Many have an opinon on covid-19, but no one has the right answer

IT has been a while now since I tackled the elephant in the room that is covid-19.

Since my last column dedicated to the pandemic, we have seen lockdown lifted, a return to pubs and to work and a new school term.

We have seen a reduction in case numbers and in deaths attributed to coronavirus.

We have seen the widespread adoption of face masks, news on vaccinations, the introduction of a test and trace system, a severely reduced freshers’ week for students and a tsunami of media coverage and analysis.

Sadly, however, the global death figure is now above one million and more recently there have been signs that we are now experiencing the much-quoted “second wave”, so we are facing a whole new raft of lockdown measures once more.

This means that the impact of covid-19 is more far reaching than just the disease itself — the financial, economic and social impact has been huge.

Mental health, already such an enormous problem, has really suffered and many people are struggling with anxiety, depression and isolation.

So much information is circulating about covid-19 now that it is very difficult even for health professionals to get a full grasp on the situation, not least because there is so much uncertainty surrounding this novel coronavirus, even now.

Much of the information doing the rounds is based on opinion rather than evidence and much of it can be conflicting at times. Yet more of it falls into the category of fantasy (such as the suggestion to treat covid-19 with bleach and that the virus might be caused or spread by 5G networks).

Plausible or otherwise, much of this is not helpful for planning our lives or for our mental health.

In South Oxfordshire we have thus far been reasonably fortunate compared with other areas, although I’m sure that is little consolation to those who have been affected.

Currently, the number of cases in our area is well below the national average, which is good news but no cause for complacency.

As the headlines cover the “second wave”, I would emphasise the need for statistics to be interpreted with caution.

There is much hype about national case numbers exceeding levels just before lockdown. However, 7,000 daily cases now is very different from 7,000 cases back in March because then we were testing only a small cohort. The actual number of cases at that time was certainly far higher.

The current trend, however, is undeniable and the key factor in the coming weeks will be how cases translate into hospital admissions and deaths, both of which are creeping up but still remain comparatively low.

Factors which can limit this trend include social distancing, face masks and restrictions on large events and these will surely mean lower rates of infection and hopefully fewer deaths. Add to that our greater understanding of how best to treat the more severe cases, albeit far from comprehensive.

The rates of other normal pressures on the healthcare system at this time could be significant. It will be interesting to see the flu rates this winter compared with other years in the light of our current hyperawareness of the need for hygiene and distancing. Because the mode of transmission of flu is similar to that of covid-19, it is reasonable to hope that the incidence of flu will be reduced.

Covid-19 remains somewhat of an enigma. According to the specialist medics that treat the more severe cases, it seems to affect different people in different ways.

We know that most people will suffer only a mild illness and others may not have any symptoms at all. More severe cases can be complicated by secondary bacterial pneumonias and can also suffer effects on different body systems including the brain, heart, pancreas, bowel, skin, thyroid, kidneys and muscles. After patients (young or old) recover from initial infection, longer term effects are sometimes emerging, at least anecdotally, in all of the above areas. Even mild illness can result in longer-term symptoms, something being termed “long covid”.

How much of this is specific to covid-19 rather than a normal post-viral syndrome that we often see after a bad flu or glandular fever, for example, is not yet known.

There is a feeling that a proportion of people experiencing severe fatigue and exhaustion along with continuous widespread muscle pains, dizziness, headaches, nausea and nerve pains are perhaps experiencing something akin to chronic fatigue or fibromyalgia. which often occurs after a bad viral infection and can be made worse by stress and a feeling of a loss of control.

The advice for someone suffering from these generalised symptoms is to get adequate rest, maintain a healthy diet and commence gentle and paced exercise when able.

Things like heart palpitations and fast heart rates along with shortness of breath, diarrhoea, skin rashes and kidney issues do seem more specific to covid-19. There is a suggestion that it may be causing a form of vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels) and lots more research is required.

Time will tell how things develop and it is difficult to predict how things will progress.

With that in mind, it is important for everyone to do their part in lowering risk. That means wearing masks and complying with social distancing. It doesn’t mean that you should stay away from the doctor if you feel you need to speak to them, however.

If you have a medical problem about which you might normally speak to a GP, please don’t put this off. We are open and, while much of our contact is via the telephone or web calls initially, we have always been and are still seeing patients should we need to.

Having said that, if you do have a mild problem that is self-limiting or can be dealt with either by yourself using information from the NHS website or with advice from a pharmacist, do try to use these avenues before getting in touch with your GP.

Likewise, if you need advice on the practical aspects and measures in place for lockdown, please don’t call your GP but seek advice from the government website.

Going forward, while there are some improvements in the management of covid-19, there is as yet no vaccine and we are unlikely to have one any time soon. There are currently 169 vaccine candidates under development and 11 of these are at the human trial stage, including the Oxford vaccine. These are required to go through rigorous testing and safety measures to ensure they are safe before being used.

It is important to realise that the vaccine probably won’t be the “silver bullet” that we would all want. Many experts are commenting that the variability of the virus will probably translate into a corresponding variability of effectiveness according to groupings of patients. Anyway, for now we must carry on minimising risk as best we can.

The flu vaccine is a big part of this. Last year, around 15 million flu jabs were delivered on the NHS. The aim this year is to double that. Supply and delivery are a huge factor in this so please be patient with your surgeries as they rely on the supply of vaccines before they can give them out and higher priority patients will obviously be given a jab first.

Apart from this, remaining active witha healthy diet, maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing your masks are all important.

There has been some talk of a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and higher rates of morbidity from covid-19. While some studies have found a correlation, others seem to rule this out. There are no reliable high power trials reported as yet to give a definitive answer on this association but I would normally advise that people take a vitamin D supplement over the winter months anyway, so there is no harm in taking a daily dose of 400IU vitamin D (about the only food supplement that is of much use).

Above all, it looks as if covid-19 will be with us in one form or another for a long time to come so we need to try to claw back as much of a semblance of normal life as we can, not just for the sake of people’s livelihoods but also for their mental and non-covid-related physical health.

This should not be at the expense of people’s lives. Many will have an opinion but no one has the answer. The balance between the two is agonisingly difficult.