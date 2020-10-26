How we smell and why it has a bigger impact than you’d think

BACK in May, the loss of your sense of smell was added to the UK list of criteria to be tested for covid-19.

Since then it has become widely accepted that anosmia (from the Greek osme — to smell) is more predictive a feature of the virus than other symptoms such as fever or cough. This got me thinking about smell and taste in general and how, just possibly, we take it for granted.

Wherever you look, polls and surveys of the five senses will have smell as the one people would surrender first. Considering how important the other senses are, this comes as little surprise. More surprisingly, a global survey of people aged 16 and 30 found that around half would rather lose their sense of smell than access to things like laptops and mobile phones.

This is not only a shame, but perhaps also unwise. A keen sense of smell can warn us, if the toaster has caught fire, for example, or if someone has left the gas on. It can also warn us that the food we’re about to eat has passed its best-before date.

Smell has more of a subtle influence on our lives too — it evokes memory. I suspect we’ve all caught a whiff of something at one time or another that transports us back to our childhoods, perhaps the fragrance of an old relative or the smell of a memorable picnic.

Before covid, it is estimated that about 19 per cent of adults suffered from either complete or partial loss of smell. The prevalence increases as we get older with 80 per cent of that number being over the age of 75.

In those it does affect, there can be some psychological consequences, including a disruption in personal relationships, depression and isolation. It’s one of those things that we don’t really realise we have until we lose it.

Humans are thought to have around 12 million olfactory receptors (cells that detect odour). Olfactory comes from the Latin word to smell, olfacere. These receptors sit in a band at the back of the nose and there are around 450 types, each of which can detect a selection of odour molecules.

In turn, each type of odour molecule can be gathered up by a number of the different types of olfactory receptor. Add to that the fact that the strength binding these will vary and you can begin to understand the number of potential smell combinations we can appreciate.

It is thought we can detect about 10,000 different odours. To put that in perspective, bloodhounds possess around 300 million olfactory receptors and can detect around 40,000 different odours. Still, we’re not doing badly.

When our receptors pick up a smell, the signal is passed, via the olfactory nerve, to the brain where it is passed through various different areas in order to generate the sensation of “smell”. It passes through what is known as the limbic system, which plays a major part in regulating our moods, memories, behaviour and emotion.

For those willing to sacrifice smell over all other senses, it is worth noting that “taste” and “flavour” are two different things. About 80 per cent of the flavour we appreciate from our food actually comes from our sense of smell rather than our sense of taste.

Our brains tend to integrate the information from the olfactory receptors with that from the gustatory receptors (from the Latin gustare — to taste) in order to generate a perception of flavour.

This explains why our sense of taste is blunted when we have a cold — it’s actually due to our inability to smell the food because the olfactory receptors or the nerves that service them are inflamed.

On the subject of taste, we are more limited in terms of the different types of receptor we utilise, having only five, mainly on the tongue.

Classically, we know of sweet (useful for our ancestors to pinpoint high calorie foods), sour (useful in identifying “off” food or even fruits with a good source of vitamins), bitter (to warn us off from poisonous substances) and salt. We now know of the fifth type, named umami, which helps us appreciate a savoury taste.

Collections of gustatory receptors are known as taste buds and these sit in great numbers on the little bumps on our tongues we can see with the naked eye, known as papillae.

There are various things that might affect your sense of smell and taste, including covid-19. It is often the only manifestation of the illness that we see in mild cases and nine out of 10 will improve substantially after about four weeks.

However, this post-viral anosmia has the potential to be permanent. We know from other such post-viral anosmias (caused by other coronaviruses, colds and flus) that there is potential for recovery as long as 18 months after the infection, so if it is persisting there is still hope.

Methods to encourage recovery of smell can include something called “olfactory training”, which involves regular use of strong odours to retrain your nose, although the evidence for this is not complete.

Post-viral anosmia normally accounts for about 40 per cent of cases of loss of smell but there are other causes. Rhinitis (an inflammation of the nasal mucusa, usually down to allergy) is one, as are nasal polyps that could obstruct the receptors.

It is thought that Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s can also present early on with a loss of smell and taste, although we all become less sensitive to these senses as time goes by anyway. Head injury can also trigger anosmia, as can depression or bipolar disease.

People will sometimes describe a change in taste or smell, or even olfactory hallucinations. This is also known as phantosmia (or cacosmia if the hallucination is particularly unpleasant, such as spoiled or rotten food). Pregnant women are a good example of this taste and smell disturbance. They will often find themselves with a heightened sensitivity or a sudden aversion to a particular smell.

Surprisingly, we know little about the actual mechanism here but it is generally attributed to heightened oestrogen levels. Another common disturbance is that of a metallic taste in the mouth. This can be down to gum disease, medication (such as the antibiotic metronidazole), indigestion or a cold. Most of the time, this will go away on its own eventually.

One of the most interesting things about our sense of smell is its subjectivity. Often one person might find a smell irresistible while the next person is horrified by it. This variance plays a big part in our social relationships and how a person smells has a bearing on his or her choice of partner. It is even hypothesised that the practice of kissing developed from the habit of sniffing.

It follows that there is some variation when it comes down to the nicest smell we can experience. I personally enjoy the smell of petrichor (the smell of rain falling on warm, dry earth) but various polls regularly place the smell of freshly cut grass or freshly baked bread at the top spot.

As for the worst, there are a few contenders there as well. The smell of skunk spray, sewers on a hot day, bad breath and wet dog are all up there. The US Department of Defence allegedly tried to develop a weaponised stink bomb dubbed “stench soup”, which was supposed to have been based on the standard bathroom malodour. There is a chemical called thioacetone which pops up quite frequently too. Apparently, during some experiments in Freiberg, Germany. in 1889, it escaped the lab and spread across the town for 0.75km, causing people to vomit in the streets.

Fortunately for us, the nicer smells seem to outbalance the negative ones and from that we can gain some comfort. Our sense of smell, while on the face of it not as important as the others, has a significant psychological and social role to play alongside its more obvious functions. It has far more of an impact on our lives than we might imagine.