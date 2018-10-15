Monday, 15 October 2018

Artists join forces to share their journeys

A SCULPTOR, printmaker textile artist and painter have joined forces for a new exhibition that has opened at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place.

“Alternative Routes” runs until Tuesday (October 16) and tells the story of “four artists, four journeys”.

On Sunday from noon to 3pm there is a special session offering the chance to meet the artists and see how they work.

The artists in the exhibition are Sadie Brockbank, who specialises in sculptures in mixed media and bronze telling their own story.

Printmaker Joy Frey makes use of lino, metal and plastic plates and silkscreen printing.

Ariella Green creates textile collages using hand-printed and painted and stitched images. And painter Jenny Halstead works in various media to capture more than meets the eye.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free. For more information, visit www.
henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/
The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx

