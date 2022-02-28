Common, uncomfortable infection that isn’t cured by cranberry juice

UTI sits alongside UFO, IQ, LOL and RIP as one of the more well-known acronyms we have in our lexicon.

On occasion, the last of these can be associated with the first, although thankfully this is relatively rare.

Nevertheless, UTIs, or urinary tract infections, can be serious and even if not normally life-threatening can cause misery for those who suffer from them.

It is thought that more than 92 million people are affected by UTIs worldwide each year and they account for between one and three per cent of primary care consultations in the UK.

In a world in which antibiotics resistance is a huge threat, it is perhaps concerning that they account for 13.7 per cent of community antibiotic prescriptions.

Bacteria from the bowels are the main cause of UTIs and they affect women far more than men, a reflection of our anatomies and the fact that women’s urethras are shorter than men’s.

Indeed, an estimated 50 per cent of women report having had a UTI at some point in their life.

If affected, one might expect to experience some or all of the following: A need to pee more frequently; burning sensation when passing urine; sudden urges to go; lower tummy pain; cloudy or smelly urine; feeling generally a bit unwell and fatigued.

If the infection is severe, there can also be blood visible in the urine. The urinary tract consists of the urethra, the bladder and the ureter, connecting the bladder to the kidneys. Thus UTI is very much an umbrella term.

If focused more in the bladder, the term cystitis is used. Cyst in classical terms refers to something as a bladder-like bag or vesicle. The majority of these cases are self-limiting and last for a few days without the need for antibiotics. However, for more severe or longer-lasting infections, antibiotics do play a big role.

In the days before antibiotics, UTIs could frequently become serious, spreading to the kidneys to cause an infection called pyelonephritis or spreading to the bloodstream and over-triggering the body’s immune response to cause sepsis.

Treatments ranged from bed rest and bloodletting to, as detailed in an 1849 book called the Female Medical Guide, a combination of white oak bark and sumac berries injected twice daily into the vagina.

Severe complications can still arise even today — something that becomes more likely as resistance to antibiotics increases.

Certainly when we as GPs order urine samples to be sent to the laboratory for cultures to be grown, it is now very rare for the culprit bug to be treatable by all antibiotics from a standard list. Most of the time there is a least one antibiotic to which the bacteria is resistant.

The most common bacterium to cause UTIs is E. coli, readily found in the gut and famous for its ability to cause food poisoning.

In the past, antibiotics such as trimethoprim, first used in 1962, have been successful in treating such infections. Research has found that 30 per cent of UTIs are now resistant to trimethoprim.

Another common antibiotic, often given as the first line, is nitrofurantoin but there are several others.

The course length is typically three days which for some people feels as if they are being under-treated but evidence suggests that this shorter course is no less effective in treating a sensitive UTI.

For the more severe cases, stronger intravenous antibiotics are used during hospital admission to fight the infection.

Signs that a UTI might be becoming more of a concern include uncontrollable shivering and shaking, pain in the sides (known medically as the loins), high temperature, confusion and agitation.

In this case, it is worth getting checked out at your doctor’s surgery straight away.

UTIs affect all ages but it is estimated that by the age of 24 around a third of women have had at least one. Most of these will have been mild with the more serious complications occurring in the elderly.

One of the first things we think of when an elderly patient presents as being a bit confused or muddled is whether or not they might be suffering from a UTI. For the most part, UTIs are rare in younger men but the incidence in men does increase with age. Catheters are a significant reason for this.

And aside from the infection itself, the fact that this group — male or female — can feel more wobbly and muzzy-headed contributes to other things, such as falls and broken hips.

There are other groups of people who are also a bit more prone, including those who are pregnant, on immunosuppressant medication or have a condition that might be obstructing the flow of urine, such as kidney stones or constipation. The latter is a big cause in children. Not hydrating enough on a hot day is another big one.

That brings us on to what we should do both to treat and, better still, prevent UTIs.

The old tales about cranberry juice are unfortunately backed up by very little evidence. Fluid in general might help to dilute the urine and is probably better as a preventative measure rather than a treatment as such.

We’ve already talked about antibiotics and if you need one you need one, but we all have a responsibility to request and prescribe these appropriately in order to slow down the epidemic of antibiotic resistance that looms over us all.

For the discomfort one might experience, paracetamol is a good start. Otherwise resting and allowing your own immune system to take care of things is the most preferable initial course of action. If that is to no avail then antibiotics might then be appropriate.

If attempts at treatment are not working, it is worth considering whether the symptoms experienced are in fact due to a urine infection.

Samples sent to the lab are a good way of doing this and also give us information about sensitivities and resistances to various antibiotics.

If the sample is clear and if you are experiencing recurrent symptoms, such as recurrent and periodic episodes of pelvic pain, sudden urges to pee, increased frequency and waking a lot at night to go to the toilet, the symptoms may well not be down to a UTI.

In fact, with any of these symptoms, it is worth seeing a doctor if they are recurrent as there could be other urological or gynaecological issues contributing.

There is also a possibility that this pattern could be caused by something termed interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome. This encompasses various issues and is quite poorly understood. Some suggestions cite damage to the bladder lining as a possible underlying factor while others speculate about an issue with the pelvic floor muscles, autoimmune elements or allergy.

Some have associated it with conditions such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome and irritable bowel syndrome.

Regardless, antibiotics do not work with this. For more information, you can look into the Interstitial Cystitis Association.

It is thought that by targeting stress and by reducing alcohol and smoking, one can go some way towards at least keeping this at bay.

Prevention is a critical step in reducing the prevalence of UTIs. I have already mentioned practical measures such as drinking plenty of water but it is always good to ensure front to back wiping after going to the loo and to pee as soon as possible after sex.

Avoid holding on wherever possible when you feel the need to urinate and try not to wear tight synthetic underwear.

Staying clear of alcohol and sugary foods is also thought to reduce recurrence and in post-menopausal women vaginal oestrogen gels can sometimes help too. If in doubt, consult your local pharmacist and if they can’t help then get in touch with your GP.

A quick plea if you do — please do not drop off tubes or honey jars filled with urine but with no explanation. It’s best to talk to us first.