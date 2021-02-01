Don’t put off cancer screening test as it could save your life

THIS being cervical cancer prevention week, it gives me a good opportunity to write about one of the integral parts of this endeavour — screening.

The cervical cancer screening programme was the first screening programme to be set up anywhere in the world, with its origins going as far back as the Fifties.

Since then people have been developing strategies to look for those women who might be at greater risk of developing cervical cancer.

The smear test (otherwise known as the “pap” smear, named after George Papanicolaou, the man who figured out that a smear could identify abnormal cells) is the perfect way to do just that.

As a result, since 1988, the NHS cervical screening programme has been saving an estimated 2,000 lives a year.

Thinking more broadly, it is conceivable that, in a world with unlimited resources and time, health professionals might decide to throw every sort of diagnostic investigation imaginable at each and every one of us at regular intervals in order to keep us healthy and disease-free.

Although, on the face of it, this may sound ideal, it might actually not turn out to be so perfect.

Even setting aside the resource implications, diagnostic investigation rarely, if ever, turns out to give a complete picture. Often such tests are just a piece of the puzzle and it is not a great idea to place excessive reliance on them individually.

In over-investigating things, there is a risk that we may pick up and subsequently treat lots of issues that don’t necessarily need to be acted upon.

The PSA blood test for the prostate is one of the best examples of this and doctors are always keen to highlight the fact that it should not be solely relied upon to check whether a patient has prostate cancer.

As a test, it has a low sensitivity and so may produce a significant number of false negatives. But it also has a low specificity, meaning it may also often read negative when in fact it should be positive.

Tests that produce this kind of ambiguity can trigger unnecessary and sometimes invasive investigations with all sorts of associated side effects, not to mention causing an awful lot of stress, anxiety or even false reassurance.

It is for that reason that we don’t use PSA as a standard screening test, although it does have its uses in appropriate circumstances.

Conversely, however, the smear test is ideal for a screening programme. There are few such tests and there are only three screening programmes that the NHS runs here in the UK, bowel cancer and breast cancer being the other two.

For each of these programmes, there is:

• A clear need (in other words, the disease is sufficiently serious that it needs addressing)

• A clear target population for each one (generally speaking within certain high risk age groups and genders)

• A sufficiently sensitive and specific test available.

For bowel cancer, you may be aware of the invitations sent via the post to check your stools for microscopic blood. Those between 60 and 74 should be sent these every two years but unfortunately the uptake for this is rather low at around 58 per cent.

In general, uptake for all three forms of screening has been declining over the past decade and that is based on figures even before the covid pandemic hit. At our practice alone, 191 women did not attend their breast screening appointment last year.

The breast screening programme, set up in 1988, uses mammograms (X-rays of each individual breast) to check for any early cancers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and one in eight women will be diagnosed with it in their lifetimes. Due to prevalence in certain age groups, the NHS screening programme aims to invite women every three years to have their breasts checked from the age of 50 up until the age of 71.

In missing these appointments, one might be missing a chance to stop and treat a cancer that may not be so easy to treat at a later stage.

I’ve mentioned a number of times in these columns how important it is to ensure you are not sitting on something potentially serious due to the covid situation and failing to engage with the three screening programmes is seriously risking doing so.

At our practice, there is currently a population of women, numbering around 2,500, who are eligible for a cervical smear.

Women between the ages of 25 and 49 should have a smear done every three years, after which they should have one every five years until the age of 65 and indeed should be invited to have this done. If you feel you have been missed out in this respect, it’s important for you to let your surgery know.

The older age groups are a little better at turning up, but around 30 per cent are still yet to be tested within this cohort and numbers attending have dropped in the last year.

Despite covid, we are still running smear clinics so it is so important to get the test done.

Many women are a little anxious about having a smear test but (and I know it’s easy for me to say) they really don’t need to be worried and the benefits are really worth it.

The process involves opening the vagina with a standard speculum and twisting a soft brush at the entrance to the womb (the cervix) a few times. That’s it. The sample is sent to the lab to be examined for something called HPV (Human Papillomavirus) of which there are around 100 types. Of these, there are around 15 types classed as high risk, two in particular being the most common causes of cervical cancer.

Other types of HPV are responsible for things like warts and the majority of sexually active women will have HPV at some point in their lives.

The high risk kinds, though relatively rare, can slowly give rise to changes in the cells of the cervix and these changes can occasionally develop into cancers.

Therefore, if the smear picks up a high risk HPV, the tissue will need to be checked to see if there are any of these changes. If so, it is likely that the patient will be asked to attend a colposcopy, which is where a small microscope with a light on the end looks closely at the cervix and can sometimes take biopsies (samples of the tissue) to check things more thoroughly.

Cervical cancer can be devastating if not picked up. Though not as common as other types (largely, I suspect, due to screening and now also the HVP vaccination programme), it can still kill early in life.

Screening provides a simple and effective way to prevent cancer developing and it is so important you don’t let that invitation remain unanswered.

Nationally, about 70 per cent of invitations are answered but this still leaves thousands of women unchecked and potentially developing a cancer.

Pain or bleeding during intercourse or bleeding between periods or after menopause should be followed up with your GP but the screening programme gives us a way to avoid things getting to that stage.

Your surgeries are still doing these procedures, covid or no covid, so don’t put it off.

• Will Hearsey has compiled some of his most popular columns into a new book called Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany. It is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.