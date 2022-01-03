Take care with turkey leftovers or you could end up with food poisoning

CHRISTMAS and the New Year can be a dangerous time.

Notwithstanding covid, there are many ways for us to come to harm at this festive time of year.

Not that I want to be gloomy — of course it would be nice if we could enjoy ourselves without walking on eggshells but it is worth being cautious nevertheless.

Among the main risks are falls from ladders while putting up lights, slipping on icy pavements and the ill-effects of too much alcohol.

Fire is also a big one — you are 50 per cent more likely to die from a house fire over the festive period (think candles and Christmas trees).

Perhaps top of the list is food poisoning. Interestingly, the summer months are the peak time for food poisoning but Christmas is not far behind.

It may be too late now to change the way you prepare your turkey but with all the leftovers still sitting around, there is never a bad time to talk about this nasty ailment.

Food poisoning is caused by a plethora of pathogens, both bacterial and viral. The Food Standards Agency estimates that there are about 2.4 million cases of food poisoning each year in the UK. In reality the figure is probably much higher than that.

Although not commonly fatal,

it can still kill, the most vulnerable being very young children, the elderly and the immunocompromised. More than 50 people a year die as a result of norovirus, for example.

Even if it doesn’t kill you, it is not something you will want to experience.

The offending bacteria or virus particles enter our bodies through the mouth or nose and find their way into our digestive system. If they are able to withstand the harsh conditions of our stomachs, they pass through into our intestines, which is where they will begin their mischief.

The virus particles or bacteria multiply and they, or toxins produced by the bacteria, begin to act on the walls of the intestines, provoking our immune systems to mount a response. These intestinal walls are usually responsible for absorbing nutrients and water from the gut and into our bloodstreams.

With the inflammation caused by the body’s immune response, this all goes out of the window, hence the first and foremost symptom of food poisoning — diarrhoea.

The water in the gut has nowhere else to go but straight through. Watery diarrhoea actually helps flush out the bacteria eventually but, in the process, this leaves us prone to dehydration, which is potentially the biggest risk for a more serious outcome.

It is vitally important therefore to hydrate properly when experiencing a bout of food poisoning. Inflammation in the gut also causes abdominal discomfort and cramping and the general immune response might also generate a fever and headache. Vomiting can sometimes be a feature too.

The cause of this is less obvious but it is thought that pathogens may in some way trigger nerve pathways that slow down the emptying of the stomach and stimulate the muscles to push back so to speak, perhaps an automatic response to cast out the bugs the way they came.

One of the problems with food poisoning is often how easily it can be transmitted.

Norovirus is perhaps the most notorious here. It can live on surfaces for a long time and it doesn’t take much in terms of volume to trigger infection.

Diarrhoea caused by norovirus contains about five billion noroviruses per gram of faeces. This is particularly relevant when we talk about our general levels of hygiene. No doubt this has shaped up a bit over the past year but historically it is not something we in the UK have been so good at.

Various surveys suggest that 10 per cent of people don’t wash their hands after going to the toilet and 90 to 95 per cent of us don’t do it properly.

Another survey found that 43 per cent of parents don’t wash their hands after changing their baby’s dirty nappy.

I’m not trying to ruin the finger food buffet this new year, but it’s worth thinking about.

Particularly at this time of year, we also think about the way we cook and prepare our food.

A frozen turkey can take up to four days to fully thaw and, if not cooked properly, it can carry the risk of bacterial food poisoning.

In the past, salmonella was a common culprit, though these days there is a new kid on the block — campylobacter is estimated to cause around 280,000 annual cases of food poisoning in the UK.

Of course there are many other offenders, too many to list.

The thing most of them have in common is their presence in the intestines of most humans and animals as part of the normal flora. (E.Coli is another popular one — also probably the most common cause of urinary tract infections in women due to contamination from the gut.) These bacteria contaminate raw meat, including poultry, during the evisceration and dressing procedures. Cooking meat properly is therefore extremely important, something our ancestors started to do more than a million years ago.

It also breaks down the proteins in meat, enabling us to chew it more easily and to absorb more nutrition and energy.

As bacteria can multiply quickly in warmer environments, adequate storage and refrigeration is also key. Make sure your fridge is set at 5C or lower. Defrost a chicken or turkey in the fridge, placing it on the bottom shelf in case juices start dripping out and contaminate food below.

When preparing meat, use separate containers and do not chop raw meat on the same board as your veg, which a surprisingly high number of people still do.

The advice is not to wash poultry before putting it in the oven — this just creates more potential for bacteria to spread to other surfaces — and to wash your hands thoroughly immediately after touching raw meat.

Above all, make sure you cook it until it is piping hot all the way through and the juices are running clear. If you are reheating any leftovers, do so within recommended timeframes and again make sure they are piping hot. Inadequate reheating of previously cooked food is a major source of food poisoning.

Don’t forget also that almost half of food poisoning is caused by fruit, nuts or vegetables that are past their prime, so don’t buy in too much and then feel you have to eat it.

Food wastage is an issue at Christmas with estimates of 10,000 tonnes of edible poultry, 96,000 tonnes of carrots and 710,000 tonnes of potatoes being thrown away each year in the UK.

If all of your precautions fail and you end up succumbing to a nasty bout of food poisoning, the most important thing is hydration. If you are vomiting as well, take small and frequent sips of fluid. Try rehydration sachets to ensure your electrolytes remain balanced and you can even try some over- the-counter Imodium to firm up your stools.

Typically, an episode lasts from two to 10 days but sometimes it goes on longer. Eventually your body will get on top of it but in certain cases antibiotics may have a role to play, although these should not be used routinely.

Particularly in younger children and infants, there may be a transient lactose intolerance for a month or so afterwards.

Generally speaking, reintroduce dry, plain foods before you get back to your normal diet.

If you are just about to sit down for your new year’s meal, I apologise. But if any of the above prevents what could potentially happen within the next 72 hours, then perhaps you’ll thank me. Happy new year.