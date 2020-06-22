Henley Army Cadets

MEMBERS of the Henley Army Cadet Force have been continuing their training in a virtual capacity but now they are going a step further by helping to host the first virtual open night.

The open night is for any young people aged 12 to 17 who are interested in joining the Army Cadet Force.

The army cadets is about fun, friendship, action, and adventure.

We inspire young people to challenge their limits and go further in life, no matter what they aim to do.

The night will feature stands to participate in fun activities and offer the potential to learn some new skills.

You will have a chance to see our most senior cadets and some of the adult volunteers that help make the organisation what it is.

This will be followed by a short orientation on what a parade night entails, whether it is in the virtual capacity or face to face training, when we return.

The virtual open night will take place on Monday, July 6 from 7pm to 9pm via Zoom.

When face to face, the Henley Detachment trains at the Drill Hall in Friday Street, every Wednesday night. If you are interested in trying something new or want to sign up for the open night, email Major Wayne Thrussell at 250thruss@armymail.mod.uk

Mel Haynes