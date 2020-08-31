There’s never a bad time to discuss your final days with loved ones

ABOUT 500,000 people die in the UK each year.

Heart failure and stroke are the biggest killers, while one in four people dies of cancer.

While we research and innovate every day to try to reduce these numbers, the truth is we all have to die of something. As the novelist Hariku Murakami puts it: “Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it.”

Death is something that can come to us quite suddenly or can creep up on us gradually. There are some causes over which we have little control but there are others on which our actions can have some bearing.

Medicine, for all its advances, may only be able to do so much, for example, in cancer or dementia.

The tendency for doctors is to do everything possible to stop it — operations, feeding tubes, ventilation tubes and chemotherapy. All this creates an exhausting schedule that takes over your life.

In some cases, all of these interventions may result in another 10 years of life. All too often, however, they may at best make no difference at all or, at worst, only prolong the suffering.

This is the moral dilemma we are faced with when planning care for someone with a life-threatening illness — when to take a step back.

It is far easier to dive headlong into every treatment known to man rather than come to terms with the certainty that you are going to die. As a culture, our refusal to talk about death and to accept that we are ultimately mortal often takes us down the first path.

Talking about death and dying, as the organisation Dying Matters states, is “Something people feel understandably uncomfortable about but it is something we all need to do — otherwise we, or our loved ones, may not die in the way we want.”

In our final hours, weeks, months or even years, there is a balance between the treatments we accept and our comfort, dignity and overall quality of life.

This is what discussion between loved ones can often clarify should certain situations arise. As such, opening up a dialogue about one’s wishes can be far more beneficial than all the medical expertise we have at our disposal.

One survey found that it was the wish of about 70 per cent of the UK population to die at home. In reality, roughly 50 per cent of people die in hospital, which is an obvious mismatch.

Only around 23.5 per cent of people die at home, 21.8 per cent die in care homes and 5.7 per cent die in hospices.

There is a real push to address these figures and help people to stay at home where possible. Discussions about ceilings of care and preferences for hospital admission are vital in this process. Of course, there are clear circumstances in which an admission to hospital is of huge and lifesaving benefit but sometimes it may not be in a person’s best interests, for example someone with advanced dementia who has a chest infection.

While the more intensive care available in hospital may result in successful treatment of the chest infection, the patient will be subjected to immense distress both from the invasive nature of the treatment and the upheaval of a different and noisy hospital environment.

Though the infection may prove fatal if not admitted, the patient remains in a familiar and comfortable environment and can receive supportive care should the infection take hold — an approach many would suggest is far kinder and far more dignified.

While doctors are involved in making these decisions on ceilings of care, it is a lot easier if they are aware of the patient’s wishes. If the patient is unable to express their wishes directly, they can still be conveyed via a number of alternative pathways.

An advance directive/

statement, or living will, is a document that can be stored in a patient’s notes and details preferences in what medical care one does or does not want in certain situations.

This can also be used to document one’s preferences for place of care and even, should one develop dementia for example, your favourite television programmes, music and food. Spiritual beliefs and wishes should also be listed.

Another similar document called an “advance decision to refuse treatment” is more official and has a legal basis.

This is filled in when one wants to refuse potentially life-sustaining treatment, perhaps when you have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. It must be in writing, signed and witnessed and include the statement “…even if life is at risk as a result”.

There is also an option to appoint an advocate (lasting power of attorney), normally a loved one, who can speak on your behalf in certain circumstances where a decision is needed on medical care.

To aid an advocate’s job, which could potentially be quite distressing should difficult decisions arise, it is imperative that one discusses things with them in as much detail as possible. A written advance statement is also helpful here.

While these measures are often put in place at the last minute (or not at all — only four per cent of the population have an advance directive), the best time to prepare these documents is while you are healthy.

Age UK has an excellent website on planning for the future and also details things like planning legal wills and funerals, for example.

One document often misunderstood is the purple coloured DNAR (Do Not Attempt Resuscitation) form. Resuscitation (or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) takes place when you stop breathing and/or your heart stops. It is not pleasant for those carrying it out as well as for relatives.

In hospital, only one in five patients is resuscitated once it gets to this stage.

One review found that, of those resuscitated, half died before they were discharged.

The process involves chest compressions. which often break ribs and puncture lungs, gaining intravenous access (sometimes clinicians have to drill into the leg bone to get this), placing tubes that sit in the throat and keep the airway open, administering drugs to help restart the heart and using defibrillators to shock the body.

Depending on for how long someone is not breathing, the brain may become starved of oxygen, making quality of life, should resuscitation be achieved, poor.

For this reason, doctors are likely to recommend having a DNAR form in place if resuscitation is felt likely to be unsuccessful or if it might cause more harm than good.

Many misconceptions surround this and some feel that it means doctors will give up on a patient and withdraw treatment, which is not the case. It is simply a plan for a specific eventuality and is another important, albeit not pleasant, conversation that could prevent unnecessary suffering.

It is also important to realise that, technically speaking, a doctor can issue a DNAR order even if a patient or family does not agree, although in reality it is always good practice to ensure that all involved are aware of the reasons for the decision, taking everyone’s preferences into account. The healthcare team should provide the opportunity for a second opinion if there is any disagreement.

If a patient is in a situation in which treatment is no longer felt to be of any benefit, approach to care is switched to what we refer to as palliative (from the Latin pallium, meaning to cloak — it is possible it derives from either cloaking a disease or cloaking a person with care).

Essentially, it means that any intervention put in place is designed to provide maximum comfort and dignity for a person who might be dying.

Certain medications, referred to as anticipatory medications, are often prescribed on a just-in-case basis to be given as injections into the skin either as one-offs or continuously via a syringe driver. These help relieve pain, reduce anxiety, reduce secretions in the mouth and stave off nausea.

Palliative care specialists are trained to ensure that patients are as comfortable as possible. The Sue Ryder team in this area is excellent and more recently switched to a community care model following the unfortunate closure of the charity’s hospice at Nettlebed.

The upshot of this is that caring for people in their own homes in their final days is a priority. Visit the Sue Ryder website or contact your GP if you would like to be put in touch.

When it comes to death, communication is the key. There is never a bad time to discuss with family, friends or doctors what your wishes are when it comes to your final days.

If you are frail with co-existing conditions, incurable advanced illness or even if you feel pretty good, you can still put together a plan to ensure that you avoid uncertainty and distress when the time comes, both for yourself and your loved ones.

As depressing as it sounds, we must be honest and open about death. And actually when one faces it head on rather than allowing it to fester in the back of the mind, a “good” death can become the final hallmark of a good life.