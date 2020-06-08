EIGHT Henley Army Cadets have been awarded their BTEC Level 1 in teamwork and personal skills qualification, with three more awaiting their level 2 award results.

Cadets have the opportunity to undertake many courses, one being the Cadet Vocational Qualification Organisation’s courses.

CVQO is a charity which enables youth organisations to gain vocational qualifications and awards through everyday cadet activities such as leadership, teamwork and more.

The eight Henley cadets have received their new badges during the covid-19 lockdown and have sewn them on to their uniforms, ready for when we return.

This badge is new for the army cadets as it has just been released nationally by CVQO.

The Henley cadets have also received a certificate from CVQO, which can be used outside of cadets.

With the cadets having access to these qualifications and experiences, it can give them an advantage over their peers when applying to educational institutions or for apprenticeships and jobs.

CVQO courses offer qualifications but also develop the cadets’ confidence in their own abilities and how to work effectively in a team and allow them to understand their capabilities.

Cdt Col Sgt Ashleigh Poolan, Henley’s most senior cadet, said: “The course has allowed me to develop awareness of my capabilities and not only in cadets but also as an individual outside army cadets.”

CVQO is another reason why you should get involved with your local army cadets on top of all the other great opportunities the youth organisation has to offer.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year-olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

Normally, the Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

To join the Henley cadets or become an adult volunteer, email AUO Mel Haynes at 3360hayn@

armymail.mod.uk

Mel Haynes