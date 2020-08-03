Sinuses have hidden benefits but drawbacks can get up your nose

THE word “sinus” is perhaps not an inherently nice word. It seems to carry with it some negative connotations.

Certainly if you have one where you shouldn’t, it is not a good thing. But if a sinus is where it should be and is performing correctly, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In Latin, sinus translates as “recess” or “bend” but when it comes to defining just what one actually is in practical terms there are a few slightly confusing options.

For example, a general surgeon would describe a sinus as an abnormal cavity within tissue that has only one opening. These can sometimes become infected and may require drainage and repair.

A cardiologist or vascular surgeon might use the word sinus to describe a tract that drains blood or lymph from certain areas, much like a vein does. In fact, cardiovascular doctors do take some liberties when you think about it.

The group of cells at the top of our hearts from which our heartbeat originates is called the sinoatrial node and cardiologists sometimes call a heart rhythm that stems from this node as “sinus rhythm”.

They have also labelled an area along the carotid artery in the neck the carotid sinus. This part of the artery contains a slightly widened section with cells sensitive to blood pressure and these can stimulate the body’s fight or flight responses when stimulated.

Physicians might even massage the carotid sinus to slow down an abnormal heart rhythm but it is also an area that those who practice karate might target to render someone unconscious!

The most common and well-known sinuses, of course, are the ones around our nose — the paranasal sinuses — and it is these that I am going to explore further.

The paranasal sinuses consist of four separate pairs of hollows within the bones of the skull (more true to the Latin definition of a recess).

They are named after the bones in which they sit: maxillary (in the cheeks, either side of the nose), frontal (across our foreheads), sphenoid (deep in the centre at the top of the nose) and ethmoid (further forwards at the top of the nose).

These sinuses are all connected to the nasal cavity and are lined with the same material we have in our noses (nasal mucosa) from which mucus is secreted.

The cilia covering the mucosal lining, like little tentacles, encourage movement of this mucus or phlegm through the sinuses, collecting germs along the way, before it drains into the nose so we end up either swallowing it or blowing it out.

Strangely enough, there is some debate as to what benefits the sinuses give us as, when this system gets blocked, air can no longer flow freely and pressure builds up, along with lots of mucus, and causes sinus congestion.

Some theories suggest that in allowing air to flow through them the sinuses warm and humidify the air, which helps us to breathe better.

Others suggest that they support the bulk of the skull without compromising on mass, thereby giving our necks a slightly easier time. They may also have developed as a result of some now defunct evolutionary advantages. For example, our early ancestors may have had olfactory (taste and smell) receptors lining their sinuses to provide them with a heightened sense of smell, as some animals have today.

Some animals also use them as resonating cavities and I’d be interested to hear what modern music would sound like to us if we had solid bone in place of our sinuses.

Whatever their benefits, we know about it when we develop sinus congestion. When the mucosa lining the nose and the sinuses become inflamed, it’s called sinusitis (“…itis” means inflammation but not necessarily infection). When mucosa is inflamed, it begins to produce more secretions – bad news for the sinuses.

Inflammation can be caused by infection (the vast majority of which are caused by viruses, with only around two per cent complicated by bacterial infection) but can also be caused by allergy or irritating pollutants in the air, especially smoke from cigarettes.

Cycles of inflammation caused by allergy or irritation can cause sinusitis to become more of a chronic condition (typically where symptoms last for 12 weeks or more).

More chronic sinusitis may also have structural abnormalities to blame — deviated septums, polyps, naturally small or high up drainage tracts — and these cases may sometimes require the attention of an ear, nose and throat specialist.

For a simple, acute dose of sinusitis, one might expect to get a runny or blocked nose, pressure and pain over the cheeks and forehead, headache, sensitive teeth, fatigue, sometimes ear pain and a sore throat and a post-nasal drip (as congestion constantly drips down the back of your throat requiring you to clear your throat all of the time).

Typically, most cases of sinusitis caused by a virus will last around 10 days. Paracetamol and ibuprofen can provide some relief, as can a warm flannel over the face. The pain can be very unpleasant sometimes, so codeine can be added to that if needed.

Should symptoms last longer, your next step might be to try a week or two of nasal steroid. Some of the over-the-counter nasal decongestants might be worth a try in the first instance but don’t take these for too long as they can cause “rebound sinusitis”.

Steam and nasal douching with saline solution can help, although they are not the miraculous treatments we always want them to be. If you suffer from sinusitis a lot, it may also be worth investing in a humidifier.

A lot of the time, people are keen to try antibiotics but in reality they are of no benefit if the cause is a viral infection. Even if the infection is bacterial, it will be self-limiting without treatment most of the time.

Antibiotics may at least be an option if you find that you have one-sided and profuse browny discharge from the nose or if your symptoms have lasted several weeks without improvement (bear in mind the cause may be more of an allergy in these cases) or if they improve but then worsen again.

If you develop a high fever with shivering, severe headache, neck pain or double vision, you must contact a doctor to ensure there are no more serious complications.

If you want to avoid sinus infections, ensure you maintain good hygiene measures, stop smoking, take antihistamine if you are prone to allergy and — particularly relevant currently — ensure that you are vaccinated.

For those eligible, flu and pneumococcal vaccines are vitally important going into the winter months. And hopefully it won’t be too long before we get one for covid-19 too.