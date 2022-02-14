Nothing to do with gambling, croup makes children ‘bark’ like a seal

CROUP is a strange word. It sounds a bit French (indeed the French version is croupe) but it actually originates from the Anglo-Saxon word “kropan”.

From there it gave birth in English to a now obsolete verb meaning “to cry hoarsely”. One might wonder why croupiers are so called therefore. I certainly have.

It turns out that croup also means the rump of an animal such as a horse — a croupier historically stood behind a gambler with extra reserves of cash, hence the connection to the rear. Nothing to do with crying hoarsely then.

Technically speaking, croup is laryngotracheobronchitis. in other words, an inflammation of the larynx, trachea or bronchus.

Rather than a single disease, croup is more of a syndrome and has a variety of causative agents. These are overwhelmingly viral but in the past bacteria such as diphtheria have been significant culprits, now very rare thanks to vaccines.

It affects mainly children, specifically those aged between six months and three years old.

Due to the barking, seal-like cough children can produce, it can be quite scary for a parent, particularly when it gets worse at night, as typically happens.

Croup is most common over the winter months but is, thankfully, a self-limiting condition. Around two per cent of children in the above age range are affected at some point and 80 per cent of these cases are due to viruses.

By far the most common are the parainfluenza viruses but others such as adenovirus and respiratory syncytial virus can be responsible.

Of those that get it, 85 per cent experience a mild illness. However, five per cent require a check in hospital and one to three per cent of this group may need a tube inserted into the airway to aid with breathing until things settle.

Mortality is extremely low with only 0.5 per cent of children who have been intubated succumbing to the condition.

During an episode of croup, the virus causing the infection triggers a response from the immune system which makes the lining of the airways swell. Even a slight constriction of the airway can dramatically increase resistance to air flow and hence with croup one might expect a degree of noisy breathing.

This noisy breathing, known as stridor (from the Latin stridulus, which means creaking, whistling or grating), will be on each in-breath.

The voice might sound hoarse due to inflammation around the larynx and vocal cords and with each cough the narrowed airway produces that seal-like bark that is so characteristic.

Back in the Sixties, whenever a child presented with croup, parents might have put the child in the bathroom and run a hot shower. If symptoms did not improve from the humidified air, they would be taken to hospital where tents called “croupettes” filled with cold mist would be employed to house the child until better. Some hospitals even had dedicated mist-filled rooms for this. Studies since then have shown no real benefits to this so such a measure is not used today. Now, if it is felt that any treatment is needed to give a helping hand, the best option is a dose of steroid. Normally only one dose is needed (dexamethasone is thought to be best but prednisolone can be used) but a second dose can be given after 12 hours if needed.

A sign to look out for that might warrant getting your child checked by a doctor is if the stridor is very loud while at rest along with a real struggle to breathe. This might present with the front of the chest recessing between or under the ribs or at the top of the sternum (breast bone) with each breath.

If your child is pale or severely agitated again, get them checked. Obviously if they become drowsy or blue at the lips, get them checked straight away by calling an ambulance or taking them to accident and emergency.

If they do need to go to hospital, sometimes nebulised steroids can be used (essentially a mask that aerosolises the steroid so it can be breathed in). Generally speaking, investigations are not needed, although an X-ray can help differentiate between croup and a foreign body that might be stuck in the airway. Croup generally starts with cold-like symptoms, which is not something one would expect if your child has been inhaling marbles.

Most mild to moderate croup lasts only around three days and often needs no treatment at all. It is a bit more than a simple cold, however, and any issue with the airway can be unsettling, so if a child has a bout of croup calming them is important as agitation can make things worse.

Paracetamol can be used if they are in pain and feverish and, as things are typically worse at night, having someone stay with them can be helpful.

I’m afraid the resulting parental fatigue is an unfortunate side effect about which a doctor can do nothing.