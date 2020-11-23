If you want to stay alive, drink plenty of water (from the tap preferably)

BOTTLED water is the most popular soft drink in the world. We in the UK alone drank 2.8 billion litres of it last year.

In some ways this is understandable considering how important it is for our health. Water makes up two thirds of our bodies and without it we can live only a few days (although the record is thought to be 18 days).

We lose it from our bodies at a rate of about two litres per day through our urine, bowel movements, sweat and even our breath. This varies depending on a number of factors including levels of activity, temperature and humidity. It follows that we need to replace it accordingly.

Fortunately, there is quite a lot of the stuff to do that with. There is around 1.5 billion cubic kilometres of water on Earth, the equivalent of eight trillion Olympic pools. Around seven per cent of the fresh water is locked up in glaciers (although that number is dwindling) so this leaves a significant proportion out there that we can access for ourselves.

What makes less sense is our propensity to buy it from shops. The labelling and marketing of mineral waters is clever and tends to focus on the taste aspects along with various claims that it is more healthy and contains more minerals than the water that comes out of the tap.

These brands also benefit from the myths out there surrounding things like higher oestrogen levels in mains water. In reality, multiple surveys have found that people struggle to differentiate tap water from bottled water. Indeed, a proportion of the bottled water products out there are simply reprocessed tap water anyway (think Del Boy and Peckham Spring) and there is certainly no evidence that tap water is in any way less healthy. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Our mains water is regulated by the Drinking Water Inspectorate through which it undergoes regular and stringent checks. About one third of it in England and Wales comes from underground aquifers while the rest is taken from reservoirs, lakes and rivers.

Most of this water will contain a varying amount of basic natural minerals — the same ones you see plastered all over the labels of bottled products, including calcium (higher in hard water areas), sodium, magnesium, fluoride (in some areas of the UK topped up to counter tooth decay), phosphate and chlorine.

The only significant difference between bottled and tap water is the cost, with the former being between 500 and 1,000 times as much. This is not to mention the environmental impact of all that single-use plastic.

Regardless of the source, we literally couldn’t live without water. This substance is widely regarded by those looking for life on other planets as a necessity with its wide range of physical attributes so perfect for all of the body’s processes.

For example, it has the ability to take on gaseous, liquid and solid forms all within a relatively narrow range of temperatures.

It acts as a superb solvent — in other words, it holds the ability to dissolve a wide range of substances. This ability to dissolve so much allows the body to absorb and transfer nutrients and minerals all around the body, integral to how the whole system works as one.

Also, as a constituent of blood, it displays a surface tension ideal for flow through blood vessels, an attribute that also helps it perform a multitude of functions on mucous membranes and within our lungs as well as sweat on the skin.

Balancing the amount of water within our bodies is a huge operation. Too little and there is the potential to become dehydrated. Too much and one might suffer from fluid accumulation in the legs and lungs as well as electrolyte imbalances that can cause fatal seizures if not addressed.

The electrolytes contained within the fluid in our bodies, in particular our blood, are important.

There are different compartments in the body that contain fluid, of which the circulating blood is one. Broadly speaking, blood represents extracellular fluid, while tissues, including muscles and skin, are deemed intracellular.

Through osmotic pressures, fluid is drawn back and forth between these compartments according to the concentrations of these electrolytes (for example sodium and potassium salts) to ensure one area doesn’t become too dilute or concentrated.

People will often say that drinking too much fluid can cause swelling and bloating around the face. In fact, the opposite is true (providing there are no underlying health conditions that muddy the waters). If one is dehydrated, this will often contribute to facial swelling and puffiness due to the osmotic pressures involved. Just one reason to keep yourself well hydrated.

The importance of adequate hydration goes much deeper. Good levels of fluid allow the kidneys to filter out the toxins produced by the body. Water plays a huge role in the regulation of temperature through its specific heat capacity and fluid within the tissues provides structure as well as protection for most organs.

The brain is made up of about 70 per cent water and the spinal fluid around it and the spine are important to keep it safe and cushioned. Similar cushioning is vital for joints.

Dehydration impacts on a lot of body functions. It makes one more prone to constipation and more likely to develop kidney stones or headaches, contributes to blood pressure issues and can cause dizziness and cramps. It increases the risk of things like venous thromboembolism (for example DVTs) and impacts on concentration. In fact, one analysis of several studies found that, at around two per cent of body mass loss, subjects displayed impairment of concentration, attention,

co-ordination and complex problem-solving.

A good way of checking if you might be dehydrated is by studying your urine. It should be a light straw colour. Anything darker and you need to up your fluids. In general, the recommendation is that you should aim for at least eight glasses of water a day. Depending on body size and, of course, temperature and other factors, between 1.6 and

2.5 litres a day is the minimum.

If we are ill, we perspire more and may lose more fluid through diarrhoea and vomiting so we must always up our fluid intake in this scenario. We get around 20 to 30 per cent of our fluid from food, so if we are eating less this must also be compensated for.

Replacing fluid through the use of rehydration sachets, which contain a good balance of electrolytes to stabilise the inner osmotic pressures, are important during a diarrhoeal illness. You can get these over the counter.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 829,000 people around the world die each year due to diarrhoeal illnesses (for example, giardia, campylobacter and e.coli). This emphasises the importance of clean water, a privilege we take for granted here at the turn of a tap.

To stay healthy therefore, just drink enough water. It’s not difficult although don’t overdo it. A large bottle filled from the tap in the morning and carried with you to work or school is all it takes. It doesn’t just have to be water because tea, coffee and various sugar-free soft drinks all do the same job (although these can add stimulants and diuretic elements that complicate matters). Just watch out for added sugar. Even some flavoured waters have sugar in them and are generally not good for you. And if your tap water tastes a bit chloriney, just buy a filter or put it in the fridge for 30 minutes rather than buying in all those plastic bottles.

• Will Hearsey has compiled some of his most popular columns into a new book called Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany. It is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.