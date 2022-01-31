Shedding some light on benefits of the sun (and dangers too)

CLARK KENT, otherwise known as Superman, has X-ray vision, can fly faster than a speeding bullet and is decent at weightlifting.

In the comic books, the explanation for these abilities, aside from the fact that he is an alien, is that he draws his power from the radiation emitted by our sun. Without this, he would be just like you or me.

Although we can’t shoot lasers from our eyes, or fly into the stratosphere, we would also be lost without the sun.

In fact, all life on earth depends on it. As well as photosynthesis through which we have oxygen to breathe, it is also the force behind our winds and ocean currents and the reason we have fresh water to drink through its critical role in our water cycle. Without it, we’d be dead.

The sun’s energy gets to us via electromagnetic radiation, comprising of streams of massless photons, travelling at an almost unimaginable speed.

Visible light — only a small proportion of the electromagnetic radiation to which we are exposed — has obvious benefits. But the non-visible parts of the spectrum are both harmful and helpful in different respects.

In terms of our health, we must be cautious we do not expose our skin to too much UV (ultraviolet) radiation or we run the risk of getting skin cancer.

But in other ways, we need light of one type or another in more ways than one might initially think.

The shortest day of the year was December 21 with less than six hours of daylight.

Over the winter months, it can be fairly depressing having to drag yourself out of bed to go to work and later return home — all under the cover of darkness.

Of course, some people don’t mind it but I would advise Superman against visiting places like Svalbard in Norway between the months of November and January, when the sun does not rise at all.

This is called the polar night and the Norwegians, who are used to it, refer to it as koselig (cosy). But most would prefer the day and night cycle with which we are familiar.

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression in which sufferers find themselves feeling low, lacking energy and motivation, craving food and sleep and feeling worthless and irritable.

Differentiating it from more general depression is its variability according to the season. It is particularly prevalent at this time of year.

Sleep and our circadian rhythm is incredibly important for our health. One half of our drive to sleep is governed by the build-up of a compound called adenosine during the day.

Once this reaches a threshold level, it creates a sleep pressure on the brain. Caffeine can temporarily block these receptors.

The other half is governed by our circadian rhythm of which light is a big part. At the end of the day, as the light fades, our optic nerves transmit information to the brain telling it the sun is going down (or the lights are turned off).

This promotes the production of melatonin, which makes us sleepy. If your sleep is healthy, this will happen at the same time as the adenosine build-up. That way, you’ll get a nice long restful sleep.

Come the morning, as light filters in through the curtains, the optic nerve detects this and promotes all the stimulating hormones that wake you up.

That’s how it should work at least. If it’s dark though and your alarm goes off, you are woken unnaturally and this can make you feel groggy, low and reluctant to jump out of bed.

If you travel to different time zones a lot, it can take time for your brain to acclimatise to the new bedtime; anywhere from a few days to two weeks.

In the winter, the darkness we experience creeping into our normal routines can disrupt the established sleep routines that we spend all summer building up.

It is also thought that reduced exposure to light can reduce the body’s production of serotonin which then causes low mood, increased appetite and sleepiness.

Any disruption to a sleep cycle will certainly cause you to feel low and tired but can also be potentially damaging in other ways.

The World Health Organisation now classifies shift work as a probable carcinogen. (There are apparently more than one million nightshift workers in the UK).

Along with that, poor sleep or nightshift work can predispose people to heart disease, diabetes and, of course, depression.

Interestingly, while lack of exposure to light is a big factor here, it is not insurmountable. Studies have found that people living above the Arctic Circle don’t necessarily have higher rates of depression.

Other research suggests that it is the collective mindset of that lifestyle that can make the difference; koselig rather than cold and dark.

This alteration in perception of shorter, darker days can therefore be a focus in treating things like SAD by way of talking therapies and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Light boxes are quite a popular intervention that, while they won’t cure things, can really help. These boxes are very bright lights that you turn on during those dark mornings to rouse the brain. They are ten times the intensity of normal lights and help to reduce the melatonin levels that might be making you feel a bit sluggish and generally down in the dumps.

So far, I have mentioned only light as detected via the optic nerve.

As we will see, there is quite literally more to it than meets the eye. Over the winter months in the UK, the recommendation from the NHS is that everyone should take a vitamin D supplement once a day.

With people working at home more and getting less sunlight exposure this is even more important.

Why? Because vitamin D synthesis is stimulated by sunlight — UV light specifically. If broken down in a certain way, cholesterol can actually be made into vitamin D and so, as light hits our skin, certain receptors activate a chain of reactions that do just that.

Vitamin D is important as it helps us absorb calcium into our blood via the intestines and without calcium our bones are prone to becoming weak. However, as we all know, we should be avoiding exposure to sunlight where we can so as to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Fortunately, we can and do get vitamin D from other places. Foods like salmon, tuna, beef liver and egg yolks contain it and many cereals, milks and juices are fortified with it. Certainly there’s no need to go down to the tanning booth.

As damaging as it might potentially be to our skin, light paradoxically can also have healing properties.

Skin conditions such as psoriasis are routinely treated with phototherapy. It is thought that UVB radiation has an anti-inflammatory effect.

This is something that has been known in one way or another for thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians and Indians used plant and seed extracts in combination with light to treat various skin conditions.

Then, in the late 1800s, a chap called Niels Finsen developed the first modern phototherapy to treat lupus vulgaris, a tuberculosis-related skin infection. This won him the Nobel Prize in 1903. The modern form also has applications to treat vitiligo and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Perhaps another of the most common uses of phototherapy is in treating new-born babies with jaundice.

Sometimes babies are born with antibodies in their blood stream that break down red blood cells. Bilirubin is a breakdown product of red blood cells and if there is too much of it their livers can’t dispose of it quickly enough. As it builds up in the blood, the skin and the whites of the eyes can turn yellow due to its pigmentation.

Jaundice can cause brain damage if bad enough so lights are brought in to encourage its breakdown. The light used here is blue, not UV, and it makes the bilirubin more soluble in water so that it can be disposed of much more easily.

So, it’s not just Superman that needs light from the sun. In an age where we can generate light for ourselves, we have the potential to cause both harm and good. Like many things, is the way we use it that matters.