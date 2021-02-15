Gland that turns tadpoles into frogs and stops us croaking

THE thyroid is a part of the body that you will have probably heard quite a lot about.

But it is also one about which a lot of us know relatively little beyond the basics.

Problems with the thyroid are common so a lot of people will either be on medication for it or know someone who is.

But what is it for and what does it actually do? Hopefully, I can provide the answer.

The thyroid is a small gland that secretes hormones into the body, like the prostate or adrenal glands.

To be more specific, it is an endocrine gland, which means it secretes its products into the blood stream, as opposed to exocrine glands, which secrete into “outside the body” places such as the digestive tract, for example salivary glands.

It sits in the front of the neck and consists of two small lobes connected across the middle by an isthmus.

It is thought it was named the thyroid gland due to its similarity in appearance to a shield which, in Greek, is “thyos”.

The protective band of cartilage we know as the Adam’s apple (possibly named after a 15th century mistranslation from the Hebrew meaning the “swelling of man”) is just above it, more prominent in men than women.

The thyroid secretes three types of hormone: thyroxine (T4), triiodothyronine (T3) and calcitonin.

T3 is basically T4 converted into a biologically active form. The calcitonin is involved in the body’s control over calcium levels. As T4 and T3 circulate through the body, they help promote the metabolic processes of most of our cells and, in doing so, drive our heart rate, blood flow, digestion, temperature and much more.

They are integral to the body’s internal processes and respond to cues from the body depending on whether it needs more or less.

This is all controlled in the brain through another hormone produced in the pituitary gland, which is at the front of the brain, a little way behind the eyes.

The hormone in question is called thyroid stimulating hormone, or TSH.

This does exactly what it says on the tin: If the body could do with more T3 and T4, the TSH level goes up; if it has too much in circulation, the TSH drops in response.

The sensitivity of the TSH makes it a good one for doctors to check with a blood test to see how your thyroid is doing.

T4 and T3 are essentially thyroid hormone at different stages. The numbers stand for how many atoms of iodine are attached to them and iodine is important for the thyroid glands.

As a trace element found in various dairy products, fish such as cod, seaweed and iodised salt (table salt to which it has been added artificially), iodine is essential for the synthesis of thyroid hormones and the gland is very good at drawing it in and concentrating it there.

This was not so advantageous, however, during the Chernobyl disaster which led to an increase in cancer among children whose thyroids had absorbed radioactive isotopes of iodine from the contaminated environment.

At the time, iodine tablets were given out in the hope that they would saturate the thyroids with normal iodine instead of the radioactive stuff.

Paradoxically, radioactive iodine is used as a treatment for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer.

Worldwide, iodine deficiency used to be the biggest cause of low levels of thyroid hormones, otherwise known as hypothyroidism. Thankfully, this is much less common these days due to the introduction of iodised salt.

Without proper amounts of thyroid hormone in babies during their early development, there is a risk of cretinism, which delays both physical and mental development.

Thankfully, that is all but eliminated now in the UK.

Still, it is important to ensure that thyroid hormones are at adequate levels during this key stage of life, hence all babies in the UK have the blood spot test at five days. As adults, the most common cause for high (hyper) or low (hypo) thyroid hormone levels is now autoimmunity.

At some stage, one in 20 people will have either a temporary or a permanent issue with their thyroid, with women being much more susceptible than men.

If you notice that you are losing weight, have a fast heart rate, perhaps with palpitations, feel hot all of the time, are a bit irritable or are having trouble sleeping, it may be worth getting your bloods checked in case you have hyperthyroidism.

In severe cases, your eyes may develop a characteristic bulge called exophthalmos.

If your body has produced antibodies that are attacking your thyroid (autoantibodies), causing it to put thyroid hormone production into overdrive, the condition is known as Graves disease, named after an Irish physician who described it back in 1835.

Your TSH is likely to be very low in such cases, while your T4 will be very high.

This can be treated with a medication called carbimazole but, if that is not working, sometimes overloading the thyroid with iodine can work. If that does not work, you may need surgical removal (a thyroidectomy).

After these latter two, your body won’t produce T3 or T4 any more so you will need to take levothyroxine as a replacement. If not, you will almost certainly develop the symptoms of hypothyroidism, which can include fatigue, weight gain, hair loss and constipation.

The autoimmune process that gives the same outcome (i.e. hypothyroidism) is called Hashimoto’s disease, named after Hakaru Hashimoto, a Japanese physician, who described this process in 1912. In this case, your TSH is likely to be very high while your T4 will be low. Treatment for this is also with levothyroxine tablets.

Of course, there are other less common causes for all of the above. Some medications can be to blame, nodules or benign growths called adenomas can produce similar symptom and issues with the pituitary gland can affect the thyroid indirectly.

As I’ve said, an excess or deficiency in iodine can have a bearing too.

Rarely, thyroid cancer will present with such issues but if you have a persistent hoarse voice, a sore throat lasting longer than six weeks, problems swallowing or a painless lump in the neck, it is important to get this checked.

Such is the scope of the thyroid that its full significance and importance to our bodies should not be underestimated. It almost literally keeps us going.

That’s not just in us humans — it is thought that T4 and iodine are integral to what triggers the transformation of tadpoles into frogs.

Our thyroid hormones are clearly not just handy but are vital and, while they don’t turn us humans into frogs, at the right levels our thyroids certainly keep things ticking over nicely.

• Will Hearsey has compiled some of his most popular columns into a new book called Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany. It is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.