Get your covid jab — vaccinations only work if people have them

I AM sure many of my colleagues in primary and secondary care would agree that the past year has been the busiest ever experienced.

Even without the delivery of the vaccine programme, that would have been the case.

Fortunately, serious cases of covid have remained relatively low over the past few months but, rather less fortunately, people’s health has deteriorated in lots of other ways.

Much has been made of the waiting times for operations and procedures. Routine referral times are exceeding a year in many specialties and all the while this leaves people untreated, uninvestigated and sometimes in pain for far longer than is acceptable.

It also puts more pressure back on to GPs and accident and emergency departments as people churn around in a system that is very much on a damage limitation footing.

Cue the latest news — and what would the Christmas period be without another strain of covid-19?

This time it is omicron and, despite our having known about it for a relatively short time, it has already made headlines, not least for its ability to split opinion on how we should pronounce it. (O-mi-cron is what I’m plumping for.)

By the time you read this, things may have progressed somewhat but at present there is concern that the prevalence of this variant is increasing rapidly, casting rather an ominous cloud over our much- anticipated Christmas period.

There is plenty we don’t know, however. For example, might it be responsible for a mild or more serious form of covid, is it more transmissible and are vaccines as effective against it as other variants?

I am not sure it is particularly helpful to rush to answer these questions at this stage, despite the pressure to do so.

It is far too early for anyone to reach definitive conclusions on any of these questions and we must await more substantial data. That will not change in the next few days or even weeks.

Perhaps a more important question is whether or not it will result in an increase in hospital admissions. Even prior to the pandemic, pressure, waiting times and demand on NHS staff all ramped up year on year.

The added ingredient of covid-19 last winter enhanced that trend. Another surge in hospitalisations this winter as a result of covid is likely, with things like flu and other winter infections and illnesses making the problem worse. It will be the degree of the surge that counts.

Intensive care units are at the core of this and they are reserved for the most unwell patients in hospital.

They are also used for immediate care for people coming out of surgery, whether that be an elective hip operation or an operation to remove a cancer.

Lack of ICU beds is a big factor in the backlog of NHS treatments we are currently experiencing.

ICUs have experienced a steady trickle of covid patients recently, as have normal covid wards for the less severely ill.

As I write, there are 7,347 patients in UK hospitals with covid, 890 of whom require the more intensive ventilation beds. The vast majority of the most ill patients are unvaccinated.

Those people circulating false and misleading information about covid vaccinations have a lot to answer for.

Vaccination really is the best method we have for keeping things as normal as possible.

One of the most frustrating things my colleagues and I still hear is people complaining that they still got covid even after having been vaccinated — a crucial misconception about the aim of the vaccinations and just one of the many reasons people are hesitant about vaccinations.

No vaccine is 100 per cent effective but one of the most important reasons for using them is to reduce the severity of the illness and indirectly its transmission, thereby reducing the number of people requiring hospital admission, which in turn eases pressure on the treatment of other conditions.

The more long-term effects of covid, otherwise known as long covid, have been evident for some time and, once again, vaccination should reduce severe illness and the longer- term effects.

The news late last week that the booster programme would aim to vaccinate all adults over the age of 18 by the end of January meant that vaccinators, including us GPs, were clearing our schedules and gearing up for a busy December and January.

At that stage, our focus was on both delivering the vaccines as well as maintaining as much of a normal GP service as possible.

Following the announcement over the weekend, that deadline has now been moved to the end of December.

This is to counteract an expected spike in cases in January and so it is important for those who are eligible to have an injection.

If, for whatever reason, you have not yet had your first or second dose, I strongly encourage you to do so.

There are plenty of options, including one of the mass vaccination centres, your local participating pharmacy and, of course, your GP surgery.

Already this year the Henley SonNet GP network has delivered about 50,000 vaccinations and this was a huge undertaking.

The current expansion of the booster programme will represent a further challenge and one for which a lot of hard work and planning behind the scenes is being carried out, much of it still being worked out.

If you had your second dose at least three months ago, you can book a jab via the NHS booking system by going on to the NHS website and following the links. You can also book appointments via the NHS app. You may also be able to book via your local practice’s website.

In some areas, walk-in vaccination centres are available without appointment but it is advisable to check that they are operating before travelling to one. It is never too late to get your first or second doses if you haven’t already.

There are huge volumes of enquiries about the vaccinations but we are trying as hard as possible to maintain a normal service.

Following the announcement over the weekend, this may have to give somewhat. Remember, we receive this news at the same time as everyone else.

Following the announcement on Sunday, GP practices were still awaiting further logistical guidance, which is vital to planning but perhaps a bit too tedious to list here.

This is not to mention ensuring we order the correct amount of vaccine and being assured it will be available when it is needed.

If you have a query, please have a look at the NHS or government sites before contacting your GP surgery.

If you do have to contact your surgery, please do so via the suggested channels on the websites rather than calling reception so that those with more pressing medical needs are able to get through. Please understand the volume of enquiries we are getting.

What else can we be doing? We should continue to be careful about hygiene and cautious about gatherings in close quarters. Be sensible.

These measures are there to ensure that the spread of the new variant doesn’t happen so fast that the hospitals are suddenly overloaded, affecting not just those with covid but those with strokes, heart attacks, cancer and everything else.

Understandably, many have become somewhat blasé about things recently but we must remain vigilant, especially now.

If you have a cough, a change of taste or smell or a fever, isolate until you have had a PCR test. Many people are not doing this and, considering that this is the only way to determine what variant of covid you might have, this is also contributing to what is likely to be a huge underestimate of the current omicron prevalence.

There is a perception among some people that a lateral flow test is enough but these are useful screening tools more than definitive diagnostic tests. To book a PCR test, use the NHS website or go to a drive-in testing centre.

We are all hopeful that this Christmas will be different from the last. It is said that pandemics last three years on average but I suspect that new variants of covid will be with us for the long term and, just like flu (which was involved in around 20,000 deaths in the UK every year before covid came along, making it just as important to get your flu jab for all of the same reasons), we will see updated vaccines annually to counter their effects.

But they won’t work if people don’t get them.