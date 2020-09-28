Henley Army Cadets

THE Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme is one of many youth award programmes founded by Prince Philip.

The awards — bronze, silver and gold — recognise each individual’s dedication in completing a series of self-improvement exercises.

The Army Cadet Force has a team of adult volunteers who encourage cadets to complete their award alongside their standard ACF training.

Despite covid-19 bringing a temporary halt to face-to-face training, it has not deterred the cadets from putting extra effort into their D of E progression.

The Henley detachment has achieved 27 section passes for the award, made up of 10 volunteering, eight skill and nine physical.

The scheme has also introduced a Certificate of Achievement 2020 for cadets who complete all three sections but are unable to do the expedition due to the current circumstances.

Eight cadets from Henley have been awarded the certificate.

This outstanding commitment has pushed them even further into the scheme and will make a great addition to the cadets’ CVs when they start to apply for jobs.

Detachment commander AUO Mel Haynes said: “I would like to congratulate all the cadets who have continued to work hard towards their D of E award, especially as we have had no face-to-face training.

“I look forward to seeing all of them complete their expedition and award in the near future.” Many young people are missing out on the challenges and adventures that could transform their lives but joining the army cadets can change that.

“We welcome boys and girls over 12 of all abilities and backgrounds. When they join us, we encourage them to learn more, do more and try more. We inspire them to aim high and pursue their goals, no matter what they aim to do in life.”

The Henley detachment is located at the Drill Hill in Friday Street and parades every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

We would love for new cadets and adult volunteers to visit us and experience something new, whether that is our virtual parade night or once we

resume face-to-face training.

For more information, please email AUO Haynes at 3360hayne@armymail.mod.uk