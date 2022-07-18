If you like being out in the heat, keep hydrated and don’t overdo it

THIS week has been a bit of a scorcher.

I’ll be honest, I’m not a huge fan of the heat. I much prefer it to be a bit chilly with the option of putting a jumper on. There’s not much you can do that is socially acceptable should it get too warm.

Having said that, I’m aware there will be people who disagree. When the warm weather arrives, it is very much welcomed by many.

From a medical point of view, there are definitely some advantages to an increase in temperature but so too are there some disadvantages.

During the three recorded heatwaves in the summer of 2020, government statistics attribute to it around 311 excess deaths in those aged 0-64 years and 2,244 deaths in those 65 and over.

Clearly, while it may be a chance to get out in the garden or the park, heatwaves are no joke.

Why are older people more susceptible to the negative effects of higher temperatures?

To answer that, it might be worth first exploring how our bodies regulate our heat.

I always find it remarkable how the body is able to maintain a core temperature of around 37 degrees, regardless of whether it’s a warm summer or a cold winter. A stable core temperature is what counts as this enables our vital organs to function most efficiently. If it slips outside these parameters for a significant amount of time, our bodies begin to struggle.

Fortunately, our brain, or more specifically our hypothalamus, constantly monitors core temperature by way of signals from receptors throughout the body.

Depending on whether it’s up or down, it is feeding back all the time, correcting and tweaking things to keep them just right.

While it promotes shivering and therefore heat production from muscles if we are too cold, it reduces muscle activity when we are too warm.

As our blood is a good vector for heat within our bodies, when we are too hot the circulation is shunted from our organs in the core to the surface of the skin where heat is lost via radiation.

The increased flow is made possible both by a widening of the blood vessels in our skin and by an increased heart rate.

Our bodies also contain up to four million sweat glands which up their production when we’re getting a bit hot and the process of evaporation from the skin offloads a significant amount of heat.

If it’s very humid, evaporation is more difficult, which is why things can feel pretty unpleasant if you’re in the middle of a muggy rainforest.

These sensitive and rather clever systems can be a little less efficient as the years advance. Skin tends to thin as we get older and the blood supply to our peripheries suffers somewhat, hence offloading heat through radiation becomes less effective. So, too, does evaporation of sweat due to a general deterioration in sweat glands.

Those who have certain conditions such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease are also at greater risk during heatwaves due to vascular complications restricting blood flow, immobility, general frailty and also some of the medications they might be taking which may, for example, predispose them to dehydration, in turn leading to fainting episodes and falls.

For these reasons, the elderly are at particular risk, as are infants and babies as their thermoregulatory systems are not yet quite up to speed.

Having said that, anyone can suffer from heat-related issues if they stay in the sun for too long without adequate hydration. Should anyone experience headache, dizziness, confusion, cramps, extreme thirst and excessive sweating with a fast heart rate, they might be suffering from heat exhaustion.

The best thing for them to do at that point is to get somewhere cool and in the shade, get some water on board, lie down with feet in the air and apply cold spray or cool packs to the neck and armpits.

In most cases this should settle things. If, however, things are no better after half an hour or so or if you stop sweating, have a temperature of 40 degrees or more or become less responsive, this is an emergency and requires urgent help via 999. This is what is referred to as heat stroke.

If you are at risk, I would always recommend staying indoors on a warm day, keeping the windows closed and curtains drawn if the window faces the sun and drinking plenty of fluids — as long as they are not alcoholic. There are some people who seek out warmer temperatures and I don’t mean just by jetting off somewhere sunny.

I have always been a little baffled by saunas. Sitting in shorts, staring blankly ahead in an uncomfortably hot wooden hut while sweating buckets is not my idea of fun.

Still, these steam rooms seem to be very popular. Often people will claim how good they are for weight loss when the only weight lost is temporary in the form of sweat.

In fact, spending too long in them can be dangerous, hence all the warnings about people who are pregnant and who have heart conditions.

In fairness, they can be a chance for people to unwind and relax and there are also claims that there could be some cardiovascular benefits to be gained.

The idea seems to be that, as the body heats up, the heart rate increases, conveying benefit in the same way it might with a light workout. However, I am not aware of any concrete evidence that this is directly beneficial.

Claims of toxins being released in sweat are even less evidential but nevertheless such measures have been taken socially and medicinally for thousands of years in places like Finland (where I can understand you might want to go somewhere warm) and even the ancient Mayan civilisation.

We do know that heat can be useful in aiding aching and sore joints and muscles. The basis of this also relies on the increase in blood flow triggered by higher temperatures, bringing both more nutrients to aid in the recovery of tired muscles and also getting rid of waste products and toxins such as lactic acid more quickly.

In addition, it can increase elasticity to a muscle, hence the reason why sportspeople warm up before exercising more vigorously.

For these reasons, chronic low back pain or neck pain often benefits from heat pads or hot water bottles and it is probably why some masseurs decide to put hot stones on your back during massages.

For injured joints or muscles with some inflammation present, ice may be better as this can numb the discomfort somewhat while constricting blood vessels, reducing blood flow and therefore reducing the arrival of inflammatory mediators in the blood.

This week, I’m spending as much time as possible by the air conditioning unit and generally seeking shade.

If you like to be out in the heat, do protect your skin with sun cream and keep yourself well hydrated. As long as you don’t overdo it, a little heat isn’t necessarily a bad thing.