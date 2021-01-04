Covid crisis is far from over but stay hopeful — and active

IF, like me, you have found yourself subconsciously wondering why no one was socially distancing in all the classic Christmas films and TV shows this year, even though you know they were recorded years ago, you’ll know that the past year has been anything but ordinary.

For some it has been tragic, others life-changing, and for most of us, at the very least probably quite draining.

The pandemic has changed our lives in a lot of different ways. Aside from a very different Christmas, working from home has become commonplace for many, wearing masks is now an accepted normality and we have had far less contact than we might usually have with loved ones.

We have whole new words and phrases in our everyday vocabulary to deal with, social distancing being one example. Flattening the curve, lockdown, PPE, self-isolation, covidiot and Zoom meetings are just some of the others.

At the time of writing, there have been 1.7 million deaths attributed to covid-19 globally, according to the World Health Organisation. That is a striking statistic. Indeed it has been a year of statistics and lots of people have got involved with the analysis. This has led to no small amount of disagreement as to the application and reliability of certain numbers.

There is a reason why statistics are a difficult topic. Correct and informed interpretation of data is an important aspect of their value.

Widespread availability and some chaotic reporting, in some cases out of context, has led to a lot of confusion and in many arenas given rise to a highly polarised argument as to how best to manage things. Winter is difficult for the NHS at the best of times. Hospital beds and, more specifically, the staff to tend them are at a premium and the demand for them consistently seems to pester and pressure the creaking seams of supply. Regardless of your interpretation of the numbers, measures to control covid-19 are designed to manage this discrepancy between supply and demand.

Flattening the curve, which means reducing transmission rates so that people who might contract covid don’t all do so at one time, thereby overwhelming the system in one go and resulting in many missing out on the care that they might otherwise receive, is still just as important as ever.

Of course, all these measures come at a price. Loneliness, already a big problem in the elderly, has rocketed. Many will have spent Christmas and New Year alone.

Mental health for many has suffered this year due to the social restrictions and isolation from their friends and family.

Many more have suffered stress at work and redundancy along with financial issues. Clearly tackling covid-19 is not easy and its impact is more far reaching than those it affects directly.

We must also not forget that our health is more than just covid. Ischaemic heart disease remains the biggest cause of death globally and diabetes continues its advance.

In 2019, there were almost four million people suffering from diabetes in the UK and that number will increase to five million by 2025 if nothing significant is done.

Thirty-three per cent of the UK population is over 60 and that proportion is increasing. Life expectancy for men is at 79.4 years for men and 83.1 years for women.

Although that number is on the up, the rate of increase has been slowing over the last decade. Statistics on the effect of covid on that value will be released at the end of this year.

The bottom line, as ever, is the need for us to look after ourselves.

For the older population I would encourage you to speak to your doctor if you are worried about anything that you might be holding back on.

Unfortunately, there will be an untold impact on levels of undiagnosed cancers and heart disease as a result of covid and all of this will put pressure on the health service even more in the coming years.

Of course many of us are at home more than usual now. That might seem like a safe place to be. In fact, ladders, kettles, loose carpets at the top of stairs as well as ill-fitting slippers and faulty gas stoves make it less inviting than one might think.

In 2007, there were 2.7 million injuries in home accidents. I would be very interested to see what that number is for 2020.

Spending more time at home will have impacted on our levels of activity too. Activity is key to our health and in some ways staying at home, sat at a desk or on a sofa all day is not ideal.

Having said that, more people have been taking advantage of their daily exercise, either because they have more time or because it just gets them out of the house.

This is to be encouraged. Just make sure you aim to walk at a pace that gets you a bit out of breath. A gentle stroll is better than nothing but something that gets your heart beating a bit faster is even better.

We are fortunate in some ways that the pandemic has occurred now and not 20 years ago. For a start, we have been able to stay relatively connected with the use of Zoom.

Even the older generation have embraced this technology and it has revolutionised the way we meet, albeit with occasional hilarious consequences.

Our expertise in treating critically ill patients is now vastly superior but also our ability in finding techniques to develop vaccines benefits from and builds upon the work of many over the last decade.

It is for this reason, along with well-established avenues of international co-operation and vast amounts of resources invested in the effort to develop a vaccine, that one has been made available so soon.

There are still some uncertainties. “Long-covid” is one of the newer members of our lexicon. Breathing issues, fatigue, aches, gastrointestinal issues and more have been implicated in this condition and until we are able to study things in more detail, we can only speculate as to the severity and impact this might have.

Vaccines, too, carry an uncertainty only insofar as the duration of immunity they provide — in other words how long their effects last and therefore how often we might need to be given them. The flu jab is annual. It might be that the covid vaccine becomes a similar yearly staple. Again, time will tell.

Of late, there is much ado about the mutation that makes it more transmissible (but not more severe). Headlines like “mutant virus” garner lots of attention in the press but aren’t necessarily helpful.

The UK is proactive in sequencing different strains compared with other countries, so it might be that in time it will turn out that other countries have similar scenarios to the UK on their hands.

All viruses will mutate and indeed there already are lots of different strains of covid but mutation doesn’t necessarily mean it makes it any worse.

I’m sure there will be many more twists and turns throughout 2021 but if we stick to the guidance, interpret news on the virus cautiously and refrain from reading too much into social media, we will be okay.

For many, reading too much about developments can breed anxiety and some may find benefit from ensuring they look at a trusted news source once a day and then making a point of refraining from reading about the virus again for the rest of the day.

There is every hope that 2021 is a year to be optimistic about, albeit with many changes. Certainly GPs have had to adapt to do more appointments over the phone. This has its advantages for both patient and doctor or nurse but some things can only be done face to face.

As ever, we remain open and ready to help if needed. Happy New Year.

• Will Hearsey has compiled some of his most popular columns into a new book called Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany. It is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.