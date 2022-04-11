Don’t be alarmed if you have anaemia, it means you need more iron

YOU look a bit pale. That’s what one might say to someone who is not looking too well — someone with a bad cold or perhaps who doesn’t cope too well on a boat in choppy seas or maybe even someone who has had a few too many the night before.

Pallor, to give it its medical term, is not a condition as such but more of a sign, a sign that the body’s blood supply to the skin is not at normal levels. It can manifest during an illness or quite suddenly in a fight or flight situation as the circulation diverts blood to more vital parts of the body.

Pallor can also occur more gradually if either the number of red blood cells (known as erythrocytes) is low or if the concentrations of haemoglobin contained within are low.

This is known as anaemia, a word now so well known that the derived adjective is used not just in medical circles but also to describe everything from living room decorations to an actor’s stage performance.

Anything referring to blood is generally given the suffix “aemia” from the Greek haima. Anaemia therefore, taken literally, means “without blood”, a circumstance that would certainly prompt a rather drastic prognosis.

In reality, the symptoms of anaemia can range from almost nothing at all to pallor, fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness and a racing heart rate.

These all stem from the hindrance of the blood’s primary function — to carry oxygen around the body. Although there are more than 400 different types of anaemia, it can occur due to one of three broad reasons: nutritional, genetic or disease.

Iron deficiency is perhaps the most common cause of nutritional anaemia. Blood is given its characteristic red colouration by the iron that is contained within haemoglobin, a fact that was discovered only as recently as 1825.

As you will probably know, haemoglobin is the protein within red blood cells that carries oxygen around the entire body. If our levels of iron are low, the haemoglobin that relies upon iron stores is unable to carry as much oxygen as it should. Foods such as red meat, green leafy vegetables, pulses and beans and fortified cereals give us a lot of our dietary iron.

In the third world, lack of food is a big factor in very high numbers of children being anaemic. Worldwide, it is estimated that around 42 per cent of under-fives are anaemic, something that greatly impacts upon their development.

You might also lose iron as a result of blood loss (hence its greater prevalence in pre-menopausal women as it is estimated that around a third of all women of reproductive age are anaemic) or in pregnancy.

One of the most common blood tests we do as doctors is the full blood count. Chances are, if you have a blood test, the full blood count will be checked.

As part of this test, we can check to see if the range of haemoglobin is correct as well as the red cell counts.

Alongside this, and various counts of different white cells (the ones that fight infection), we also look at information about the size of the red blood cells. A test called the mean corpuscular volume gives us hints as to what might be causing anaemia if the haemoglobin is low. A low MCV probably indicates an iron deficiency.

However, as I mentioned above, there are other types. An anaemic blood count showing normal or raised MCV might indicate another cause.

Vitamin B12 is a very useful vitamin that is normally absorbed via the gastrointestinal tract with the help of an enzyme called intrinsic factor. It helps red blood cells to mature and reach their full oxygen-carrying potential. Should there be an issue with the intestines you might become vitamin B12 deficient.

The body’s own immune system can conspire against people on rare occasions, causing an autoimmune condition known as pernicious anaemia, which messes up the production of intrinsic factor.

In these cases, the lack of B12 can result in fewer red blood cells and, due to the lack of maturation, a bit larger than the normal red blood cell (perhaps causing a rise in the MCV).

Before this was recognised, B12 deficiency as a result of this process could quite often be fatal, hence its moniker as “pernicious”. Fortunately, we are now able to administer B12 injections that mean this condition is entirely treatable.

Alongside nutritional issues, I mentioned genetic factors. Conditions such as sickle cell anaemia are disorders in the shape of red blood cells that can be passed down from parent to child.

If a child inherits a sickle cell gene from just one parent, they will still have the trait — in other words, some of their blood cells might be misshapen and thus more prone to breaking up and able to carry far less oxygen than should be the case.

Spherocytosis is a similar condition that can also result in the premature breakdown of red blood cells.

Other hereditary conditions, such as thalassaemias and porphyrias, affect the formation and structure of haemoglobin and can range from mild to life-threatening. Porphyria in particular results in exceptionally pale skin and, due to a component that reacts with light, can cause very light- sensitive skin that can result in blistering. This is something that prompted one scientist to connect porphyria with the myth of vampires.

Though since largely discounted, it was seriously hypothesised that the folklore surrounding vampires was inspired by sufferers of this rare condition benefiting from drinking the blood of others — something that in practice probably wouldn’t have helped.

Disease is the final culprit in the anaemia-causing process.

This is the broadest of the categories as there is obviously quite a lot of disease out there.

Infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and those caused by various parasites can actively cause a breakdown of red blood cells, a process known as haemolysis.

Newborn babies with antibodies incompatible with their mother’s can suffer from haemolytic disease of the new-born and people suffering from types of leukaemia experience a breakdown in the production of healthy red blood cells due to tumours within the bone marrow, where the blood cells first develop.

More gradual chronic anaemia can occur in those suffering long-term diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes. Kidney disease is especially relevant here due to the kidneys’ importance in the stimulation of red blood cell production in the bone marrow through their secretion of a substance called erythropoietin.

Finally, if your blood tests show an iron deficiency and there is no obvious cause, for example, you are not having periods and you are above a certain age, it might be worth considering whether there is a loss of blood from somewhere within the gastrointestinal tract.

This could be anything from a stomach ulcer to bowel cancer so it is best to check for any blood in the stool by way of a stool sample and then potentially a fast-track referral for a camera test.

While this all might sound a bit alarming, it is not necessarily time to panic if you are told by your doctor that you are anaemic. After all, it is thought that about 2.5 per cent of the world’s population has some form of anaemia.

While it can be a sign of something serious, levels of haemoglobin are generally a little lower in even healthy older people and children.

Anaemia associated with chronic disease such as diabetes generally just needs keeping an eye on and your doctor should be able to suggest a good timeframe between tests to do this. They are also likely to perform further tests should the pattern surrounding the numbers suggest it.

To avoid developing anaemia altogether, there are many factors out of our hands but keeping a balanced healthy diet, rich in iron, is not the worst idea in the world and if you do lose blood regularly from what has been diagnosed as a benign cause, it might be worth getting some iron supplements from your local pharmacist as well.