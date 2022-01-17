Important nerve that wanders about our bodies without us noticing

AS I write, I cast my mind back to my very first term at medical school. Whether it was a simple scheduling decision or a deliberate ploy to separate the squeamish from the not so squeamish, our first lessons were anatomy by way of dissection.

Two of my most abiding memories of this include the tendency for the lead instructor to waive the use of gloves and the fateful day one of my colleagues learned to regret the lack of a face mask.

Alongside this, I remember an entire set of sessions dedicated to uncovering and following the path of one important structure within the body — the vagus nerve. Just as the spinal cord connects the body to the brain, this nerve also has an important part to play in this respect.

It is classed as the 10th of the 12 cranial nerves, so called because they originate from the brain stem itself, as opposed to most other nerves that stem from the spinal cord.

The optic nerve is a cranial nerve, as is the vestibulocochlear nerve, the former allowing us to see and the latter allowing us to hear.

Every cranial nerve comes as a pair — one on the left and one on the right. The vagus nerve is no different and is by far the longest of them all, travelling from the brainstem just behind each ear, through the neck, down the centre of the chest and ending up in the abdomen where it innervates the gastrointestinal tract.

Its wandering path serves as a good tour guide for any budding clinician wanting to become familiar with human anatomy but this characteristic also represents the origin of the name itself — vagus means wandering in Latin, which is also why we talk about vagrants and vagabonds. Along its winding journey, each vagus nerve sends out branches to lots of different organs throughout the body, including the heart, lungs, spleen, liver, kidneys and the intestines.

Its extensive distribution allows it to collect information about all sorts of visceral processes upon which the brain needs to act.

About 80 per cent of its role is reporting back to the brain in this way. For example, a collection of its branches measures blood pressure at the arch of the aorta while other branches from the stomach tell us how hungry we are.

It would take too long to list every function of the nerve, which is why we often speak of it in more general terms. It is one of the major components of our autonomic nervous system. This essentially means the parts of the peripheral nervous system that happen in the background all the time without us really being conscious of them.

It is split into two major parts: the sympathetic and the parasympathetic. The nerves that make up the sympathetic nervous system are tasked with creating our “fight and flight” response; that is utilising hormones like adrenaline and cortisol to increase our heart rates, slow digestion, dilate our blood vessels and so increase blood flow to muscles in case we need to fight something or run away.

The parasympathetic (of which the vagus nerve is an integral part) does more or less the opposite; it tends to slow our heart rates and increase digestion and the state which it generates is sometimes therefore referred to as “rest and digest”.

While 80 per cent of its activity is sensory, the vagus nerve would be less useful in enacting the above responses without a motor element or, in other words, without being able to respond to signals from the brain. That constitutes the remaining 20 per cent of its activity.

Vagal tone is a phrase we often use to represent how much activity is being routed through the vagus nerve. High tone means things like heart rate will slow and digestion will increase and low tone is vice versa.

Interestingly, we know a lot about how nerves transmit their signals from studies of the vagus nerve.

At the beginning of the 20th century, there was much debate about how nerves did this: was it electrical or chemical?

Certainly it was common knowledge that electrical signals could stimulate a nerve but no one knew whether things were any more nuanced than that until a chap called Loewi decided to do an experiment.

He took the vagus nerve of a frog, stimulated it to reduce the heart rate of said frog and then extracted some of the fluid surrounding the slowed heart. He then applied that fluid to a completely different heart that had been stripped of its vagus nerve supply and noted the same heart rate drop.

This told him there must be some substance produced at the end of the nerve that carried out the desired effects. That was later identified as acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter.

As stated earlier, it is not just the heart with which the vagus nerve interacts. For example, it carries the signal from the stomach that tells the brain there is norovirus in there and it probably needs to vomit.

It stimulates the contraction of smooth muscle that both narrows airways in the lungs and pushes food along the intestines by way of peristalsis.

More recently, the vagus nerve has become the focus of a lot of research into its wider therapeutic uses.

Stimulation of the carotid sinus (a plexus of nerves in the neck that activates the parasympathetic nervous system) was known to induce fainting as far back as Galen in AD 210 but it can also be used to slow or terminate cardiac arrhythmias. Stimulating the vagus nerve can do the same.

It is now emerging that part of the parasympathetic nervous system’s role is thought to be the detection of inflammation in the body and researchers think that increasing vagal tone reduces inflammation.

Since the Nineties, vagal nerve stimulators have been an option for treatment-resistant epilepsy but more recently some have been applying this to chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Many hypothesise that there may also be benefits for those with depression and anxiety. Others have made links with gut health and our microbiome, suggesting that the vagus nerve can signal to our brains how healthy or unhealthy our digestive tract is in something termed the gut-brain axis.

It is certainly an interesting field of medicine for the future.

Meanwhile, the vagus nerve continues quietly to go about its business 24 hours a day, carefully balanced against the actions of the sympathetic nervous system. Sometimes, though, there are more obvious signs that it is active and this can even result in more obvious harm.

Perhaps the most common time we see this is when people faint. While there are lots of causes for syncope (the posh word for collapse), fainting is probably the most common.

Medical professionals commonly refer to a faint as a “vasovagal”, although it is not always due to the vagus nerve and its parasympathetic response.

At its simplest level, a faint happens when the brain is starved of oxygen resulting from a lack of adequate blood flow. This can occur if someone stands too quickly, for example, but also if you take a hot shower and your blood pressure drops too much as all your blood vessels dilate.

The same can occur on a hot day if someone has not drunk enough water.

However, if the vagus nerve is overstimulated and the vagal tone is too high, it can have the same effect.

Remember that this slows the heart rate and generally lowers blood pressure and in so doing enacts a natural reduction in cardiac output. After a shower or on a hot day, this combination is not ideal.

One classic example is of people who faint after being startled. Although they might initially get a burst of sympathetic tone, increasing heart rate and opening up blood vessels, this is then met with an overreaction from the parasympathetic system which suddenly reduces heart rate before the vessels can contract, giving a sudden drop in brain perfusion and that feeling of light-headedness or of blacking out.

The most common scenario, however, is of those straining themselves on the loo. Elderly people are more prone to fainting and it is incredibly common for people to collapse while on the toilet. Straining is a sure-fire way of activating and increasing vagal tone.

You can do the same by blowing up a balloon or pinching your nose and blowing against it. While the underlying cause is just an overreaction of a natural bodily process, the outcome of a fall, particularly in the elderly, can be much more serious (broken hips, head injuries etc).

So, if you are prone to fainting, if it is hot or if you have just got out of the shower or taken a warm bath, don’t then strain yourself on the loo or blow up any balloons.

Considering the potential underlying anti-inflammatory and mental health benefits, you may want to try and increase your vagal tone.

While I wouldn’t recommend straining or blowing through a blocked nose to the point of fainting, many people sing the praises of a cold shower, while deep breathing exercises and meditation can help with both depression and anxiety.

Gargling water or humming music along with a good old foot massage have also been linked to vagal tone.

Anyway, rest assured the vagus nerve is still there in the background, pulling the strings, even if you don’t realise it.