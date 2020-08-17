Slap on the suncream if you want to keep looking younger for longer

FOR such a simple word, skin has huge significance for us all. Its medical importance aside for a moment, for many of us it represents our identity, our appearance to the outside world.

Skin colour is, of course, of huge cultural and social importance, even if it shouldn’t be. The footprint of former ignorance has become engrained in every society today and, as such, we have developed some weird and irrational attitudes to the appearance of our skin.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the white upper classes sought to keep their skin pale and light in the belief that darker skin was associated with the working classes that tended to work outdoors more often.

As the century wore on, this trend reversed, resulting in those with lighter skin rushing outside to tan themselves whenever the clouds cleared. It is estimated that there are between 3,500 and 4,000 tanning salons in the UK.

Conversely, those with dark skin often strive for lighter skin. In fact, skin lightening products are big business, estimated to be worth around £3.4 billion pounds globally in 2017.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 40 per cent of Chinese women use some form of skin lightening product as well as 61 per cent of people in India and 77 per cent in Nigeria.

It seems we are never happy with what we have and what we have is pretty impressive.

The skin is far more than just outward appearance and is commonly referred to as the biggest organ in the body.

Its thickness varies between 0.5mm and 4.0mm (the sperm whale’s skin is up to 35cm thick) and covers an area, on average, of two square metres. In general, it makes up about 15 per cent of your body weight. It performs three broad functions. The first is protection and our bodies require protection from all sorts of things. UV light from the sun (or a tanning bed) causes damage to cells and the skin provides the first line of defence against these, often to its own detriment. More on that later.

It also protects us from all the dirt, bacteria and pathogens that might otherwise get in.

Its second broad function is to regulate various processes within the body. A good example of this is temperature. When it is warm outside, production of sweat will remove heat from the body by removing heat energy as sweat evaporates. (There is an inherited condition called anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, one feature of which is that the sufferer has reduced numbers of sweat glands, making them prone to overheating.)

Hairs on the skin stand on end to trap heat if we become cold, although this isn’t really a functional process in humans but a leftover from our more furry ancestors.

More functional is the flow of blood through the vessels in the skin which will increase or decrease in order to maintain a constant body temperature. For example, after a hot shower your skin goes red as the blood vessels dilate and move more blood to the surface where it can get rid of some of the heat.

The third main function of the skin is to aid in sensation. The surfaces of our body are packed with various different receptors for all manner of senses, including temperature, fine touch, pressure and pain. Concentrations of these will vary depending on the area of the body, fine touch being of particular importance in the fingertips, for example.

Dermatologists (from the Greek “derma” meaning skin) study skin in such depth that they have described many different layers but in general there are three main ones — the epidermis, dermis and hypodermis.

The epidermis forms the top layer, formed of keratinocytes that gradually grow outwards to the sublayer known as the stratum corneum. Though dead by the time they reach the surface, they are a vital barrier to the outside world. This outer layer is 10 times thicker on the soles of the feet than the eyelids.

It’s a common misconception that dust is mostly dead skin. Apparently most of this actually ends up in the bath or shower and two-thirds of dust actually comes from dirt, fluff, cloth fibres and a menagerie of other things.

The dermis sits beneath and is full of elastic tissue and collagen that gives the skin its stretchiness and structure. It is here through which the tiny superficial blood vessels flow.

The dermis also houses touch, temperature and pain receptors alongside hair follicles, sweat glands and sebum glands.

Sebum is an oily substance that coats the hairs and skin, providing a vital hydrophobic (water-resistant) layer, an important component of the skin barrier.

It is the loss of collagen and elastin with age and UV exposure that heralds the development of wrinkles and thinner skin and the loss of sweat and sebum (or sebaceous) glands that give rise to itchy, dry and flaky skin either with age or with excessive washing.

Likewise, as we age, the junction between the dermis and epidermis flattens and the thinner vessels make us more prone to bruising. This all tends to be worse in the lower legs where the skin is thin anyway.

Beneath the dermis is the third layer, the hypodermis, which consists of fat and more connective tissue, adding to the structure of the skin.

Here it attaches to underlying muscle and gives way to the rest of the underlying structures of the body. It is also known as the subcutaneous tissue or “cutis” (Latin for skin).

One of the cornerstones of healthy skin is the presence of the water-resistant oil-like layer without which water escapes and dries out the skin. If we wash our skin too much and too aggressively, it gives rise to breaks in both the physical barrier and the oil layer, which dries it up and creates inflammation and redness.

Dermatitis is an inflammation of the skin that can be present due to other triggers, too, such as allergies. This is the basis for eczema. Steroid creams, first made available for general use in the 1950s, can help to reduce this inflammation and allow the skin to heal, though they can thin the skin if used too much or too often.

If there is a more catastrophic loss of the skin barrier, for example due to a burn, one might be susceptible to both infection and also dehydration, which is why many burns victims require intensive rehydration with intravenous fluid replacement.

I have already mentioned UV radiation, the other big player in skin health. Generally speaking, the skin protects us against UV light. Too much exposure can encourage cancerous changes in our cells, so the body produces a pigment called melanin that provides protection from this.

Melanin is what gives our skin its colour. Those with albinism have a deficiency in production of melanin so are at significantly increased risk of sun damage and skin cancer.

Melanomas are the most life-threatening type – look out for any moles that are growing fast, changing shape, have different shades of colour or are bleeding and itchy.

Two lesser forms that you might come across are squamous cell carcinomas and basal cell carcinomas, the latter of which are the least severe but still require attention.

There is a balance between too much and too little sunlight. Too much and your risk of skin cancer increases, too little and the synthesis of vitamin D, which relies on UV exposure, suffers.

The knock-on effect of the latter is reduced absorption of calcium and subsequently weak and brittle bones (rickets being caused by this).

Our variety in skin colour has therefore been evolutionarily governed by the regions in which our ancestors lived; those whose ancestors lived in more sun-exposed climates evolved darker skin through the production of more melanin, the selection pressure here being fatal skin cancers.

Those whose ancestors lived in colder, less sun exposed regions required less melanin, the selection pressure here being a lack of vitamin D.

It is unsurprising therefore that the mostly northern European ancestry of Australia has suffered the world’s highest rate of skin cancer.

With more than 3,000 recognised skin conditions (acne, eczema, psoriasis, warts, verrucas, ringworm), there are too many to cover here.

Clearly though, skin has an integral connection to general health. Many other conditions will manifest themselves in changes to our skin and can often provide clues for us as doctors.

Coeliac disease (gluten intolerance) can cause skin rashes, Cushings (an excess of natural steroids) causes hyperpigmentation and iron deficiency can present with dry and itchy skin.

As complex as dealing with certain skin conditions might be, there are some simple things that we can all do to protect and enhance the health of our skin. Use regular emollient creams to maintain hydration, follow a healthy diet and lifestyle, stop smoking (a sure fire way to speed up the effects of ageing skin), be mindful of products such as shampoos and soaps that might be contributing to irritation — using a soap substitute to wash is important in dermatitis and eczema as is ensuring the skin is dabbed dry properly.

Above all, avoid excessive sun exposure. As tempting it is to go out and sunbathe (or indeed to use potentially dangerous products to bleach and lighten your complexion), we must all learn to be more comfortable in our own skins. So while the weather is nice, remember to slap on the sun cream, not only to reduce the risk of skin cancer in the future but also to keep it looking younger for longer.