We must all avoid sugary foods to counter world’s rise in diabetes

RECORDS show that in 600 BC India, physicians would sometimes pour the urine of their patients on to the ground where they would then examine its attractiveness to ants.

Although at first glance one might assume this was one of the many bizarre and crackpot acts of primitive medicine that we look back on now with smug amusement, it actually wasn’t a bad idea.

The aim was to ascertain whether someone might have what they called “honey urine”, something we now call diabetes mellitus. But why would ants be attracted to the urine of someone with diabetes mellitus?

The answer lies in its high sugar content. Someone with this condition is unable to regulate and utilise the sugar that they consume within their diet, thereby experiencing a build-up of sugar in their blood.

With a high blood sugar content, more of it seeps into the urine, hence the “honey urine” moniker.

High sugar content in the urine accounts for one of the most well-known symptoms of diabetes mellitus — that of an increase in urination because of the osmotic pressure the sugar exerts on the kidneys, drawing more water into the bladder from the blood. Excessive thirst is part of this same process.

This feature is partly responsible for the name. Diabetes stems from the Greek “to syphon”, essentially suggesting that fluid syphons straight through us. The mellitus comes from the Latin for “sweet” or “honeyed”.

There are other conditions that will cause excessive thirst and urination, one rather confusingly called diabetes insipidus, which is a completely different condition, nothing to do with sugar and more to do with the brain and its hormonal control of the kidneys. Although clearly it has been around for a long time, diabetes mellitus is increasing in prevalence. The World Health Organisation says that the number of people suffering from the condition has nearly quadrupled since 1980, particularly in low to middle income countries. They put this down to an increase in obesity and a reduction in physical activity.

This is important because diabetes was directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths around the world in 2012. It is thought that around 422 million people have the condition globally.

Our understanding of this condition has progressed in a rather stepwise manner over the last few hundred years. It centres around our early understanding of the pancreas, a squidgy organ that sits in the centre of our abdomen, just underneath our sternum and beneath our stomachs.

Among other roles, the pancreas has a set of cells known as islets of Langerhans (named after the Mr Langerhans who discovered them) which secrete a substance known as insulin (from the Latin for island) whose role it is to harness the sugar in our blood after its absorption from the gut. If it is working, insulin helps to get the sugars into our cells where it can get to work providing energy.

The effects of removing the pancreas were observed back in 1683 when a rather cruel chap called Johann Conrad Brunner removed the pancreas of his neighbour’s hunting dog and subsequently observed polyuria (frequent urination) and polydipsia (excessive thirst).

We know now that diabetes occurs when insulin either is not working or there is not enough of it. This distinction has resulted in the naming of two distinct forms, Type I and Type II.

Type I tends to present very early and quite suddenly in life and there is no one clear cause for it. It is possible there is a genetic element and some even wonder whether there may be a viral trigger.

In Type I diabetes, the body’s own immune system attacks the islets of Langerhans and affects the amount of insulin the body can produce.

Before insulin was discovered and isolated in Toronto in 1921, someone with Type I diabetes would not be expected to survive. Before this, physicians would often comment on the “sweet” taste of the urine, a rather alarming use of the word “taste” rather than ‘smell’ but highlighting just how invested these people were in their work.

Opium and bleeding were all employed as treatments, as was extra nourishment to replace what they imagined was being lost in the urine. All this did was to speed up the fatal process of sugar build-up.

Fasting was subsequently adopted as the best option but all this did was to slow down the inevitable. It cannot be underestimated how important insulin is.

Type II diabetes tends to occur later in life and does so more gradually, often only being discovered when one of its complications (of which unfortunately there are many) rears its head. Rather than a lack of insulin, it is its lack of effect in getting sugar into the cells where they are needed that characterises this type.

Type II diabetes is more related to obesity and lack of physical activity and the sugar-rich modern diet is driving numbers of this condition skyward.

Signs that Type II diabetes might be developing include fatigue, excessive thirst and frequency of urination, reduced weight, slow-healing wounds, weight loss and frequent candida (thrush) – all features of high blood sugars.

It is estimated that, in 2019, there were 3.9 million cases of diabetes mellitus in the UK and a further 1 million undiagnosed. Of these 85 to 90 per cent were Type II.

The number of cases going under the radar is concerning as the successful management of diabetes depends partly on its early detection.

People with either form must be strict about what foods they eat and limit their carbohydrate intake (sugars). They must avoid carbohydrates with a high glycaemic index (i.e. the foods that raise the blood sugar very quickly and overload the system, for example, white bread, chocolate, sugary drinks, cakes and sweets) and focus instead on low glycaemic index carbohydrates, such as brown breads, wholegrain pastas, vegetables such as broccoli and mushrooms and lower carb fruits such as avocados, strawberries and plums. These carbohydrates break down much more slowly, giving the body time to manage the sugars at a more leisurely pace.

This is what we should all be doing anyway. Many can manage diabetes through diet alone but others with Type II may also be offered medications such as metformin or gliclazide, which help to manage absorption of sugars and production of sugar by the liver.

Other newer medications (the gliptins are a more recent group of medications that can help) may be offered should this not be enough. Some people with Type II eventually have to go on to insulin injections as well.

Control of diabetes is vital because of the effects that high sugars can have on the body over time.

Because blood flows everywhere, it follows that the damage to blood vessels that sugar can cause can occur all over the body too.

Damaged vessels in the back of the eye can cause diabetic retinopathy — something that can result in blindness if control is poor - while others that supply nerves in hands and feet will cause numbness and nerve pain if sugars are not kept in line.

Wounds heal poorly resulting in ulceration and if blood supply in toes and feet is bad this can commonly result in gangrene and amputation.

Kidneys also take a hit from poor diabetic control and having diabetes also raises the risk of cardiovascular disease such as a stroke or heart attack.

To avoid such wide-ranging effects, we must manage it well, something which is eminently possible.

A good way of measuring diabetic control is to check how much sugar sticks to our haemoglobin and this can be measured with a simple blood test called HBA1C (a representation of your average blood sugar over the preceding two to three months). A result of 41mmol/mol or below is okay, while 48mmol/mol and above is classed as diabetic. In between is a category we class as non-diabetic hyperglycaemia, a cohort in whom careful diet and lifestyle measures can avert falling into the diabetic category.

Acute fluctuations can occur in blood sugars and sometimes these can be dangerous. If a diabetic person is on something that lowers blood glucose, such as insulin or gliclazide, they can have hypoglycaemia (low sugar), known as a “hypo”.

This is where the medications work a little too well and can happen, for example, if someone is unwell or has not eaten anything.

Signs to look out for are confusion, sweating, drowsiness, hunger, irritation or a pale appearance.

If you think this might be a “hypo” try to give whoever it is a high sugar drink or snack. If they become unresponsive, they may have something called glucagon on them which can be injected. Either way, place them in the recovery position and call 999.

Technology is, as ever, advancing with new ways to help those with diabetes and prevent such scenarios happening.

Insulin pumps powered by smart computers are becoming a reality (so-called synthetic pancreases) and a form of insulin that can be administered under the tongue is in development.

What we can do as individuals though is so important. All the usual things should therefore be observed in order either to prevent or to control diabetes: exercise, diet, lifestyle, stopping smoking.

It’s not difficult in principle but with all the temptations of a sedentary lifestyle and a sugar-rich modern world around us, it is going to take a bigger effort from everyone to counter the rise of diabetes.