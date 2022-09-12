Look after your tongue, the all-rounder you’d struggle to do without

ACCORDING to a 1974 Guinness world record entry, the phrase “the sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick” is the hardest tongue twister ever conceived.

More recently, researchers at MIT have suggested that “pad kid poured curd pulled cod” is harder still.

Personally, I think the former is significantly more tricky but, without a tongue to be twisted, it would be unquestionably impossible.

The tongue is useful for a lot of things but its role in speech is among the most important and its ability to construct such complex sounds comes from its ability to move in so many different ways.

It is often claimed that the tongue is the body’s strongest muscle. In reality, the quadriceps and gluteal muscles are much stronger and the masseter in the jaw exerts much more pressure.

Even if the tongue were stronger, there would be an argument to disqualify it as it is actually made up of eight muscles altogether.

These create an intertwined matrix that forms a sort of muscular hydrostat akin to an octopus tentacle or the trunk of an elephant.

This means that it works without needing to be attached to bone at both ends, which is unusual compared with other muscle complexes.

Hence the fact that some people can roll their tongues and even contort them into clover leaf-type shapes. Incidentally, this is something that was thought once to be a classic example of Mendelian inheritance: in other words, a dominant genetic trait that is either inherited or, if not possessed by either parent, remains impossible. As it turns out, this is not the case.

The tongue’s movements enable all sorts of different sounds to be made.

Next time you speak, take note of what your tongue is doing. You could even try keeping it still but I’d recommend you don’t do this in public to avoid embarrassment.

The tongue’s flexibility also plays a vital role in moving food around the mouth so that it can be chewed.

It even applies pressure to your meal in order to mash it up and make it easier to swallow.

Swallowing in itself is a complex procedure — and needs to be in view of how close the oesophagus is to the windpipe. Once the food is ready, the tongue takes charge of the first step in swallowing, preparing a bolus of food and pushing it right to the back of the throat.

The Guinness world record for the longest tongue currently stands at 10.1cm.

However, this is measured only when it is stuck out of the mouth from tip to the closed lip.

This part of the tongue only represents about two thirds of its full length as it actually goes quite far down the back of the throat where it attaches to the hyoid bone, which you can feel at the top of your neck.

As such, it is well placed to channel the food downwards into the oesophagus.

Once you have finished with your meal, the tongue is then very handy to rove around the mouth, picking out any bits left behind and generally keeping things nice and clean.

Of course it is also integral to taste. While there are taste buds all around the mouth and on the back of the throat towards the nose, the tongue has a big role in taste.

You might be familiar with the diagram which divides it into different sections with “sweet” on the tip and “salty” along either side, for example.

It turns out that the idea that the tongue has exclusive regions of taste is not accurate.

The map, developed in 1901, was left unchallenged until relatively recently. There are around 2,000 to 4,000 taste buds on the tongue — the bobbly bits that are visible over the surface.

It is thought that there are around 50 to 100 receptors on each one and, rather than just sensing one taste, it is now thought they cover all five types (sweet, sour, salt, bitter and savoury/umami), although the distribution of these is still not fully known.

That fine balance of taste can be interrupted when we are ill. The effect of covid-19 on taste and smell has been well publicised.

Specific to the tongue, however, there are a few conditions that are worth noting.

The most common issue we experience with the tongue is when we drink or eat something too hot. Burning the tongue is painful but fortunately rarely anything too serious and should settle after a few days.

Not far behind that is oral thrush, which can also affect taste. Generally speaking, even a normal tongue can have a mild white colouration to it but if this becomes more significant and it starts to become sore and uncomfortable there’s a chance it might represent an overgrowth of candida giving rise to thrush.

An oral antifungal solution from the pharmacy can be used to treat this.

Thrush can be triggered if a course of antibiotics has wiped out the bacteria that usually keep the candida at bay.

It can also be secondary to the use of inhalers in asthmatics or if your immune system is impaired from chemotherapy, for example.

If you are getting recurrent bouts of thrush for no reason, it is worth checking your sugar levels with your doctor as it can sometimes be a sign of diabetes.

While thrush on its own creates a fairly uniform white coating, there is another condition that gives the tongue a much more patchy appearance.

Geographic tongue, so called because the irregular demarcations between red and white areas resemble a map, is a common condition. It is not an infection (although sometimes the more exposed areas can develop thrush).

The classic appearance develops when the layers of the tongue slough off at different times, exposing newer, thinner and red tongue tissue underneath. It can sometimes run in families.

There is no treatment but as some foods may exacerbate geopgraphic tongue avoiding these is advisable.

It is always worth popping to your dentist or GP if you have any persistent white patches over your tongue or gums or on the inside of your cheeks.

Very rarely, some precancerous growths can manifest like this.

Likewise, if you have an ulcer that isn’t resolving after three to four weeks, you should also get this checked.

For all of the above, reducing the risk of anything untoward happening with the tongue will revolve around a few key measures.

First and foremost, to avoid anything serious developing, smoking should be avoided as should chewing tobacco.

Alcohol should be kept to within recommended limits and, if the mouth is sore, avoid hot drinks or spicy foods.

There is an ingredient in some toothpastes called sodium lauryl sulphate that can cause sloughing off of tissue from the tongue and cheeks so this might be worth avoiding as well.

Cleaning your teeth twice a day with a brush of the tongue included is vital, as is a balanced diet with minimal sugar. That way your tongue can remain as healthy as possible.

After all, aside from the health benefits, the tongue is also a very social tool.

Along with its role in speaking, sticking it out is used as a greeting in Tibet while Maori warriors traditionally use protruding tongues in their Haka to intimidate their enemies.

Interestingly, we tend to stick our tongues out when we are concentrating as well. It’s thought this is related to the evolutionarily similar neural pathways used in language and dexterity.

When we are concentrating on writing or something involving fine movement, the activation in those centres of the brain will often spill over into the language centre of which the tongue is a big feature.

Such is the importance of the tongue that its removal was a particularly cruel punishment in medieval times.

When one considers all the things it does, the tongue really is a bit of an all-rounder and without it we would be a bit lost.