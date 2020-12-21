Coronavirus vaccine is excellent news (and don’t believe doubters)

UNLESS you’ve been living under a rock, you will have heard the good news about the much anticipated vaccine for covid-19.

If all is well, the first doses will have been given in Henley this week to some patients in the over-80s cohort. Clearly this is excellent news.

The first clinics involve a very small cohort as part of a pilot scheme ahead of what will hopefully become a more substantial vaccination programme over the coming weeks and months.

This is a good chance to get the logistical aspects right, paving the way for larger numbers. We’re getting a lot of calls and emails from people understandably very keen to be involved in this but please be patient. You will be invited when we are ready.

We would ask you not to call the surgeries if it is about the covid jab unless you have been invited.

The first vaccine to be cleared for use is the Pfizer BioNTech one, which has been developed, tested, authorised and rolled out in record time. Several others are on their way, the Oxford/AstraZeneca one being the closest to approval.

This year has been a standout one for all the wrong reasons and there is much hype about how this vaccine could potentially ensure 2021 does not follow suit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the message regarding vaccines has varied quite a lot. At first, the only way out of it was through a vaccine. Over the summer, the optimism surrounding a vaccine and its potential impact on daily living attracted a bit more caution.

Now we seem to have come full circle, with extremely promising claims of efficacy and messages of hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Of course, we must still maintain an element of caution as no one yet knows how long the immunity that the vaccines grant will last.

I wrote about vaccination a couple of years ago, back when coronavirus was a word of which only relatively few people were aware.

I highlighted how important vaccination was and how it had helped eradicate smallpox. The first vaccine stemmed from the observation that those who had contracted cowpox (a milder relative of smallpox) seemed to be immune from smallpox. This was where the word vaccine originated, vacca being the Latin for cow.

Since then, numerous vaccines have been developed. The polio vaccine helped significantly to reduce polio numbers when introduced in the Fifties and polio is a rare condition these days.

The MMR vaccine continues to keep measles, mumps and rubella at bay and the annual flu jab does the same for influenza.

The MMR jab is particularly relevant here due to the impact that misinformation leading to reduction in uptake of the MMR has made.

Unfortunately, similar worries about the safety of this covid vaccine have emerged now, some utter fantasy and some simply borne out of a vague unease. Understanding and trust in vaccines is not universal. I was surprised at how many people coming in for the flu jab this year admitted that they had never had it before.

Many people will have stayed away in the past as they felt well and had never had the flu before (neither of which is a good reason not to have it) or claimed to have had the flu as a result of having the jab (impossible).

It struck me that knowing a little about why we vaccinate and what the process is would go a long way hopefully towards alleviating some of these feelings of unease. (If you believe in the conspiracy theories, I’m afraid I can’t help you).

A vaccine is something that can stimulate the body’s immune system to produce antibodies to a disease without actually infecting us with the disease. Typically, it consists of a version, either killed or weakened, of the disease-causing pathogen itself (normally a virus but could also be bacterial).

Immunisation refers to the process through which the body becomes immune to that particular disease.

A coronavirus is made up of several parts and the bits most immunologists are interested in are the viral RNA (their genetic material) and the spike proteins on their surface.

These spike proteins are arranged all around the virus with a passing resemblance to the corona of a star, hence the name. It is this part of the virus that locks on to an enzyme on the outside of the cells in our body.

Once locked on, the whole virus then manages to insert itself into the cell where it gets the cell’s own tools to replicate its viral RNA and produce more virus.

The vaccines work by introducing the mRNA (messenger RNA) of the spike protein for covid-19 (but not the rest of the genetic code) into the body’s cells (packaged in a lipid coating for the Pfizer vaccine and contained within a separate deactivated virus for the AstraZeneca one).

Once the mRNA is inside, the human cell then starts producing the spike protein as if it were its own feature until the viral RNA degrades after a few days.

By the time that happens, the body’s immune system will hopefully have developed an immune response so that the next time the body is exposed to the spike protein (potentially on the surface of the covid-19 coronavirus) the immune system will mount a rapid response and prevent infection.

Again, I stress that there is no risk of there being an actual covid-19 infection.

The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly 95 per cent effective, which is really very promising.

Some people have commented on the speed at which the vaccine has been developed and are worried that corners have been somehow cut. In reality, the vaccines have gone through the same phases that other vaccines have to go through to ensure safety. No major reactions were documented in trials, which covered 44,000 people, half of whom were given the covid-19 vaccine and half a placebo.

The speed at which things have progressed is down to the sheer volume of resources that have been mobilised. This has allowed many processes to be run in parallel rather than one after another.

In addition, the recruitment of test subjects has been far easier and quicker for obvious reasons.

Aspects of normal vaccine development such as applications for grants, identification of trial staff and preparation of trial sites have been accelerated in the absence of the normal bureaucratic obstacles.

It is also worth mentioning that the work on other diseases such as SARS and ebola has paved the way for methods now being used for covid.

In the last decade, an internationally collaborative approach has grown, resulting in a pre-existing infrastructure for vaccine technology, and this has greatly increased the efficiency of projects such as the ones we have seen this year (the trials for the Pfizer vaccine spanned six different countries).

Such is the scrutiny surrounding covid, it is perhaps inevitable that any reactions to the jab will receive wide coverage in the media. Already we have been made aware of two such anaphylactic reactions. These are a rare but understood risk with any vaccine or medication. Between 1997 and 2003 there were 130 reports of anaphylactoid reactions (but no fatalities) following immunisations for various diseases. Bear in mind, however, that this covered 117 million doses given.

There is no reason to believe that the covid vaccine, particularly with the safety data already collected, carries a greater risk than other vaccinations.

Nevertheless, for now at least, anyone with a history of anaphylactic reaction to vaccines, food or medication should not be given it.

The most widely reported side effects already reported are mild and include fatigue, headache, muscle aches and pain around the injection site. These will pass after a day or two and if it means we can get back to some normality then it is a small price to pay.

Immunity doesn’t develop straight away though, so please ensure you don’t relax too soon. The Pfizer vaccine must be given over two doses about 21 days apart (different regimens may apply to other vaccines) and immunity won’t develop until seven days after the second dose at the very least.

So make sure that, when you are invited (and please be patient with us), you come along to get it done. Other jabs such as the flu remain important and if you do have any concerns about safety, be sure to look at the detail from a reliable source. Trust social media at your peril.

• Will Hearsey has compiled some of his most popular columns into a new book called Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany. It is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.