It may seem hard to swallow but gagging is actually good for you

AFTER more than a year of living through a pandemic, no doubt many people are getting used to the regular routine of getting that swab of the nose or the back of the throat.

As much as it is unpleasant when it brushes the back of the throat, the experience does highlight a fairly complex part of the body.

The throat is a busy region. For a start it is far more open to the elements than most other areas, hence it is a common site of infection. It also facilitates most of what keeps us alive, namely eating, drinking and breathing.

While in some animals the various tubes that enable us to eat and breathe are separated, our throats pack them both in rather closely.

In evolutionary terms, this may seem a bit dangerous and indeed choking killed 5,051 people in the UK in 2015. It is the fourth leading cause of accidental death in the world.

Why are the windpipe and the oesophagus (the food pipe) so close together then? Experts believe that, while it can be dangerous, it gives rise to major advantages including the ability to vocalise to a far greater degree than other animal.

The throat begins at the mouth and goes past the lips, teeth and roof of the mouth (known as the hard palate) to the tongue.

The tongue is a versatile piece of equipment. It harbours around 8,000 of the 10,000 taste buds that are in the mouth and, unlike other muscles, it has no support from the skeleton.

It is also involved in manoeuvring our food to the back of the mouth for swallowing. Swallowing is an incredibly complex process. In getting food from the mouth to the stomach, we use about 50 pairs of muscles and lots of different nerve signals.

The initial stage, in which the tongue moves the food to the back of the throat, known as the oropharynx, is voluntary. Then the automatic process sets in.

In other words, swallowing becomes a reflex — one that can apparently lift five to 10 grams of food if it was attached to a piece of string (a dog can lift 50-500 grams when swallowing).

The windpipe, or trachea, begins in the area called the larynx and runs down the front of the neck. The oesophagus runs behind it.

In order to prevent food from going into the larynx, a cartilaginous leaf of tissue called the epiglottis levers down as the trachea rises, closing off the entrance to the trachea.

Very occasionally, the epiglottis can become infected and this probably means a trip to accident and emergency because of the risk that the airway will become compromised. Epiglottitis is treated with antibiotics and steroids.

As the food enters the oesophagus, a sphincter of muscle relaxes temporarily to let it through and the trachea lowers so one can breathe again.

Beyond this, the peristaltic movement of the oesophagus helps the food down towards the stomach.

Aside from the epiglottis, the body employs the gag reflex to further protect us from choking. Anything that touches the back of the throat outside of the swallowing process will set off a chain reaction that makes us retch.

Some people have more of a gag reflex than others but it can be overcome with time. Sword swallowing, a profession that has been around for millennia, requires the swallower to have learnt to overcome this reflex.

Aside from conveying our food, we also use our throats to help create our voice.

The larynx, sometimes known as the voice box, is the integral part here. As we expel air using our lungs and diaphragms, the air passes through the vocal cords, which are tight muscles at the top of the larynx.

Depending on how tight these are, we can change the pitch of the sound that is produced.

Our larynx varies in size, which gives us all varying vocal limits. The world record for greatest vocal range is an incredible 10 octaves. The record holder also holds the world record for the deepest note sung.

Our mouth, tongue, teeth and lips also provide extra variation, allowing us to produce a vast array of sounds that have contributed to the human talent for language.

Another well-known but often misnamed part of the throat is the uvula (the dangly bit at the back of the mouth — uvula means “little grape” in Latin).

This, too, has a role in changing our voice and is particularly employed by French, Arabic and Hebrew languages to produce what’s known as uvula consonants. It has muscular and glandular components and helps produce saliva to lubricate the oropharynx.

Other more well-known parts of the throat are the tonsils. We have a tonsil either side and these are areas of lymphoid tissue, meaning they are involved in the immune system.

The adenoids, a similar blob of lymphoid tissue sit further up at the entrance to the nasopharynx and can’t be seen by just looking into the mouth.

Both tonsils and adenoids help us to fight infections and viruses but, ironically, the tonsils are commonly the areas that get infected, giving rise to a sore throat.

Most commonly, sore throats are viral, meaning antibiotics will be ineffective and that the infection will just need to settle on its own.

Occasionally, the infection is bacterial (in severe infections, one might see lots of white pus over the tonsil). While antibiotics are effective, the body’s own immune system will most often clear the infection anyway. We use antibiotics far too often needlessly.

Very rarely, an abscess can develop on the tonsil. This can be quite dangerous as the swelling involved can potentially block off the airway and so needs a bit more attention with strong antibiotics or even a surgical drainage. Either way, it involves a trip to hospital.

Known medically as a peritonsillar abscess, it is otherwise known as a quinsy (not Quincy ME, the maverick medical examiner from the Eighties American TV series).

Adenoids and tonsils generally get smaller after adolescence but can be removed if infections or airway blockages are extremely frequent and severe.

Sore throats that last for a number of weeks are less likely to be caused by infection. Dry mouth and gastro-oesophageal reflux may be the cause, in which case antacid medications can be helpful.

It is always worth checking with your GP if a sore throat fails to settle after four to six weeks in case further investigation is required to rule out cancer. Throat cancer is more common in smokers and those who drink alcohol excessively.

Likewise, difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia) is another symptom one should not ignore, particularly if associated with a loss of appetite and/or weight loss.

More commonly, people might experience having to clear their throat quite frequently. While this can also be caused by silent reflux from the oesophagus, it can also occur due to excessive mucus coming from the back of the nose, known as post-nasal drip. This can occur with swollen adenoids or tonsils or blocked sinuses and is due to increased mucus production.

Allergies such as hayfever are also a big culprit here. Over-the- counter nasal steroid sprays can sometimes help with this as well as antihistamine tablets.

Though vulnerable, the throat is nevertheless a clever part of the body, so next time you have to take a swab and find yourself gagging, just remember, without that reflex and the other complexities involved in breathing and swallowing, we would probably be much worse off.