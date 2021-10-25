Believe me, doctors are definitely not all out on the golf course

An Apple a Day by Dr Will Hearsey, GP at the Hart Surgery, Henley

THERE is a problem in the NHS. We have known that for some time. Unless you’ve had your head buried in the sand, you’ll know that this problem has been particularly acute recently and threatens to be even more so over the coming months.

The problem at hand, however, is emphatically not GPs refusing to see patients face to face, as seems to be a conclusion that certain sections of the media have reached and which to a degree is implied by recent statements from the Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The real problem is far bigger of course and, by distilling it into a one-dimensional, headline-grabbing issue, those peddling this preoccupation are merely making matters worse.

Mr Javid has come under a certain amount of criticism for his approach. In fairness to him, I am sure he is aware of the levels of frustration at the moment concerning access to GPs and this must place significant pressure on him to act. Reacting to this in the way he has done is what any politician would do, I suspect.

Unfortunately, in doing so, he and other senior figures have displayed an apparent and rather worrying misunderstanding of the reality of the situation.

The trouble is it’s not just him. It seems as if GPs are now under fire from all angles. I have seen headlines including “Why are GPs hiding behind Zoom screens?” and “If GPs went on strike, would anyone notice?”

Every now and then, I come across comments on social media filled with anti-GP rhetoric. I understand the frustration, of course, but it is sorely misplaced.

It sometimes feels as if there is a huge misconception about the work that GPs do. This extends even to hospital physicians, one being quoted in a national newspaper as saying “while GPs are on the golf course, patients are queuing up in A&E.”

While hopefully this spectacular ignorance is somewhat of an outlier, patients often remark to me in surprise that “you’re working late” when I call them in the evening.

It is certainly true that many people have no idea what goes on in a GP surgery day to day at the moment so maybe I can do a little to redress the balance. Ever since I have been a GP and indeed long before, there has been an appointment-themed conundrum, i.e. how to provide enough appointments to meet demand. This was certainly the case before the pandemic but, in general, face-to-face appointments were more numerous than now.

As the pandemic developed, there was a shift to more remote access, under guidance from the Government itself. Contrary to the myth, surgeries (at least the majority) were never “closed”. We were seeing people face to face all the way through, albeit far fewer than before.

A large part of this was because many patients chose to stay away and often chose not to even seek any medical help at all. Indeed, because of this tendency, I urged people through this column last year not to delay contacting their GP if they had serious concerns. This reluctance was the case with A&E as well, with people on occasion even choosing to treat broken bones themselves rather than risk a trip to hospital.

In recent months, that trend has reversed so GP surgeries are not only seeing everyone who has been storing up their medical issues but also dealing with those who are more unwell as a result.

We are seeing a greater workload from secondary care whose work is increasingly being shifted on to GPs as part of the Government’s plans to have more community-based care and this has been exacerbated by covid restrictions in hospitals. This is all on top of running an unprecedented vaccination programme. We are also seeing an uptick in seasonal viruses much earlier than usual. All of this has combined to create a perfect storm.

It is also important to take into account the workforce issue. GP numbers have been consistently falling over the last few years. In 2016 there were 28,709 full-time equivalent GPs in England. The much promised extra 5,000 GPs predictably never materialised and now in 2021 there are 26,805 GPs.

Over the same period the UK population has roughly risen by two million and you don’t have to be a genius to realise the mismatch there.

Whereas in 2015 there were 0.52 full-time equivalent GPs per 1,000 patients, there are now 0.45. In some areas this ratio is considerably worse.

With that in mind, a GP’s day looks roughly like this at the moment. My colleagues and I are often up at 5am to get into work before appointments begin in order to catch up with lab reports, letters, insurance reports and countless other administrative tasks that are part of a GP’s life these days.

Appointments generally start around 8am and throughout a morning there will be a mixture of telephone appointments, electronic consultations and face-to-face appointments. Anyone that we speak to on the phone we will squeeze in for a face-to-face appointment if we feel it is necessary.

While there will be variations from surgery to surgery, this is a common model in which patients are initially given a phone appointment which can then be converted to face to face where appropriate.

Some people, prompted particularly by recent media stories, find this system frustrating. Receptionists across the country receive huge amounts of rudeness and abuse as a result, often from people who assume they are being “refused” an appointment.

In an ideal world it would be lovely just to give everyone a face-to-face appointment. However, such is the demand at the moment that this is simply not viable. To do so would inevitably result in fewer overall appointments being available.

Appointments vary wildly from someone who has a cold (who shouldn’t have called us in the first place) to someone with chest pain or difficulty breathing. One moment one could be checking for a pneumonia in a newborn baby and the next assessing an elderly patient’s balance. Calls from people with mental health difficulties are a daily occurrence and can (rightly) take a lot of time. Phone calls and face-to-face appointments can be simple and take two minutes. Others can last half an hour or more.

GPs are frequently getting through around 40 to 50 appointments a day at the moment. Throughout the morning, there will be multiple things going on in parallel with appointments. GPs will generally be answering queries from the prescription desk, speaking to paramedics seeking advice on patients, reviewing patients in with the nurse in the treatment room, chasing up patients whose blood results require action, signing prescriptions and, of course, keeping an eye on the blood results and letters coming in case anything urgent is required.

Not infrequently, patients will walk in acutely unwell and need immediate attention. I visit a nursing home for a morning each week. Many practices will look after at least one of these and the considerable workload that they generate has to be juggled with everything else.

I sometimes get people commenting about the long lunch breaks GPs have, seeing as the phones are down for such a long time around the middle of the day. In reality, perhaps five minutes is all we have to grab a sandwich, which will be eaten at our desks while we continue to work. Many of my colleagues don’t have lunch.

We do new baby checks, antenatal appointments, minor surgery clinics, medication reviews, palliative care reviews, care plans for higg-need and vulnerable patients and an endless stream of administrative reviews upon which practices rely for payment. This is but a fraction of our day-to-day responsibility (to outline the full scope here would be impossible). Appointments continue into the afternoon and evening, again a combination of phone calls, face-to-face appointments and emails.

At times, the waiting rooms can be quite empty so it seems as if we are doing nothing. In reality, there is such an overwhelming amount of work for each GP that a day is, quite literally, non-stop.

With each appointment, it is important that we try to block out the hypothetical spinning plates we have in motion at the time in order to give each patient the correct attention. This can be stressful, especially if patients like to talk or come with a long list.

Once the surgery is closed, we continue to finish the appointments that have not yet been done. There may be a patient that needs visiting but, if not, the administrative work begins once more. In addition to everything mentioned, we need to make referrals, answer queries sent to us through the day and sign off more prescriptions. Some surgeries will have vaccine clinics throughout the day and evening so staff have to juggle their everyday work with staffing these too. The average working day finishes around 7.30pm or 8pm. If it is a bad day or if there are vaccine clinics, it is often much later.

It is commonly impossible for all work to be done that day so many GPs will work long hours on their days off and on the weekends in order to clear their workload.

GP partners also need to address the daily management of a practice — the business aspects, including staffing and recruitment, organising vaccine clinics and trying to figure out how to balance appointments.

Face-to-face appointments are incredibly important. Non-verbal cues are a big part of a GP consultation and can help us pick up things that we wouldn’t do over the phone. This is alongside the obvious advantage in carrying out a physical examination.

But, at present, they have to be rationed out of necessity. We still receive a lot of needless calls that could be dealt with through self-care or with a pharmacist and which no doubt displace face-to-face appointments that would have been useful for someone else. There is also a minority of patients who prefer remote appointments for one reason or another.

Contrary to the way it is being reported, the plan for improving access and supporting general practice outlines the situation quite nicely: “Practices are working out the answers for themselves and their patients. Many are doing so brilliantly — often with much improved satisfaction — and not through a simplistic reversion back to pre-pandemic ways of working. Equally, other practices are still on a journey to that new optimal balance. However, a minority of practices are now offering wholly inappropriate access, with very low levels of face-to-face care. In August 2021, more than 15 per cent of practices recorded less than 20 per cent of their GP appointments being held face to face. That is likely to be contrary to good clinical practice.”

That summary is hard to argue with. However, it is important that we consider the perspective of those practices that aren’t providing as much face to face. Bearing in mind the discrepancy across England in terms of patient to GP ratios, far worse in poorer areas, we must ask why this is the case rather than jump to placing blame. Examples of medical negligence and individual stories of lack of access in these areas make good news stories but focusing on these rather than the underlying issue is in no way helpful in addressing the wider picture. Beware the anecdote!

The Government has, as part of its plan, pledged £250 million in England to support improved access. While this is certainly better than nothing, it does not solve the problem, especially as it is being shared out across thousands of practices across England. A far greater understanding is required from those at the top. A little support wouldn’t go amiss.

A nice summary comes from someone who some would say is an unlikely ally in the form of former health secretary Jeremy Hunt who said: “This is a burnt-out workforce running on empty because of a massive mismatch between supply and demand. The only thing that will convince them (GPs) not to continue retiring or opting for part-time hours in droves is a clear plan to end the unsustainable pressure they face.”

At present, many GPs are working solidly, on average, 12 hours a day. My colleagues and I frequently hit 14 to 16 hours.

I am not writing this to seek praise or to garner sympathy but I do want to give an accurate picture of what goes on. There are many people who work at least as long and hard as this, often for less remuneration. I am, however, keen to highlight that GPs are not sitting around doing nothing, as seems to be the myth. The fact of the matter is that, as Mr Hunt says, there is simply not enough supply to meet the demand. This impacts not only GPs but surgery staff who are also under immense pressure due to the workload.

So, yes, there are problems in the NHS at the moment. Yes, a lack of GP access is resulting in frustration and potentially harm for patients. Yes, this is placing extra pressure on A&Es. Yes, you should be frustrated.

However, please don’t be angry with us because “we won’t see patients”. Instead, be aware of the policy decisions, social trends and exceptional circumstances that are contributing to the sad fact that, while we will always aim to see those who really need it, there are sometimes others who we simply can’t.