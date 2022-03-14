Everything you should know about world’s biggest type of killer

TWO weeks ago, the former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Christian Eriksen made his debut for Brentford in the Premier League.

What is remarkable is that this came less than nine months after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a match while playing for Denmark at the Euros.

This traumatic event was obviously big news inside and outside the footballing world due to the stage on which it occurred.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death worldwide. While it is the natural end point for various chronic long-term conditions, in other words a common mode of death following trauma or any one of a number of medical emergencies, it can occur sometimes out of the blue, as it did for Eriksen.

Having a heart attack can lead to cardiac arrest but the two are distinct. Eriksen didn’t have a heart attack. The term cardiac arrest is a misnomer in a way as it essentially means that the heart function arrests while the heart activity itself may carry on in some form.

However, in such a case, the rhythm is so disordered that it is not efficient enough to give an adequate cardiac output. In other words, the blood flow out of the heart stops.

It can sometimes be that the heart just switches into an abnormal rhythm, either due to an underlying structural abnormality or, as in many cases, for reasons that are not fully clear.

Whereas arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, which affects the smaller prefilling chambers at the top of the heart, don’t impact upon cardiac output, those affecting the ventricles, the two large pumps that push the blood out of the heart and around our bodies, certainly do.

One such arrythmia is called ventricular fibrillation. Fibrillation is a quivering movement due to unco-ordinated contraction of individual fibres. Thus the need for defibrillation, which was what saved Eriksen’s life.

Let’s pause for a moment to think of what might have happened in a similar situation 200 years ago.

Certainly no one would have had access to a defibrillator but even the basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), with which many of us are now familiar, would not have been well known about then.

Prior to the middle of the 20th century, resuscitation attempts were less structured and a bit more experimental and haphazard.

That’s not to say that the basic building blocks were not there already — there are records of people compressing chests in 15th century Persia. There are also accounts from biblical times of people breathing expired air into the airways of stricken individuals.

Respiratory arrest and cardiac arrest are two different things. Invariably, if nothing is done, the former leads to the latter.

Accounts of respiratory resuscitation began to emerge in earnest around the 17th century in Holland.

The Society for the Recovery of Drowned Persons was established and this led to people adopting the use of bellows to try to keep people breathing after taking an unintended plunge in an icy canal.

The Human Society for Resuscitation was then set up, sparking sister organisations throughout the rest of Europe and America.

This led to resuscitation bellows being placed at strategic places along the River Thames during the 18th century.

While getting oxygen into the body is good, that is not going to resynchronise an arresting heart.

There have been scattered reports over the last few hundred years of physicians trying chest compressions with the first documented successful effort being in 1903.

Around this time, during surgery, internal heart massage was attempted — quite literally by squeezing the heart with a hand to get it going again.

If you have seen any of the BBC series This is Going to Hurt, there is one scene in which a woman who has undergone an emergency caesarean section arrests and they supposedly massage the heart from the open abdominal cavity to bring her back.

That seems a tad far-fetched but nonetheless is just about feasible, I suppose.

Surgeons began to use electrical paddles to start the heart more often during the first half of the 20th century but the results were decidedly mixed.

It is worth noting that, as these methods developed, they were very much geared to patients in a hospital environment, surrounded by medical professionals. If you suffered a cardiac arrest outside hospital, your chances were slim. These days, 75 per cent of sudden cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals (not literally). Fewer than one in 10 victims survives.

About 30,000 CPRs are carried out each year in the UK and these can be incredibly traumatic events for those present.

The statistics, as dire as they seem, are significantly better now since the increase in awareness among the public of resuscitation techniques.

It wasn’t until the Sixties that respiratory resuscitation and cardiac resuscitation were amalgamated in what we now call cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Since then awareness through public education sessions and campaigns (think Vinnie Jones singing Staying Alive) has contributed to increased chances of survival should someone suffer a sudden cardiac arrest outside hospital. Add to that the increasingly advanced and affordable gadgets like automated external defibrillators and those statistics are steadily being improved upon.

Chest compressions are the necessary initial response but in many cases they serve only to delay the inevitable unless followed up with further treatment.

By pressing down repeatedly on someone’s chest, the blood pressure is maintained just high enough to perfuse not only the brain but the other vital organs as well, not to mention the heart muscle itself.

Often, though, although not always, defibrillation is needed to shock a heart back into rhythm and here the AEDs are incredibly important.

These days you are often not far away from one of these devices. Leisure centres, shopping centres, businesses and GP surgeries frequently have them.

Most are locked in key code secured cases and you can access them by dialling 999, at which point the operator can give you the code.

If you are not sure where your nearest one is the 999 operator will be able to tell you but there is also a national database you can directly access called the Circuit that has begun to map all registered AEDs. Apps such as Save a Life, which was set up by the South Central Ambulance Service, can use GPS to show you your nearest device.

If you have a defibrillator of your own, you can register it via www.thecircuit.uk

If you want one, they cost around £1,850.

The technology doesn’t stop there. The local ambulance service now has a number of automated chest compression devices which it can use to apply chest compressions in emergencies, freeing paramedics for more advanced resuscitations requiring administration of drugs and to manage the airways of affected patients more efficiently.

Eriksen now has an implanted AED, a small piece of metal in the top left part of the chest that will monitor his heart rhythm and provide a shock should it flicker into a dangerous rhythm.

That he is now able to play professional football again is quite remarkable.

Technology aside, arguably one of the biggest differences in recent times is the fact that more and more people are aware of basic resuscitation techniques.

Getting to someone as soon as possible and starting chest compressions straight away (ensuring you have observed a few preliminary safety steps first) can mean the difference between that person surviving or not.

It is therefore highly recommended, if you haven’t already done so, to watch one of the training videos on websites such as www.resus.org.uk or www.scas.nhs.uk

Even better, book yourself on to a basic life support course. This will teach you about different scenarios, including what to do if someone is choking or if the patient is a child or baby. You never know when you might need it.

Not so long ago, such courses would teach about ratios between breaths and chest compressions (30:2 or 15:2, for example).

More and more, research for out-of-hospital resuscitations shows that actually just providing fast and continuous chest compressions provides the best outcomes. In other words, they don’t recommend rescue breaths. In part, this is because the thought of doing this can put people off doing anything at all but it also obviously makes it a lot easier to remember.

However, if you have been trained in rescue breaths, a ratio of 30:2 is what you need to use.

In light of covid, due to the risk of spread, the rescue breaths part of resuscitation has now been left out if there is a chance the patient might have covid.

Current guidelines suggest simply covering the mouth with a cloth and concentrating on chest compressions.

I’ll leave you with the basic instructions from the NHS website of what to do in a resuscitation scenario. If you are not familiar with them, please make sure you read it through.

Fingers crossed, you’ll never have to use them but you’ll be glad you read it if you do.

If someone is unconscious and not breathing normally, call 999 and start CPR straight away.

When you call for an ambulance, telephone systems now exist that can give basic life-saving instructions, including advice about CPR.

CPR on adults

If you have been trained in CPR, including rescue breaths, and feel confident using your skills, you should give chest compressions with rescue breaths.

If you’re not completely confident, attempt hands-only CPR instead.

Hands-only CPR

To carry out a chest compression:

1. Place the heel of your hand on the breastbone at the centre of the person’s chest. Place your other hand on top of your first hand and interlock your fingers.

2. Position yourself with your shoulders above your hands.

3. Using your body weight (not just your arms), press straight down by 5cm to 6cm (2in to 2.5in) on their chest.

4. Keeping your hands on their chest, release the compression and allow the chest to return to its original position.

5. Repeat these compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 times a minute until an ambulance arrives or you become exhausted.

CPR with rescue breaths

1.Place the heel of your hand on the centre of the person’s chest, then place the other hand on top and press down by 5cm to 6cm (2in to 2.5in) at a steady rate of 100 to 120 compressions a minute.

2. After every 30 chest compressions, give two rescue breaths.

3. Tilt the casualty’s head gently and lift the chin up with two fingers. Pinch the person’s nose. Seal your mouth over their mouth and blow steadily and firmly into their mouth for about one second. Check that their chest rises. Give two rescue breaths.

4. Continue with cycles of 30 chest compressions and two rescue breaths until they begin to recover or emergency help arrives.

CPR on children

You should carry out CPR with rescue breaths on a child. It’s more likely children will have a problem with their airways and breathing than a problem with their heart.

Children aged over one year

1. Open the child’s airway by placing a hand on their forehead and gently tilting their head back and lifting the chin. Remove any visible obstructions from the mouth and nose.

2. Pinch their nose. Seal your mouth over their mouth, and blow steadily and firmly into their mouth, checking that their chest rises. Give five initial rescue breaths.

3. Place the heel of one hand on the centre of their chest and push down by 5cm (about 2in), which is approximately one-third of the chest diameter. The quality (depth) of chest compressions is very important. Use both hands if you can’t achieve a depth of 5cm using one hand.

4. After every 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute, give two breaths.

5. Continue with cycles of 30 chest compressions and two rescue breaths until they begin to recover or emergency help arrives.

Infants aged under one year

1. Open the infant's airway by placing one hand on their forehead and gently tilting the head back and lifting the chin. Remove any visible obstructions from the mouth and nose.

2. Place your mouth over the mouth and nose of the infant and blow steadily and firmly into their mouth, checking that their chest rises. Give five initial rescue breaths.

3. Place two fingers in the middle of the chest and push down by 4cm (about 1.5in), which is approximately one-third of the chest diameter. The quality (depth) of chest compressions is very important. Use the heel of one hand if you can’t achieve a depth of 4cm using the tips of two fingers.

4. After 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute, give two rescue breaths.

5. Continue with cycles of 30 chest compressions and two rescue breaths until they begin to recover or emergency help arrives.