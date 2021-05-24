Please help keep our overburdened health service sustainable

I AM departing from my usual themes this week. Normally I like to offer up a bit of information on one medical issue or another. This time around, however, rather than explain how the heart works or what might happen if your kidneys start playing up, I want to convey a different message coupled with an appeal of sorts.

It goes without saying that the last year has been incredibly taxing on everyone, including us healthcare professionals.

As the coronavirus restrictions begin to lift, primary and secondary healthcare are continuing to see unprecedented demand. The last couple of months have been extremely busy — busier than many can remember.

The demand we are experiencing is being keenly felt and, prior to writing this column, I decided to make sure it was not just we at our local surgery who were experiencing it.

Upon asking around other surgeries, it immediately became clear that healthcare professionals and hospital doctors, not just in this area but across the country, are experiencing the same.

Indeed, you may already have seen various messages and press releases from GP surgeries, some of which have made the national news, highlighting the current demands and the issues that they raise.

The message is as clear as it could be — everyone is struggling. NHS staff are working far in excess of their normal hours (although this is not necessarily new), morale is low and staff are tired.

Unfortunately and regrettably, we are also seeing more abuse towards our staff. Our receptionists in particular seem to be taking the brunt of this and, although to a degree this has, sadly, always been the case, the levels of late have been markedly higher.

I should say that first and foremost the support we have all had from our local communities has been remarkable. From volunteers who continue to help us with the vaccination programmes to kind words and generous gifts, these things really have made a difference.

But if I may be a little bold, on behalf of my colleagues across the healthcare sector, I am asking for a little extra now.

My first aim is to convey just what the situation is and how things are working. I feel it is important that people realise just how strained things are. After all, it may not always be obvious how busy healthcare workers are or what issues are complicating matters behind the scenes.

My second aim is to suggest ways in which patients can contribute to the wider efforts in order to take some strain off the NHS and the people who work within it.

The way surgeries work has changed but that does not mean that we are any less eager to help and patients can make a big contribution towards helping us to achieve our objectives.

As already mentioned, one of the main prompts for me writing this has been the pressure and abuse that our receptionists have been experiencing. Although we understand that many people are struggling at the moment, there can be absolutely no excuse for verbally abusing our staff. Like all things, there is a spectrum and there are certainly some examples of some really quite terrible things having been said to receptionists that cannot be written here.

To a lesser degree, but in some respects no less acceptable, our receptionists have to put up with varying levels of rudeness every day.

Even the very mild end of the spectrum — a frustrated sigh or just being generally short over the phone — can have a big effect on someone’s mental health when subjected to it so frequently.

The problem is that our receptionists have the unenviable task of sitting slap bang in the middle of a conundrum over which they have no control — in its simplest form, a mismatch between demand and supply.

It is no secret (or at least it shouldn’t be) that demand in the NHS has long been outstripping supply, even before the pandemic.

Before covid-19 hit, I would often try to encourage people to use primary care services responsibly and to employ self-care measures before contacting us in order to alleviate some of this shortfall.

Striking the right balance is all-important in this respect and empowering people to look after themselves where it makes sense to do so is part of the reason I write these columns.

This changed when the pandemic began. While it has been incredibly busy, a significant proportion of people retreated to their homes and shied away from getting potentially serious conditions checked.

Hence, over the past year, my message and that of many others has been the importance of engaging with us and telling a doctor or nurse if there is a medical concern. It still is.

Failing to report worrying symptoms has already resulted in significant morbidity and mortality across the country. Even people with broken bones chose not to get checked over if it meant going to hospital in the midst of the pandemic.

The statistics on heart attacks and cancers are yet to be counted but I suspect it will not be happy reading.

The NHS website has a list of “red flag” symptoms and this is important to read to ensure you are not sitting on anything potentially life-threatening.

Now things are lifting, however, we have seen a dramatic swing back towards how things were before, only much worse in terms of that threshold to get in contact with us.

Unfortunately, the concept of self-care seems to have been lost a little and because we are receiving so many calls and requests for appointments with doctors, people are getting frustrated.

This is totally understandable and, as healthcare professionals, we want to help as many people as possible. However, we are finding that while the majority of people are accessing the service appropriately, there is a not insignificant minority of people who are not employing appropriate self-care measures first.

Our receptionists are regularly met with disbelief when they tell people they have to wait two weeks or so for a routine appointment and this is what places our staff in a difficult position, leaving them open to abuse.

Mixed in with the tsunami of phone calls a GP surgery takes every day are inevitably serious conditions that need more urgent attention. It is our job to sift through these and see those who need to be seen or spoken to sooner. We are finding more and more that people’s expectations of what is urgent and what is more routine are becoming increasingly unrealistic.

It is worth pointing out that we often see or speak to patients in routine appointments booked a few weeks in advance whose problems have resolved themselves. This can be very frustrating because we know what the demand is for these appointments and are aware that there are potentially less pushy people who might be missing out.

As GPs, nurses, health care assistants, paramedics and pharmacists, our daily workload is more than just the appointments on our screens.

At the moment there is a huge national effort to roll out the vaccines but we are also expected to maintain our normal obligations to our patients. There is a huge amount of management, training, paperwork and behind-the-scenes work that must be carried out in addition to speaking to and seeing patients when needed. Despite the slightly different set-up made necessary by covid, we have been doing this throughout the pandemic.

Furthermore, we pride ourselves on providing the best care we can, calling a patient who might be a bit isolated, visiting a palliative patient just to check on them, trying to be proactive in caring for someone with a chronic condition. A good GP is one who goes the extra mile.

With the increasing demand we are experiencing, that element of the job is at risk. Unfortunately, there are simply not enough hours in the day sometimes.

Since the Sixties, the number of GPs per head had remained fairly steady until about 10 years ago, when it began to decline. The much-publicised “extra 5,000 GPs” by 2020 would have been the bare minimum required and has not been met. Couple that with an ageing population and the demand versus supply gap is rapidly widening.

Experienced GPs are taking early retirement, while many are choosing to find work outside the NHS due to the demands we are facing. We are also seeing much-valued surgery staff, including nurses, healthcare assistants, admin staff and, of course, receptionists taking early retirement and moving on to pastures new due to similar demands.

Just last week there were media reports suggesting surgeries should be seeing patients face to face now. Seeing messages such as this broadcast from the higher echelons is incredibly frustrating for us on the front line because we have been seeing patients face to face all the way through the pandemic.

I have personally spoken to some people who were under the impression that surgeries were closed and uncontactable at the beginning of the pandemic, a myth that we have been trying to dispel throughout.

It is important that people are aware of the new systems which we are having to employ in order to adapt. The pandemic has resulted in a different way of working for everyone and GP surgeries are no different.

Most surgeries are choosing to speak to patients over the phone in the first instance but every day we see lots of people at the surgery when necessary. We are certainly making more phone calls than before but it is important to realise that a phone call can be just as time consuming as a face-to-face appointment, if not more so.

Calls range from simple ones of a couple of minutes up to 45 minutes or even more for emergencies. A GP will always arrange an in-person appointment if they feel it is necessary.

In addition to this new model, we use electronic consultation systems in place of emails (at the Hart Surgery we use eConsult). All GPs have been mandated to use one as part of the GP contract, whether we like it or not. Some do and some definitely do not!

Its implementation was always coming but the pandemic meant it was rushed through much earlier than anticipated. Some surgeries have chosen to use it as sparingly as possible, others have switched all appointments to eConsult (i.e. no phone calls at all).

The battle for us as surgeries is to find a way to best suit each patient population. Considering different populations vary in their demographic, this is quite difficult within the generalised constraints we are mandated to follow.

eConsults can be useful in certain circumstances, if used correctly. Often we find that people will just write things like, ‘Can you call me please?’ As we feared, rather than displacing other work, they have simply added to the workload.

Solutions to the current demand are being sought. While we are looking to maintain and improve access to our surgeries, we must also ensure we are not burning our staff out and this could mean less access for patients, not more.

Nothing is off the table at the moment in terms of how we manage our appointments and what form they might take. I can’t speak for other surgeries but know that everyone is in a similar boat and potentially drastic changes may become commonplace.

What we know is that supply is fairly rigid but, as the past year has demonstrated, demand is quite the opposite. That is where the biggest change can be made. But we must be careful. We don’t want patients staying away when they shouldn’t do so. I’ve had many patients who, if anything, should be in touch more saying things like, ‘I know you’re busy…’ or ‘I didn’t want to trouble you…’.

Nevertheless, the biggest change to be made is in how patients use the service. I think we are incredibly privileged to have the service we have. It is pretty impressive even to have to wait only two weeks to speak to a highly trained professional for a routine problem for which you pay nothing.

If you think differently, then all I ask is that you just take a moment to look at things from a different perspective.

All surgeries will see a patient on the same day if they need to. These are urgent situations, such as someone struggling to breathe, an unwell child or baby, someone with severe mental health issues, someone in acute pain. This is not a sore throat that has been there for a few days, a week-long cough or a painful wart.

Over the years, I think there has been a gradual recalibration of what we perceive to be acceptable in terms of our health. Time is a great healer for many things, but in this era of instant gratification and next day deliveries, people increasingly want things sorted as soon as possible and this has extended to health. The truth is that sometimes the body just has to sort things out itself.

The key to it all is how we use the system to ensure that things the body can’t sort out itself get seen to in a timely fashion and that has to be a collective thing. Don’t forget, the reason you have to wait a couple of weeks for an appointment is because of the sheer volume of queries we have that potentially could and should be managed elsewhere.

To that end, below is a list of suggestions as to how you might help us.

• Self-care — This is so important. If you have a sore throat or a cough, see if it goes on its own. GPs are not miracle workers, as much as we’d like to be. If in doubt, look up your symptoms on a trusted website like the NHS site or ask a pharmacist.

Your GP does not have to be your first port of call This also extends to looking after yourself in the first place, i.e. eating healthily, exercising, drinking responsibly and not smoking. As our population ages, chronic diseases like diabetes are certain to take their toll and healthier lifestyles will reduce this impact dramatically.

• Use other resources — GP numbers per head may have reduced but now other professionals are emerging to attempt to fill these gaps. The local GP network now has a team of highly qualified pharmacists that have their own appointments and can manage all sorts of things relating to medication, including management of blood pressure. If you are offered an appointment with one, take it.

• For all musculoskeletal issues, there is a service to which you can self-refer. Called Oxfordshire Healthshare, it’s the same one we GPs refer people to. If you have a sore knee or shoulder, you don’t need to speak to your GP first to access this.

Speak to your local pharmacist for minor ailments first. Minor eye issues, warts, verrucae, rashes, coughs, colds, aches and pains.

Look at the NHS website. I know I go on about it, but it is an excellent resource and much of what we can advise as GPs is already on there.

• Talking Spaces — The NHS counselling service is available for self-referral and, again, doesn’t need a GP referral. Having said that, we are dealing with a lot of mental health problems at the moment and realise that there is high demand for these sorts of services. I wouldn’t want to discourage you from contacting us as GPs if you are struggling.

• Covid-19 — There is a dedicated covid hotline and the government website provides all the information you need regarding this. Please don’t call the surgery for routine covid queries.

• Reception — As I have already mentioned, no matter what the circumstances, it is completely and absolutely unacceptable to be rude or abusive towards our receptionists. Full co-operation with them is just as important. If they ask what the problem is, please tell them. Refusing to do so is obstructive and may mean you are put through to the wrong professional, not to mention that it wastes their time and lengthens the waiting time for others in the queue. There is no difference in confidentiality between a receptionist and that of a doctor or nurse.

If a receptionist suggests a course of action, listen to them. It is frustrating for us as GPs to have to repeat the exact same message to patients because they wanted to hear it from us and not a receptionist. It is even more frustrating and demoralising for the receptionist.

If your problem is routine, consider booking even further in advance than a couple of weeks, to ensure those earlier appointments are free for others who need them more urgently.

• eConsult — If you are filling out an eConsult, please provide as much detail as possible. This makes it more likely for the problem to be solved efficiently and makes it much easier for us to advise. Try not to write just the bare minimum. Uploading good quality pictures is always very helpful.

If you are asked for details such as blood pressure or smoking status, please provide them. It helps greatly with our data collection, which is a large and unseen element of a GP’s workload.

When you speak to a healthcare professional, please limit it to one problem, unless there is genuinely more than one serious issue.

Please also be mindful of the sheer volume of work we have to get through. Although it is lovely to chat, and often it is necessary and appropriate to do so, we have lots of other people to talk to and see in person as well.

To finish, I want to reiterate how grateful we all are for the huge amounts of support we have received over the past year. We are privileged to be able to provide and care for our local populations and look forward to being able to continue to do so but in order to make that sustainable, we can’t do it all on our own. That’s where you come in.