drug.

Caffeine derives from several plant species in which it performs various insecticidal duties. Most likely a lot these plants have been used for thousands of years for their stimulant properties — a property that comes about due to their caffeine content.

Stories of how caffeine was discovered are varied, from the Chinese emperor who discovered a pleasant taste and aroma after the wind blew leaves into his boiling water to the Ethiopian goat herder who noticed his goats acting particularly sprightly after ingesting one type of berry.

As an individual substance, it was first isolated by a chap called Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge in 1819. He obtained it from coffee beans, hence the derivative name from coffee. Had he drawn it from kola beans or tea leaves, it could easily have been called “koleine” or “tealeine” or something.

We associate caffeine strongly with coffee these days but of course we know it is found in all sorts of other things. Tea leaves are the most obvious, but caffeine can also be found in chocolate, cola drinks, energy drinks, supplements, medicines and sports drinks and gels.

Opinion goes back and forth as to whether caffeine is good or bad. Back in 2017, a review of studies gave rise to headlines such as “Drinking up to four cups of coffee a day carries no health risk”. In truth that is a rather broad conclusion to make. Like most things it isn’t quite that simple.

Coffee itself first became a popular beverage in 16th century Persia, Turkey, Syria and Egypt. Before long, it had spread westward and was drunk in coffee houses, which became the fashionable place to meet if one was to stay connected to gossip and business matters.

The first one was opened in Oxford in 1652 and, before long, England alone hosted more than 3,000 more.

Indeed, the London Stock Exchange had its origins in one such coffee house. Even then, its health benefits were something of a polarised issue.

Women who campaigned against these houses (in which they were largely not allowed) referred to coffee as “bitter, stinking nauseous puddle water.” They also suggested that it caused impotence. There is no evidence to suggest that is the case and one study actually suggests a correlation between coffee drinking and reduced odds of erectile dysfunction.

Other studies have shown a correlation between the consumption of caffeine and reduced risk of certain chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Very importantly, however, one must bear in mind that correlation does not necessarily indicate causation.

There is a distinction to be made between coffee or other caffeine-containing drinks and caffeine itself of course. One should bear in mind that many studies that draw these conclusions have looked at coffee on its own for example.

One theory is that some of the benefits regarding chronic disease may be related to the high levels of polyphenols, which can promote a healthier blood pressure. Lighter roast coffee is thought to contain a greater proportion of these.

In tea, there are other plant compounds that are similarly implicated in these benefits. In fact, a large cohort study in 2001 found that moderate tea consumption was associated with a slight reduction in cardiovascular risk. The same study showed a slightly weaker correlation between that and moderate coffee consumption.

While uncertain therefore of the extent to which caffeine on its own is beneficial, we do know it has its downsides. As a stimulant, it promotes energy and alertness — on the face of it, a good thing — but too much of it is linked to an increase in anxiety, high blood pressure and headaches.

The biggest downside perhaps to caffeine is its effect on our sleep. Our bodies rely on two main mechanisms for sleep. The first is the circadian rhythms that are governed by our light exposure and the second is the build up of a chemical called adenosine.

Throughout the day this chemical builds up and, as it reaches a certain threshold, it triggers a series of reactions that stimulate the sleep centres of the brain.

Caffeine provides a spanner in the works by binding and therefore blocking the adenosine receptors in the brain. This means that signal doesn’t get through.

In the short term, it lets you get that essay done, or pulls you through that morning meeting, but in the mid to long term one can expect a crash and then gradually a huge upset in the regularity of your body’s sleep cycle. Coupled with its addictive nature, this can precipitate serious sleep disorder.

The other significant downside to caffeine is the sheer variety of ways in which it is consumed. As already mentioned, it lurks within more than just tea and coffee and tends to be combined with huge quantities of sugar.

One or two spoonfuls of sugar is bad enough but energy drinks and cola drinks are crammed full of the stuff. That’s not to mention the huge range of modern coffee choices one might see laid out on the menu boards at the local cafe these days. You name it, they add it.

The point is, much of what is added tends to be far more harmful than the tea or coffee underneath in terms of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Moderation, as always, is the key then. Generally speaking, the guidance is that we limit our consumption of caffeine-containing tea or coffee to around four cups a day.

During pregnancy, the NHS recommends no more than two cups as high levels of caffeine intake are linked to low birth weights and miscarriage. Of course, increasing numbers of people limit or even eliminate their caffeine consumption by drinking decaffeinated versions of their favourite beverages.

More generally speaking, I would always encourage the avoidance of adding rubbish to your morning cuppa. If you take two sugars in your tea, try and wean yourself off (sugar in itself has addictive qualities). Politely decline when asked if you want cream and chocolate sprinkles on your coffee.

Bear in mind that tea and coffee can act as diuretics (they increase your urine production) and so if you suffer from incontinence or frequency, for example, try to limit your intake.

If you suffer from insomnia, perhaps switch to decaf after midday and make sure to avoid eating or drinking anything else that may contain caffeine beyond that point also. Herbal teas are an alternative and some people find them quite calming and relaxing.

For those who have been cooped up for weeks on end, perhaps the most significant benefit of a cup of tea or a morning coffee is its social impact — something that should not be underestimated.

The drawbacks, if indeed there are any, of having a caffeinated beverage or two once in a while are far outweighed, I suspect, by the excuse it provides for us to meet up with someone and have a chat. Even if it is over video link. And with that, it’s time to put the kettle on.