Losing some of that lockdown lard will make such a difference

YOU may have seen the news story about a young, reasonably healthy man who was invited for his covid vaccination rather prematurely (thankfully, he’s not from this area).

Upon querying why he had been invited as part of the cohort that includes those with certain underlying health conditions, such as morbid obesity, he was told it was because he had a body mass index of 28,000.

It turned out that the computer used to calculate this had his height down as 6.2cm rather than 6ft 2in (188cm).

Your BMI is calculated using your height and weight and, if you use the calculator on the NHS website, it also takes into account things like age, gender, ethnic group and even activity levels.

The range most people should be aiming for is between 18.5 and 24.9. Generally speaking, if your weight is high for a person of your height it signals that you are either overweight (25 to 29.9) or obese (30 +).

This is not a perfect tool, however, as heavily muscled people can have anomalously high BMIs, for example.

But, as you might appreciate, 28,000 is in a different league altogether.

Weight is an important topic, not least because of its health impacts related to coronavirus. Those who are obese are twice as likely to be admitted to hospital with covid-19 and also far more likely to be admitted to intensive care.

Covid aside, weight is a much wider issue. In England, almost seven out of 10 men and six out of 10 women are overweight or obese. In Oxfordshire, 55.2 per cent of adults are classified as such. Even more worryingly, one in five British children aged 10 or 11 are classed as overweight. Globally, 1.9 billion adults are overweight and, of those, 650 million are obese.

This epidemic (or rather, pandemic )is a huge problem, as demonstrated by the fact that 11,117 UK hospital admissions last year were directly attributable to obesity, and is estimated to be at least partly responsible for around 30,000 deaths each year.

Apart from the obvious impact on people’s lives, the cost to the NHS is enormous — around £6.1 billion annually.

The list of conditions made worse or caused by being overweight is huge, so I can’t address them all but they include heart disease, stroke, diabetes mellitus type 2, sleep apnoea and various cancers (including bowel and breast).

It also has an enormous impact on mental health, something which has suffered even more than usual in the past year.

Put simply, being overweight is generally caused by consuming more calories, in particular sugary and fatty foods, than are burnt off through physical exertion. The energy not burnt off is diligently stored by the body as fat, ready to be broken down if energy requirements go up.

Fat cells are known as adipocytes (adeps is Latin for “fat” or “lard”) and are essentially our fuel reserves. They secrete various chemicals which, in high amounts, can contribute to inflammation around the body and can contribute to clotting, making things like heart attacks, blood clots and strokes more likely.

They also secrete a hormone called leptin which, when working properly, feeds back to the hypothalamus in the brain to tell it that the body is not hungry.

The problem is that, if there are too many adipocytes or if there are ones that are a bit faulty and enlarged, the leptin levels go up so much that the hypothalamus gets desensitized and begins to ignore the signal.

Another hormone that can then come into play is called ghrelin. This is secreted by the stomach to suggest the body is hungry.

When not balanced, this complex system will tilt the scales quite literally towards an intake of calories far more than the body requires.

Therefore an awful lot rests upon the balance between both what and how much we are eating and our levels of activity.

There has been a lot of talk about why some people are more prone to obesity than others. Scientists have noted the tendency for obesity to run in families, prompting much hype about the genetic side to things.

In 2007, British scientists came across a gene, labelled the “fat gene” and known as FTO, that seems to play a role. They found that if it was inherited from both parents, a child had a 70 per cent increased risk of becoming obese.

One study suggested that those with the gene have increased levels of ghrelin but it is important to note that, as is often the case with genetics, it is not all down to one gene.

Pre-1940, the levels of obesity were nothing like they are today and there was no difference between those likely to have carried the FTO gene and those who didn’t. Since then we have stopped moving around enough and have started to eat too much of the wrong things.

These days, there are all sorts of approaches to achieving weight loss, including medication and even surgery such as gastric banding.

There is a tsunami of health apps, courses and crash diets but these should be approached with extreme caution.

Just the other day, there was a news story about a new medication that helps significantly with weight loss but buried deep at the bottom of the article summarising the case study, it mentioned that the participant had put all the weight back on since finishing the course.

The key to managing and losing weight is to maintain a balanced, appropriate diet and a long-term change in lifestyle, something that is just not possible with fad diets.

Although you may not notice a visible change, even a three per cent drop in weight can be hugely beneficial for lowering risk of future health problems, as long as the changes you make are maintained.

Don’t get me wrong, it is not easy because, if you manage to drop your weight, you are shrinking your adipocytes either in size or in number, thereby reducing leptin levels, and so you are going to be feeling hungrier for anything between three months and a year.

The changes you make need to be sustained for long enough to allow the complex hormonal system to recalibrate itself.

If you want to try to lose weight, have a look at the NHS website, which has plenty of resources to help you.

More than that, for adults living, working, studying or registered with a GP in Oxfordshire, there is a fantastic service available (subject to a few eligibility criteria) called Achieve Oxfordshire.

This consists of a number of schemes, including a free 12 to 14 week online course that takes a necessarily wide-ranging approach to weight, covering nutrition, management of fat and sugars and looking at things like sleep (short sleep plays a role in increased levels of ghrelin and reduced levels of leptin), among other things.

It also gives you access to a virtual gym, podcasts and a community Facebook group. You can self-refer through their website www.achieveoxfordshire.org.uk or, if you prefer, your GP can refer you.

There’s never a bad time to start looking at your weight and, while some people have rediscovered running and exercise and healthy living during lockdown, many have found being stuck at home the perfect catalyst for putting on a few pounds.

If that’s you, have a look into what’s available — even a small change can make a difference.