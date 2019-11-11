TEN Henley Army Cadets have successfully completed their emergency first aid at work course.

The course is recognised in the workplace and the cadets can include it on their CV when applying for jobs.

The cadets had to show competency in a number of modules, such as primary and secondary survey, bleeding and CPR. They were tested using role play and a written test and all passed.

Cadet Corporal Ashleigh Poolan said: “The first aid course was fun. I learned a lot and can’t wait to teach the younger cadets first aid.”

Detachment commander AUO Mel Haynes said: “It’s a great qualification for the cadets to gain. They have the potential to use their skills in a real life situation, which some of our previous cadets have done.”

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm. We are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers, so feel free to come along and experience something new. For more information, please email AUO Mel Haynes at 3360hayn@armymail.mod.uk

Mel Haynes