Solution to eyelid problems is often much simpler than visit to GP

MANY of us are aware of the existence of dust mites in our carpets and even the ones that live in our pillows and bedding. But what about the ones that live on our face?

Believe it or not, the human body is thought to play host to around 1.5 million mites at any one time and thousands of these reside on the skin of our face.

One particular species, called demodex, is about 0.2mm long and makes itself comfortable in the hair follicles found in the eye lashes of mammals, including humans. The vast majority of them cause no harm, like barnacles on a whale.

On occasion, for immunocompromised individuals, they get a bit out of control and cause irritation, perhaps causing inflammation of the lashes and skin around the face, a condition known as demodicosis. Thankfully, this is not a common issue.

While we know that demodex can cause irritation when out of control, more often than not they represent innocent bystanders to the other processes that cause problems with our eyelids.

People coming to their GP for issues with their eyelids is fairly common but, if I’m honest, most of the time they might be better off consulting a pharmacist first or even attempting a bit of self-care prior to this. Of the multitude of things that can go wrong with the eyelids, most are harmless and often self-limiting.

However, there are things you should definitely get checked by a doctor.

Firstly, if your eyelid develops redness and swelling that spreads across the skin surrounding the eye and is painful when the eyeball itself moves. An infection known as periorbital cellulitis needs to be ruled out.

This may require intravenous antibiotics at a hospital.

Likewise, if you have had exposure to the herpes virus and you develop herpes lesions on your eyelids or close to the eye, this also needs checking.

More often than not a swelling or sore eyelid is related to either an allergy, mild superficial infection, or a blockage of the oily glands that are numerous across the lids.

The glands are there to produce sebum, which plays a vital role in protecting and lubricating the surface of the eye.

In fact, the lid in general acts to protect the cornea and to spread the tear film across in order to maintain hydration and to prevent it from drying out.

Most animals have eyelids and those that don’t, such as fish or lizards, have other effective ways to ensure the eye remains hydrated and protected (living in water helps for the former, I suspect).

Granted, sometimes a stye or cyst on the eyelids can seem quite dramatic and unsightly. However, both of these issues should settle with time.

A stye, so named from the middle English word styany, meaning “to go up or rise”, is a collection of pus within a hair follicle or gland in the lid. It can also be referred to as a hordeolum.

The speedy build-up of pus generally means it is a bit painful, like an angry spot.

Most of these will settle over a week or so but this can take a little longer sometimes. Bathing and massaging the spot under a warm compress can help but, if it is taking a bit longer, your pharmacist may supply some antibacterial ointment or drops to help. You don’t need to see your GP.

A cyst (chalazion or meibomian cyst) develops when the passage of sebum is blocked coming out of the glands. It can develop after a stye or it can be a bit more spontaneous.

These are not generally painful but can still produce a reasonable lump on the eyelid that might cause concern if you didn’t know what it was.

Again, speaking to a pharmacist should be enough and the management is roughly the same, minus the antibacterial drops.

All too often, antibiotics are prescribed needlessly for these sorts of things. I once came across a patient who had been on holiday to Greece and had been prescribed a long course of broad spectrum antibiotics for a mild swelling of his eyelid.

A bit of time, some warm compresses and some lubricating eye drops were probably all he actually needed.

The other common condition we see is one called blepharitis. This could easily overlap with the two conditions above.

In essence, it simply means an inflammation of the eyelid (blepharon is the Greek for eyelid). There are three main causes for the eyelid to become inflamed in a blepharitis (beyond an allergy such as hayfever or a contact dermatitis caused by, for example, an irritating cream).

These are an infection with bacteria commonly found on the skin (most often staph. aureus, infamous for causing impetigo), a condition known as seborrheic dermatitis (an eczema-like condition that affects the sebaceous glands in the skin) and a blockage or reduction in output of the meibomian glands (the sebaceous glands that sit at the rim of the eyelids).

The oil produced from these glands is responsible for preventing evaporation of the tear film and so people with blepharitis may experience dry, gritty and watery eyes along with crusty lashes that stick together in the mornings.

Of course, a simple conjunctivitis can also cause this.

The best way to treat blepharitis is by cleaning the eye twice a day with a clean flannel or some cotton wool, using warm water.

Placing this over the lid for five to ten minutes should be enough and gently massaging the lid for around 30 seconds can help. Adding a small amount of baby shampoo is also worth a try.

Depending on the cause, blepharitis can be a bit more of a chronic issue but one that rarely requires antibiotics, much like a stye or a cyst.

It is surprisingly common and as many as 15 per cent of adults could have some form of blepharitis. Most can keep it at bay with the above measures. Only rarely will it require more specialist intervention so, once again, your pharmacist or the NHS website should be your first port of call.

Occasionally, inflammation of the lids and of the surface of the eye can come about when the lashes are turned inwards, a condition known as entropion, and if this is causing significant discomfort, it may require the services of an ophthalmologist.

Likewise, very rarely other lesions can crop up on the lids that, if not an obvious cyst, might be worth getting checked by your doctor.

If a cyst is just getting bigger and bigger over months despite all efforts, sometimes a small surgical procedure is the result. That though is very much the exception to the rule.

Your eyes are important but without healthy eyelids, they can be left open to harm.

Many of the useful interventions to prevent this can be done in your own home so give them a go. And don’t worry too much about the mites living in the neighbourhood. Around 99 per cent of us have them so they can’t be too bad.